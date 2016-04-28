SYDNEY, April 29 (IFR) - JPY by year's high; USD heavy post Fed, GDP Market Briefs * US Q1 GDP Advance 0.5% vs. f/c 0.7% & prior 1.4% * US Q1 GDP Sales Advance 0.9% vs. f/c 0.8% & prior 1.6% * US Q1 GDP Deflator Advance 0.7% vs. f/c 0.6% & prior 0.9% * US Q1 Core PCE Prices Advance 2.1% vs. f/c 1.9% prior 1.3% * US Q1 PCE Prices Advance 0.3% vs. f/c 0.2% & prior 0.3% * US Initial Jobless Claims 257k vs. f/c 260k & prior 248k (rev from 247k) * US Continued Claims 2.13m vs. f/c 2.137m & prior 2.135m (rev from 2.137m) * Reuters Exclusive: China securities regulator ordered three major commodity exchanges to control intraday speculation; China's main commodity exchanges have ordered major institutional investors lacking commodity industry background to curb trading -Sources * BoE's Carney: Wages growing slowly & over time should pick up- Stockport Express Newspaper * BoE's Carney: In general the economy is performing pretty well * BoE's Carney: Economy appears to be slowing in the very short term, probably due to EU referendum * EU Sources: EU would insist on full divorce from UK in case of vote to leave, before negotiating any future relationship-Retuers * Eu's Moscovici: Lenders have agreed 99% of original reform package with Greece, contingency steps still need work * Moscovici: Greek proposals on contingency reforms mechanism deserve to be looked at; EZ ministers might meet on Greece next week or the week after Macro Themes in Play DXY at new closing lows for year after Fed gives nothing to USD bulls; rates down, odds of hike gets longer on US Q1 GDP miss Commodities propelled by prospect of weaker dollar, CRB above 200 dma for first time since Aug 2014; gold, silver break out; oil new highs; EMFX outperforms Question becomes, can commodities continue to support broad risk rally given poor earnings (Q1 -8%) and poor economy EUR, GBP grind higher on general USD bearishness; USDJPY manages only meager bounce, fails; Nikkei futures off another 2% CAD follows oil into new territory; MXN pokes through 200 dma Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:05 GBP Apr Gfk Consumer Confidence no f/c, prior 0 * 23:45 NZD Mar Building Consents no f/c, prior 10.8% * 02:00 NZD Apr NBNZ Business Outlook no f/c, prior 3.2% * 02:00 NZD Apr NBNZ Own Activity no f/c, prior 29.4% * 02:30 AUD Q1 PPI q/q no f/c, prior 0.3% * 02:30 AUD Q1 PPI y/y no f/c, prior 1.9% * 02:30 AUD Mar Private Sector Credit f/c 0.6%, prior 0.6% * 02:30 AUD Mar Housing Credit no f/c, prior 0.5% Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * JPY Showa Day holiday * 03:45 RBA Asst. Gov. Debelle speech (Financial Markets) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Gains limited in Europe, 1.1370 can't be touched, dips sees NY open near 1.1345 * Bear pressure upped after USD data as USD shorts cover lighten up * 1.1310 defines NY low, USD weakness emerges again & steady climb ensues * Pair clears 1.1350 and sits near 1.1355 late in the day * EZ April CPI and US March PCE are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD/JPY by '16 low after BOJ & FOMC both took a pass * Soft US GDP data no help for the USD, but JPY surge the main event * 107.63 Apr low & 107.26 multi-year H&S target are next supports * BOJ seen hoping for fiscal help at May G7 meeting in Japan - doubtful * USD/JPY -3%, N225 futures -7% at this writing; US stocks, ylds slip too * EUR/JPY not far from 121.71 Apr & '16 low * AUD/JPY probes Cloud base at 82.09; USD drop helps CRB: slight + * GBP/JPY yet again rejected in the 186.00s * Golden Week begins Fri, so no J data, but MOF say they're watching GBP/USD * GBP/USD firm v majors post BOJ & FOMC & US GDP miss - yld spreads up * Cable probing 38.2% of the Jun-Feb slide & weekly Kijun at 1.4636/67 * Dailies a little O/B, but weeklies have room to rally * Still working off prior large spec short positioning pre EU Ref * Carney keeping a stiff upper lip into the event risk * Only 2nd-tier UK data out Friday USD/CHF * USD/CHF fell toward Kijun at 0.9648 post BOJ & FOMC * Slide began with last Fri's failure at 50% of the Mar-Apr drop * Soft US GDP data no help for the USD today * 3% USD/JPY at this writing spilling into other haven pairs * EUR/CHF again stymied by Cloud top & 50% Fibo at 1.1005 * SNB qtrly report, Jordan Speech & KOF are out Frida USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2529/2604, Noram range 1.2515/2606, Cl 1.2517, NY -63pts * Brent crude +1.9%, WTI +1.6%, Alum +1.1%, copper +0.25%, gold +1.3% * AUD/CAD +0.03%, 0.9555, CAD/JPY -2.4%, 86.37, EUR/CAD -0.4%, 1.4204 * DXY -0.68% (-0.12% in NY) US stocks -0.56/-0.14% (S&P "unch" in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread -5.4, +11.0 bp; US GDP miss battered UST yields down * Fri - Cda Feb GDP, PPI & RMPI on tap; Slew of US data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Light short covering in NY's session as the USD stays weak post-BoJ * Pair opens near 0.7620, dips sub-0.7600 early but follow through limited * Bounce ensues and pair touches 0.7650, little pullback and nearby late * 21-DMA caps but daily RSI biased up & doji on monthly, bulls not out of the game * Oz Q1 PPI & March Private/Housing Credit are minor data risks in Asia NZD/USD Light USD short covering in Europe's morning sees NY open near 0.6960 Bear pressure persists after US data, 0.6934 hit but losses erode as USD slips Steady ascent ensues & pair breaches 0.6981, near 0.6970 late Tech bullish post-RBNZ, back above 10 & 21-DMAs and RSIs rise & not o/b Break of April high opens door to June 2015 high NZ Mar Building consents & NBNZ Apr Bus outlook/Own activity data risks due LATAM * USD/MXN lower in general USD slide with benevolent Fed as a leitmotif * Daily low 17.1790; Oil rally also a boost to MXN, WTI +1.6% (DXY drop) * Risk off equities after no BoJ action last night Yen Briefing JPY bid up * USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.4910 -1.0%, onshore 3.4814-3.5225 range * USD/CLP 659.41/67.60, Cl 661.70. USD/COP 2875/2952.4, Cl 2875.5 * BcB "unch" Wed; BanRep (CO) f/c +0.25%: BR, CL, CO jobless data due Central banks starting to recite the serenity prayer The BOJ's decision to stand aside, despite rising recession risk and growing distance to repeatedly delayed reflation goals, may be just a stall to see if next month's G7 meeting in Japan can yield fiscal stimulus, but it's also acknowledgement that there are some things monetary policy can't change. And, BOJ officials might not be alone among policymakers in reciting this particular version of the Serenity Prayer. Similar revelations are occurring in Europe, the US and elsewhere, though the Fed keeps hoping they can fight the trend, despite the negative financial feedback loop higher US rates and USD create. For Japan, which depends heavily on foreign demand amid daunting demographics and limited structural reforms, deficit spending and rising VATs have proven ineffective, so it's investing overseas, hoping for higher returns, despite higher risk and little chance of fiscal help there either. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)