SYDNEY, May 2 (IFR) - North America news and data * US Mar Personal Income 0.4% vs. f/c 0.3% & prior 0.1% (rev from 0.2%) * US Mar Personal Consumption 0.1% vs. f/c 0.2% & prior 0.2% (rev from 0.1%) * US Mar Core PCE price index m/m 0.1% vs/ f/c 0.1% & prior 0.2% (rev from 0.1%) * US Q1 Employment Costs as f/c at 0.6% vs. prior 0.5% * US Apr Chicago PMI vs. f/c 53.00 & prior 53.6 * US Apr U. of Mich. Sentiment final 89.0 vs. f/c 90.0 & prior 89.7 * US Apr Chicago PMI 50.4 vs. f/c 53.0 & prior 53.6 * CA Feb GDP m/m as f/c at -0.1% vs. prior +0.6% * CA Feb Producer Prices m/m -0.6% vs. f/c +0.1% & prior -1.0% (rev from -1.1%) * CA Mar Raw Materials Prices 4.5% vs. f/c 3.7% & prior 0.7% (rev from -2.6%) * DBRS confirms Republic of Portugal at BBB (Low), stable trend * German Federal Statistics Office corrects Apr HICP to -0.5%m/m from previously reported -0.3%y/y; Corrects April HICP to -0.3% y/y from previously reported -0.1% y/y * EZ April flash inflation excluding unprocessed food & energy revised down to 0.7% from 0.8% after German correction * Fed's Kaplan: 'Will advocate' raising interest rates * Kaplan: Holding interest rates too low for too long could lead to bubble * Fed's Kaplan: Expects GDP rebound in Q2; Brexit will be a factor in Fed's decision in June- BBG TV * NY Fed Nowcast: US GDP seen growing 0.8% in Q2 vs. 1.2% April 15 estimate * China Politburo: To keep basic stable yuan exchange rate; Econ still faces relatively large downside pressure-MNSI * Russian Cen Bk Press Office tells Reuters that rate cut possible within next three setting meetings * IMF: Hungary inflation expectations appear to be anchored around 2%, the lower end of CB's target- Country News from the weekend China Apr Manufacturing PMI 50.1 down from 50.2 in March * China Manufacturing PMI came in 50.1 versus expectations of 50.4 * Despite missing expectations the PMI data still indicates manufacturing expanding * China non-Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.5 down from 53.8 in March China PMI data released on the weekend indicated the stronger activity in March has stabilized rather than maintaining upward momentum. The markets haven't been reacting to China data as much over the past couple of months and while the manufacturing PMI missed expectations, it is still expanding - albeit at a slower pace. The non-manufacturing PMI slipped slightly, but still remains robust at 53.5. It is unlikely the data will spark a sustained negative reaction when the markets open on Monday morning. John.Noonan@tr.com South Korea trade slump deepens in April - exports to China worst in 3 months * South Korea Trade data released on Sunday came in a bit worse than expected * April exports fell 11.2% versus minus 11% expected and 8.1% in March * April imports fell 14.9% versus expectations of minus 12.5% and minus 13.9% in March * Exports to China fell 18.4% - the worst in 3 months South Korean trade data came in a bit worse than expected as exports to China, the US and the EU slumped. Improvement isn't expected anytime soon as the South Korean Trade Ministry issued a statement saying that May export conditions "are not optimistic". Data from around the globe in recent weeks has pointed to global growth expanding at a slower pace. If the trend continues it will not bode well for economies that are dependent on exports. John.Noonan@tr.com Japan FinMin Aso says US monitoring will not stop Japan from acting on FX - Kyodo According to a Reuters report - Japanese Finance Minister Aso told Kyodo news that Japan will act if needed if "one sided currency speculation" continues. On Friday Japan along with China, South Korea and Taiwan were placed on a US "monitoring" list under provisions of a trade bill passed in Congress this year. Local Japanese media speculated that the US monitoring list could be a factor behind further JPY strength - as it may limit what Japanese authorities could do and say if and when the JPY strengthens to uncomfortable levels. The Japanese Finance Minister may have felt compelled to offset that contention. The MOF will have a difficult time justifying intervention based on high speculation alone. The short-term market was caught short the JPY when the BOJ surprised by taking no further easing action on Thursday. The latest IMM data shows speculative JPY longs at 66.5 K contracts. While on the high side - it was nowhere the size of net JPY shorts that were held from the huge run higher in the USD/JPY from 2012 through 2015. The USD/JPY will be vulnerable next week due to Golden Week holidays in Japan - so verbal intervention might start to increase from Japanese officials. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - RBA in focus before key US non-farm payrolls Central banks The key central bank event in the week ahead will be the RBA decision on Tuesday. According to market pricing there is better than a 50% chance the RBA will cut the cash rate 25 BPs to 1.75% and it is likely most in the FX market believe a cut is the most likely outcome. Economists still favour the RBA remaining on hold with the latest Reuters polls showing only 11 out of 48 economists predicting a 25 BP cut on Tuesday. Only NAB of the four Australian majors sees the RBA cutting on Tuesday. See the "Wrap-up" for more RBA commentary and opinions. The RBA Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) will be released on Friday and the RBA will surely lower their inflation forecasts. Key data in the week ahead It will be a very busy week for global data with the US jobs report on Friday the most important. Other US data released in the week ahead includes ISM Manufacturing and Construction Spending on Monday, ADP US jobs, Durable Goods, Factory Orders, non-manufacturing ISM and US Trade on Wednesday. The key events in the Euro zone will be EZ MFG PMI out on Monday followed on Wednesday by services PMI and Retail Sales. UK manufacturing PMI is out on Tuesday followed on Wednesday by services PMI. China will release Caixin MFG PMI on Monday; Caixin non-MFG PMI will be released on Thursday while FX reserves will be released on Friday. In Australia the TD/MI Inflation gauge will be released on Monday; Building Approvals will be out Tuesday along with the Australian Federal Budget; Retail Sales and Australian trades will be released Thursday. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY APR022 APR29 %Change JPY 111.80 106.45 4.79% EUR 1.1222 1.1455 2.08% CHF 0.9782 0.9595 1.91% NZD 0.6852 0.6976 1.81% GBP 1.4399 1.4608 1.45% CAD 1.2671 1.2555 0.92% AUD 0.7715 0.7603 -1.45% Themes for Friday's trading * The main themes from Friday's trading were: 1) Increased US and global growth concerns following another batch of weak US data and disappointing earnings results from US companies 2) Broad USD weakness (led by USD/JPY once again) as expectations of a Fed hike further faded following the weak US data 3) The weak US dollar continues to underpin key commodities despite the US growth concerns. This was especially true with gold, as USD weakness encourages the gold buyers to come out of the woodwork 4) Big falls in Euro zone equities due to deflation concerns caused by the strengthening EUR/USD - that added to the concerns following the weak EZ inflation data released on Friday * US data was disappointing on Friday and added to US growth concerns that intensified in the wake of the weak US GDP release on Thursday. * Univ of Mich consumer sentiment came in at 89 versus expectations of 90 while the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, core-PCE price index eased to plus 1.6% Y/Y from 1.7% in February. * Wall Street closed lower after very weak leads from Europe and Japan where the Nikkei was crushed 3.61% lower following the BOJ disappointment. * European share markets directly reacted to the Nikkei fall with the German DAX falling 2.73% and giving back all of the previous two days gains. The German DAX fell 3.22% for the week. * Wall Street earnings weighed on the market. Gilead Sciences weak report led to their shares falling over 9% to weigh on the S&P and NASDAQ in particular. * The past week included weak results from Apple, Gilead, Xerox and Goodyear that saw shares in all four fall double-digits. The weak company investment component in Thursday's US GDP added to the gloomy mood on Wall Street. * On Friday the Dow fell 57.12 points or 0.32% to 17,773.64; the S&P fell 10.51 points or 0.51% lower at 2,065.30 and NASDAQ fell 29.93 points or 0.62% to 4,775.36. * It was the worse week for Wall Street in around two months with the Dow and S&P falling 1.3% and the NASDAQ sliding 2.7% * Fed Fund Futures are pricing in less than a 15% chance of a June Fed hike; a 28% chance of a July hike; a 41% chance of a hike by September and a 60% chance of one hike by the end of 2016. * US Treasury yields eased slightly on Friday with the 2-year Treasury yield easing 1 BP to 0.77% while the 10-year Treasury yield eased 2 BPs to 1.81%. For the week the 2-year yield fell 5 BPs and the 10-year yield fell 7 BPs. * Fading Fed hike expectations; sluggish US data and the continued fallout from the shock BOJ decision to refrain from easing sent the US dollar lower against most major currencies. * The USD/JPY plunged another 1.52% to close at 106.45. The weaker USD and fading Fed hike expectations provided the excuse for heavy technical selling that triggered stops below some critical support levels. * USD/JPY stops were triggered below 107.50 and 106.50 to a low at 106.27 before settling around 106.45 into the close. The 106.55 level was the 38.2 fibo of the entire 75.31/125.86 move (Abenomics rally) and the weekly close below was a bearish event. * The EUR/USD also made strong gains on Friday, as the heavy fall in the German DAX added to the strong EUR/USD/weak DAX spiral that is taking turns moving both markets. The EUR/USD closed at 1.1455 to post a 0.91% gain from Thursday's close. * It was a mixed performance for commodity/risk currencies on Friday. The USD/CAD closed the day flat at 1.2555 - while the NZD/USD managed to post a small 0.22% gain on the day. * The AUD was the worst performing currency on Friday - falling 0.25% to close at 0.7605 despite strong gains in some of the key commodities that usually impact AUD sentiment. The AUD is getting hit across the board as the market continues to price in a 25 BP cut in the cash rate by the RBA when they meet on Tuesday. * The GBP/USD closed the day flat, as a 1.4600 option expiry drew the price action towards 1.4600 after hitting an intra-day high and near three month high at 1.4672. The GBP/USD has now made a perfect double top at 1.4672 - as that was the Feb 4, 2016 trend high before the pair fell to 1.3836. * It was mostly a very good day for key commodities - despite global growth concerns weighing on equity markets and EM assets. * NYMEX Crude traded as high as 46.78 (fresh 2016 high) on Friday before selling off late in the session to close at 45.92 - down 0.24% on the day. It still managed a 5% gain for the week and for the month of April it gained 20% - the biggest monthly gain in a year. * London Copper jumped 2.19% on Friday to close at 5,050.15. For the week Lon Copper managed a small 0.38% gain and for the month it gained around 4.20%. * It was a wild week for iron ore prices, as there were big selloffs early in the week, but Friday it soared 3.55% after gaining close to 4.0% on Thursday. Despite the big swings - iron ore was about flat for the week. For the month iron ore surged 22.5%. * Gold was perhaps the biggest story in the commodity world - posting a 2.15% gain on Friday, as the falling US dollar is forcing out shorts. Gold closed at 1,293 - the highest daily close in 15 months. For the week gold gained close to 5%, which also happened to be the monthly gain. * The emerging market equity ETF eased 0.43% on Friday, which also happened to be the weekly loss. For the month of April the EM equity ETF gained 0.41%. Wrap-up The weaker than expected China PMI data could see some risk selling first up on Monday - especially as markets closed the week/month on a sluggish note Friday following weaker US data and disappointing US company earnings. China data wasn't poor enough to prompt sustained weakness in EM, the AUD and other risk assets, but wasn't good enough to get May off to a positive start. If the Asian markets do get off to a weak start - look for AUD/JPY to move lower, as there were whispers on Friday that hedge funds could take advantage of Japan Golden Week holidays to push the USD/JPY lower. With Japan on the US list of countries monitored for FX manipulation - it is viewed as highly unlikely the MOF will intervene to weaken the JPY this side of 100.00. The market continues to price in a RBA easing and the AUD will remain vulnerable until the RBA announces their decision on Tuesday. The RBA decision on Tuesday will be the most interesting event early in the week. The majority of economists believe the RBA will remain on hold while the market is busily pricing in a 25 BP cut from 2.0% to 1.75%. It is very clear that the RBA is reluctant to cut interest rates further and all of their messaging until now suggested they were comfortable with the present settings. However the surprisingly soft Aus CPI data is likely the game-changer to force the RBA to finally act on their long held easing bias. I believe RBA Governor Stevens will hold his nose and announce a 25 BP rate cut on Tuesday and the RBA will use Friday's Quarterly SOMP to explain in great detail the reasons behind their decision. For if the RBA does hold rates at 2.0% they run the risk of the AUD/USD resuming its march towards 0.8000. The AUD underperformed on Thursday/Friday when key commodities broke higher and the USD broadly weakened. If the RBA stays on hold - the AUD/USD will quickly play "catch-up". Because there is a great deal of doubt regarding a RBA rate cut - the AUD/USD could slip to support around 0.7450, which would be welcomed by the RBA. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P stopped trending higher last week, as the 5-day MA fell below the 10-day MA and on Friday the price closed below the 20-day MA at 2,075.67. It isn't trending in either direction, but the price action was bearish. The S&P ended a sequence of 10 consecutive weeks of making a higher weekly low. The next level of support is at 2,030/2,035 where the 50-day MA and the April 7 trend low converge. A close below that level targets the 38.2 of the year's 1.810/2,111 low/high at 1,996. A close above the 20-day MA (2,075 on Friday) would ease the downward pressure. {Last 2,065.30} ASX The trend higher in the ASX is showing signs of exhaustion, as the 5-day MA have started to point lower. A close below the ascending 10-day MA (5,209 on Friday) would be another warning that momentum is waning and a short-term top may have formed around 5,280. A break back above 5,280 would reignite the trend higher and target the Jan 4 and year's high at 5,331. {Last 5,252.22} Commodities Gold The price action last week was very bullish and now both the short-term and medium-term moving average studies indicate gold in trending higher. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and all are pointing higher. The same can be said for the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The next level of resistance is found at the Jan, 2015 trend high at 1,306 with a break targeting the 38.2 of the 1,921 all-time high/1,045 multi-year low at 1,380. A fall below the ascending 20-day MA (1,242 on Friday) would indicate the trend higher is ending and a short-term top is forming. {Last 1,294} Iron Ore The short-term trend higher ended last week when the 5-day MA turned lower and crossed below the 10-day MA. The ascending 20-day MA (59.86 on Friday) held the pullback - so the trend higher could easily resume with constructive price action. Resistance is at the recent trend high at 68.70 and a break above that level should see the trend higher resume. A fall below 59.50 would suggest a short-term top is in place. {Last 65.20} Lon Copper The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages remain aligned in a bullish formation, but the 5-day MA is pointing lower - negating the trend higher for now. Key resistance is found in the 5,130/5,145 window where the March 18 and the 38.2 fibo of the 6,481/4,318 move converge. A break above that window would be bullish and target 5,350/5,370. Support has formed ahead of 4,870 and a break below that level would suggest a short-term top is in place. {Last 5,050.15} NYMEX Crude NYMEX Crude is in a short-term trend higher and it is developing well. The next level of resistance is found in the 48.25/48.60 window where a double top and the 61.8 fibo of the 62.58/26.05 move converge. A fall below the ascending 10-day MA (43.44 on Friday) would warn upward momentum is waning. {Last 45.92} FX EUR/USD The EUR/USD isn't trending in either direction, but a break above the April 12 high at 1.1465 would be bullish and initially target the Oct 15, 2015 trend high at 1.1495. A fall below the 10-day MA at 1.1318 would suggest a significant double top is in place at 1.1460/65. {Last 1.1455} USD/JPY The USD/JPY broke and closed below the 38.2 fibo of the entire 75.31/125.86 move at 106.55 on Friday, which was a bearish event. The next level of support is at former resistance at 105.45 and the psychological 105.00 level. The USD/JPY also completed a bearish outside week to add to the negative outlook. A break above 108.75 would warn there might be a bottom forming and more whippy range trading ahead. {Last 106.45} AUD/USD The short-term trend higher ended last week, as the 5-day MA crossed below the 10-day MA and the price closed below the 20-day MA (0.7662 on Friday). The medium-term trend higher remains valid with the 59, 100 and 200-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. A break below the ascending 50-day MA (0.7535 on Friday) would warn the medium-trend higher is breaking down. A break below the 38.2 fibo of the 0.6827/0.7836 move at 0.7450 would suggest a key top is in place at 0.7836 and likely signal a trend lower is underway. A break back above 0.7765 would renew upward pressure and initially target the trend high at 0.7836. {Last 0.7603} John.noonan@tr.com