SYDNEY, April 28 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed votes 9-1 to hold rate steady, George lone dissenter * Fed Stmt:doesn't give assessment of balance of risks, removes language from stmt saying glbl/finc'l developments continue to pose risks * Fed Stmt: expects econ conditions will evolve in way that warrants gradual increases to FF rate, labor mkts have improved, expects inflation to remain low in near-term, move to 2% in med-term * Wall St stocks steady, bond yields fall (curve flattens), oil hits '16 high after Fed, gold ends flat * US advance March goods trade deficit at USD 56.90Bn from -63Bn in Feb * US March pending home sales +1.4% vs 0.5% Rtrs f/c; rise to 10-mos high * ECB President Mario Draghi is ready to appear at Germany's Bundestag to defend the bank's loose monetary policies but warned that excessive criticism could hurt the ECB's effectiveness (Bild) Macro Themes in Play Fed more upbeat in assessment, removes 'concerned' language relating to global financial developments, as expected given broad equity rally since last meeting; STIR markets not impressed, rates fall Traders see Fed optimism as flimsy, overly dependent on asset prices; June rate hike odds still long at about 1-in-5; gold, commodities rally as DXY down for 3rd day EUR squeezed as bund yields highest in 5 weeks; JPY paralyzed ahead of BOJ; Cable gives little back, bigger picture dollar-down trades considered CAD runs out of gas despite higher oil, but still nothing for CAD bears to lean against; AUD never recovers from CPI beating; EM slightly better on weak USD/higher commodities trade Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP All Household Spding YY Mar f/c -4.2%, 1.2%-prev * 23:30 JP All Household Spending MM Mar f/c -0.3%, 1.7%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Mar f/c -0.2%, 0%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Mar 0.3%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Apr f/c -0.3%, -0.3%-rev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Apr -0.1%-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Mar f/c 1.28, 1.28-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Mar f/c 3.3%, 3.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 844.7b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 538.6b-prev * 23:50 JP Industrial output prelim mm Mar f/c 2.9%, -5.2%-prev * 23:50 JP IP Forecast 1 Mth Ahead* Mar 3.9%-prev * 23:50 JP IP Forecast 2 Mth Ahead* Mar 5.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Mar f/c -1.5%, 0.4%-prev * 05:00 JP Construction Orders YY* Mar -12.4%-prev * 05:00 JP Housing Starts YY* Mar f/c -1.3%, 7.8%-prevLooking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 22:00 JP Bank of Japan interest rate decision * 06:30 JP Bank of Japan Gov Kuroda holds a news conference following regular c.bank bank policy meeting * Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning sinks pair from 1.1333 to the 200-HMA * NY opens near 1.1315, bounce early as USD is soft, 1.1330 hit but can't break * Back to 200-HMA before lifting above 1.1340 into Fed, whipsaw action post-Fed * Dives to 1.1270 on initial hawkish assessment by the mkt, but sharp rally ensues * Rates mkt doesn't take hawkish bait, USD & yields slip, EUR/USD up to 1.1363 * Chops 1.1300/40 thereafter before settling near 1.1325 late * DE Apr jobs & HICP, EZ Mar consumer conf & US Q4 are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY ran stops above 111.50 in knee-jerk FOMC move; 111.90-112 key * Removal of global/financial risks fm statement triggered initial USD bid * Mkts then focused on Fed saying US economic activity had weakened * On balance, about as expected & USD/JPY back by pre-Fed levels again * US Trade & NHS both beat, but not enough to shift Fed or USD views * USD-JPY 2-yr yld spreads lower on the day ahead of BOJ tonight * Most think BOJ will ease, but which levers they will pull is debated * Even Kuroda's recent hint of using all measures & LTRO may have ltd impact * JPY up vs most CCYs save for EUR and CHF; AUD/JPY crushed on CPI * Slew of JPY data tonight before & after BOJ announcement, pre Golden wk * US Q1 GDP, due Thur, had F/Cs inched up by today's data GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved to flash low by 1.4474 after US Fed holds rates * Initial focus on Fed removing stmt on glbl/finc'l risks * Pair rallies to 1.4550 by NorAm close as Fed acknowledges US growth slowed * Pre-Fed GBP had weakened on lwr Q1 GDP f/c, UK clearer selling * 1.4636/40 & 1.4672 are resistance levels. 1.4636- 38.2% of 1.5930-1.3836 * EUR/GBP bounces on lwr 21-d Bolli support 0.7728 ends NY 0.7782 * Paddy Power's Brexit odds nearer 2/1 than 3/1 USD/CHF * USD/CHF took out 10-DMA & Tues's low in whippy, post- FOMC trading * Fed replaced global/financial risks with weaker US economic activity * On balance, about as expected, & prices back by pre-Fed levels again * US Trade & NHS both beat, but not enough to shift Fed or USD views * USD/CHF in retreat since Fri's 50% Fibo high & O/B RSI rejection * Very tight EUR/CHF range & another tiny 1.1005 Cloud top/Fibo breach * UBS Mar Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.51 vs 1.41 prev * SNB's quarterly data and Jordan speech Fri are next key local events * BOJ tonight a possible leader for the NIRP CB club USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2575/2632, Noram range 1.2571/693, Cl 1.2615, NY +25 pips * Brent crude +3.3%, WTI +3.0%, Alum +0.25%, copper -1.25%, gold +0.55% * AUD/CAD -2.05%, 0.9565, CAD/JPY -0.06%, 88.29, EUR/CAD +0.25%, 1.4274 * DXY -0.12% (+0.1% in NY) US stocks -0.59/+0.40% (S&P +0.45% in NY) * US/CA 2-Yr spread +0.4, +16.4: Oil rally & AUD/CAD underpinned Loonie * FOMC kneejerk, message neutral; Thur-US GDP rev, claims, KC Fed [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7610, dips near 0.7690 early * P/T bids allow a small bounce, sellers near 0.7615, slide resumes on commodity slump * Nears 0.7570 before bounce toward 0.7565 into Fed, erratic action post-Fed * Dives sub-0.7450 but then back to 0.7590 as USD gains fade, nearby late * Oz Q4 Exp/imp prices a minor data risk, techs favoring bears now * RBA now the mkts main focus, will look to see if cut coming after CPI NZD/USD Stuck between 0.6840/70 for Europe & most of NY as mkt awaited Fed Heavy commodities aided to cap the top, near 0.6850 into Fed Dives sub-0.6810 as mkt initially takes Fed as hawkish but losses fade quickly Rates mkts don't buy Fed statement and yields slip, USD gains fade quickly Back near 0.6850/60 late in the day RBNZ next up, no cut f/c, if cut seen key 0.6760/70 support likely tested LATAM * USD/MXN moves higher, to 17.4880, post-FOMC on lower global risks * Falls near daily low 17.33; Fed acknowledged growth has slowed * Risk rises post-Fed, US/MX/BR equities move higher, oil rallies, UST curve flattens * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.5250 -0.15%, muted 3.5153-3.5556 range * VP Temer Brazil to battle fiscal crisis without tax hikes * USD/CLP falls to 666.95 despite weak copper, HGc3 falls below 200DMA (2.2219) Noncommittal Fed applies c.bank golden rule If there's one guiding principle to today's Fed statement it's that they avoided unnecessary commitment, thus respecting a "golden rule in central banking" that DB's Alan Ruskin mentioned in an earlier note. It's easy to see why: after hiking in December for the first time in nearly a decade, global market ructions forced the U.S. central bank to tamp down its policy rhetoric in the new year. While acknowledging the bare minimum today -- that the global scene is calmer and the labor market is strong -- the Fed was in no mood to offer more, thus the continued absence of a balance-of-risks reference. After a disappointing first quarter, this allows policymakers to play the data game in the weeks leading up to the June meeting or, possibly, July. The calendar may complicate things due to the U.S. elections and the Brexit referendum, but today certainly wasn't the day for commitments.