SYDNEY, May 3 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Mar construction spending rises 0.3% vs -0.5 in Feb, below 0.5% Rtrs f/c * US Apr ISM Mfg index 50.8 in April vs Rtrs f/c 51.4%, 51.8% in Mar, prices pd up, new orders fall * US Mfg final PMI for Apr 50.8 vs flash 50.8, final March 51.5 * Canada manufacturing growth picks up for 2nd cons month in April (52.2 v 51.5 in March) * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow: U.S. economy seen growing at 1.8 pct in Q2, unchanged from Apr 29 * ECB's Draghi: no alternative to cont'd expansionary policies until slack in econ has been reduced * ECB's Draghi: low rates symptom of underlying problem * EBB's Lautenschlaeger: other mon policy options available to ECB besides int rates * GBP/USD hits 5-mos high against broadly weaker USD as Brexit fears recede * Oil down 2% as OPEC output hike sparks profit-taking * Gold hits 15-mos high above $1,300/oz as dollar wilts; GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC Macro Themes in Play Dollar broadly lower as DXY extends on key tech break; USD-negative theme pushed by treasury reports tagging Germany, Japan, China for suspected currency manipulation to benefit trade position; gold at new highs EUR above 1.1500 for first time since August, spec shorts gradually being cut but still stand at -39k contracts; no bounce in USDJPY; Cable grinds higher as Bremain camp keeps lead CAD better on PMI beat; AUD reverses Friday loss as traders bet on no rate cut, US treasury report perceived as setting rate cut bar higher even if not on 'the list' Stocks drift up, defy weaker commodity complex; markets quiet during May Day absences; AAPL lowest close in 2 years, nears cliff on price chart Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Apr f/c 49.9, 49.7-prev * 01:30 AU Building Approvals Mar f/c -3%, 3.10%-prev * 01:30 AU Private House Approvals Mar -1.20%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate meeting; Rtrs f/c no change (2%) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR/USD above the weekly Cloud top (1.1513) for 1st time since July '14 * Below-f/c US ISM pushed the pair past that hurdle to 1.1536 session high * That's the highest it's been since last Aug's 1.1715 spike high * Option positioning looks light above 1.1500 according to DTCC * Up channel top from Dec & 100-WMA at 1.1630/40 are next key rsst * Prices have been basing since Mar '15; IMM net shorts least since Jun '14 * ECB's Draghi answered critics of CB's aggressive easing * Put onus back on govts to enact structural reforms, revamp fiscal policies * ECB's Lautenschlaeger worried about shared fiscal risks * All eyes on US Jobs report Friday & odds of a Fed hike this year USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post-BOJ collapse looked spent intraday after 1.06 wasn't tested * J FinMin Aso & BOJ's Kuroda have expressed concern about JPY's surge * Kuroda says it's impact on J econ/inflation that he's watching * Soft US ISM, save for Prices Paid, allowed USD/JPY to drift toward Ldn low * 106.14 low is by big 106 barriers & Mar-Apr channel base at 106.18 * Multi-yr Fibo props at 106.44-68 were taken out on Fri; 100.00s the M-T tgt * Crosses all rebounded Monday in consolidation of last week's plunges * EUR/JPY back by Fri's 122.93 high after ltd new trend low Friday * Japan back on holiday until Fri; US Jobs report Fri is week's main event GBP/USD * Cable rallied to 5-mos high by 1.4695, before settling back to 1.4665 by NY's close * Liquidity was light as major dealing centers were off for May Day holiday (FXHEAT) * Reduced sentiment for Brexit, coupled with the lower US rate outlook lifted the pound * Resistance ahead of 1.4700 big figure & 1.4704 the 61.8% Fib of 1.5240/1.3836 * EUR/GBP rallied off NY session lows by 0.7822 to end the day near the high by 0.7851 * EUR gained moving to high by 1.1536, as EZ Apr final Mfg PMI beat f/c * ECB's Draghi sees no alternative to low rates for now USD/CHF * USD/CHF's post FOMC/BOJ tumbled got to 0.9535 after soft ISM data * Not much support until the 0.9500 April low & nearby Bolli band * SNB's Jordan reiterated that CHF remains overvalued despite USD's fall * Jordan also agreed w Draghi on need for structural reforms * EUR/CHF trying to end repeated failures above 1.1005 Cloud top & Fibo * Close above 1.1005 targets 61.8% of 1.12-1.0810 at 1.1051 next * EUR is gaining ground as the majority component in the falling USD Index * DXY cracked 100-WMA & last Aug's lows; Had sub-weekly Cloud close Fri * Swiss Apr PMI 54.7 v 53.2. Real Retail Sales -1.3% y/y (base effect) USD/CAD * CAD better again after PMI beat, rates rise to highest in a year * Currency rallies despite break lower in oil (-2+%) * Broad USD-down extends on DXY tech break, gold higher * Long CAD trade tired but still no turn to lean against AUD/USD * AUD retraces Friday's down move; quiet trade, risk firm * Broad USD bearishness theme of day, gold new highs * Sharp add of new spec longs in recent weeks a potential problem * Last 2 reporting weeks' longs mostly trapped offside * 0.7570 key support, 200 hma res at 0.7687 NZD/USD NZD/USD set to end NorAm firm at 0.7015 just below 0.7023 Monday's high Liquidity light, major centers closed for May Day, US ISM misses weigh on USD USD broadly offered lead by lower DXY, NZD bid despite lower commodities NZD/JPY lower as USD sales lift JPY, Kuroda ready to act on policy holds little sway BOJ won't hesitate to act if needed to hit 2% inflation target RBA rate decision pivotal for NZD, some see 25bp cut; may hit AUD/NZD LATAM * USD/BRL up 1.7%, making BRL the LatAm underachiever * Brazil c.bank plays key role with reverse swaps * USD/MXN stayed below 200dma near 17.2215 after breaking it Friday * USD/CLP held little changed, above weekly trendline support near 655.00 * COP LatAm outperformer, USD/COP down 0.49% after aggressive rate hike Friday US Treasury report aids USD bear theme Report on FX policies of US's major trading partners released late Friday Seeks to lay down marker on countries seen using FX to gain trade surplus China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Germany placed on monitor list Viewed as an effort to block spiral of NIRP to weaken currency, boost trade Probably some domestic (US) political motivation for move in election year Nonetheless, reaction was to sell USD, buy gold; Report: 1.usa.gov/1W1LJ4u