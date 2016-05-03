SYDNEY, May 4 (IFR) - Market Briefs * ISM NY Apr biz conditions 57 v 50.4 pvs, * Fed's Lockhart: no firm view on June FOMC, waiting to see incoming data; says Brexit causing volatility, uncertainty for US; 2 US rate hikes 'certainly possible' depends on strength of US economy * Fed's Williams: June rate hike possible on better data, Fed will probably try to avoid using negative rates * Japan's Aso: will keep a close eye on FX market, will respond if necessary * BoJ's Kuroda: will take additional easing measures if necessary * France's Hollande: will propose EZ overhauls after UK referendum * EU Commission sees euro zone growth slowing to 1.6% from 1.7% in '16, urges more investment * ICM poll shows 44% would vote to remain in EU, 45% to leave ( last week- 46 Brexit, 44 Bremain) * UK "In" camp retains lead, 39 to 36% prev poll was 38-34%, ahead of EU referendum -TNS poll * NZ's Fonterra: Dairy prices fall 1.4% to avg selling price NZD 2,203/tonne, volumes drop 2.8% at auction Macro Themes in Play Markets break hard as commodities down for second day, runs out of gas from lower USD trade; CRB loses 200 dma support; traders rush for exits in EM and commodity FX Bank sector leads lower, sharp drop reveals lack of true believers in bull risk trade; no bounce in treasury yield curve a sign the 2 month-long stock/commodity rally had little reflationary effect on economy Tech reversals in CAD, AUD, NZD and GBP, gives dollar bulls something to lean against US rates continue lower as June rate hike seen a long shot; futures market puts chances at 15%; turn in dollar now puts USD/RMB back in spotlight after hiatus Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) · * 22:45 NZ HLFS Unemployment Rate Q1 f/c 5.5%, 5.3%-prev * 22:45 NZ HLFS Job Growth QQ Q1 f/c 0.7%, 0.9%-prev * 22:45 NZ HLFS Participation Rate Q1 f/c 68.6%, 68.4%-prev * 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index - QQ Q1 f/c 0.3%, 0.4%-prev * 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index - YY Q1 f/c 1.6%, 1.6%-prev * 23:30 AU AIG Services Index Apr 49.5-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Rally runs out of gas in Europe's morning, slide sees NY open near 1.1580 * Slide resumes in NY even as DE-US spreads tighten, broad USD bid trumps * Sharp drop towards 1.1500 ensues before day's initial bounce * Sellers into 1.1540 cap & USD firms again, pair sub1.1510 late in the day * Daily techs warn recent longs, RSI diverges & inverted hammer forms * EZ April Markit PMI & service PMI as well as US ADP are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * USD bounce on P/T pre-NFP & on renewed China angst helped USD/JPY * Late NY USD/JPY leg up from Kuroda & Aso jawboning * Pair trying to avert a 105 break during Golden Week holiday that ends Fri * No G20 appetite for JPY intervention, as Shinohara noted * USD/JPY bounce now by hourly Cloud base at 106.54; long daily candle tail * Any S-T spec squeeze would serve up fresh selling levels (big c108 offers) * Another inside day for EUR/JPY near bottom of last week's collapse * GBP/JPY below Mon's low toward close after weak UK PMI report * AUD/JPY done in by RBA rate cut, China angst and commodity sell-off * Feb.'s 77.78 low in the frame again for AUD/JPY GBP/USD * GBP Short squeeze lifted cable to 5-mos high by 1.4770 ahead of UK PMI data * Weak UK Mfg PMI data sees concerted GBP selling * ICM Brexit poll (45%-Brexit, 44% -Bremain) adds to GBP weakness * GBP/USD put in low at 1.4532 by daily Tenkan/50% Fib support, ends NorAm 1.4555 * EUR/GBP found resistance at 0.7920, closing near highs of the day by 0.7918 * Weak UK PMI data pushes out hopes for early UK rate hike, Brexit adds to UK uncertainty * Cross res at 0.7926 50% Fib of 0.8117-0.7735, abv eyes Apr 18 high by 0.7994 USD/CHF * CHF well-bid into Ldn open as risk came off across assets & geography o/n * USD broadly sold early as well, but recovered almost all its intraday losses * USD/CHF plunged below Apr's 0.9500 low, triggering sell stops * The 0.9444 low was the lowest since last Aug (also China fears then) * May see some short USD P/T before NFP Fri, but USD/CHF trend is down * EUR/CHF's close above Cloud top & 50% Fibo at 1.1005 Mon for naught * Cross fell toward last week's lows in the 1.0950s (60 today's low) * SNB remains a dip-buying force, while the mkt is well supplied above 1.1 USD/CAD * CAD reverses hard after commodities break for second day; CRB below 200 dma * Similar action across commodity/EMFX peer group; rush for the exits * First meaningful tech reversal in 3 ½ month-long CAD uptrade * Dips in USDCAD will be bought against today's low AUD/USD * Post-RBA cut bounce hit hard in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7560 * Bear pressure persists as commodities dive & broad USD bid emerges * Stops through 0.7550 run, steady descent hits Apr 7 low before meager bounce * Bounce fades and pair sets new session low, sub-0.7490 late in the day * Oz April Services Index a minor data risk, NZ Q1 jobs might impact slightly NZD/USD Rebound off Asia low hit hard in Europe's morning, dives from 0.7038 NY opens near 0.6995, bear pressure resumes on USD bid & commodity weakness Fonterra auction sees GDT PI -1.4% & WMP +0.7% but volumes sold drop Pair hit hard, 200-HMA hit, pair hugs the MA for most of NY's afternoon Bear pressure late resumes, sub-0.6920 late in the day NZ Q1 jobs the big data risk, if week further losses likely Daily charts show risk of double top patter growing LATAM * USD/MXN big LatAm gainer rises 2.1% to 17.56 by NorAm close * Global growth waning, China/UK PMI's miss, equities, oil & metals tumble * Safe havens sought USTs & gold rally risk lightens pre-NFP Friday * USD/BRL ends NorAm +1.9% on weak global growth outlook * BCB auctions more reverse swaps to slow pace of BRL gains * USD/CLP +1.1% ends NorAm by 669, copper off 2.29% ends below 200-DMA Fed should worry about the yield curve Now that the first leg of the Fed's gambit to weaken the dollar and pump up the commodity, credit and stock markets has played out the question being asked is, was it successful? In one sense it was because the March Fed meeting marked the reversal of the negative feedback loop in the markets created by the threat of rising rates and a strong dollar that was largely responsible for the volatility earlier in the year. But using the Treasury yield curve as a guide to reflationary pressures in the economy, aside from spoofing the risk markets for a couple of months, nothing economically significant was accomplished. Despite double-digit moves off the Q1 lows in stocks and commodities, the curve didn't budge and is likely to break lower. Another sign that central banks are increasingly powerless against macro forces.