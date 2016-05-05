SYDNEY, May 5 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. ADP private sector job growth slows, to 3-yr low, in April 156k vs 196k Rtrs f/c * Markit Svcs PMI final 52.8 v 52.1 pvs, Markit Comp PMI final 52.4 v 52.1 pvs * U.S. factory orders rise (1.1% vs -1.9% in Feb) solidly; inventories pick up * US ISM Non-Mfg PMI rises more than f/c to 55.7 in April from 54.5 in Mar, price pd/Emp gain as well * Canada trade deficit widens to record CAD3.4 bln in March * GS lifts Q1 GDP estimate to 0.8 from 0.7%, Barclays to 0.9% from 0.7% after rise in US factory orders * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Q2 GDP on track to grow 1.7% down from 1.8% on Monday * Fed's Potter: tools used to lift US rates from near zero have gone as well as could have been expected * Germany's Merkel: G7 needs triad of structural reforms, investment & policy measures * Japan's Abe: We need an expansive monetary policy; sees speculative moves in FX mkt, will act if necessary * Brazil's Senate recommends President Rousseff be put on trial * Janus's Gross: interest rates will stay low for longer asset prices will remain artificially high Macro themes in play Stocks down, markets react to higher dollar and lower commodities; bank sector breaks hard, memories of Q1; Europe fails uptrend line China PMI miss, base metal weakness darkens macro mood; copper collapses through 200 dma support US rates fall on worst ADP jobs number in three years; Atlanta Fed model for Q2 slips to 1.7%; growth seen better than Q1 but not enough to force rate hike Dollar up vs EUR, JPY, retracing overshoots; GBP slides as Brexit gains, UK Construction PMI misses CAD hammered on trade data, exports see no benefit from cheap currency, rates fall sharply; AUD down with copper; MXN lowest in a month Looking ahead - economic data (GMT) * 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Mar -5.3%-prev * 01:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Mar f/c 0.3%, 0%-prev * 01:30 AU Retail Trade* Q1 f/c 0.7%, 0.6%-prev * 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Mar f/c -2900m, -3410m-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Mar 0%-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Mar -1%-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Apr 52.2-prev Looking Ahead - events, other releases (GMT) * No significant events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, EUR bid on crosses mostly, NY opens near 1.1485 * Early spike near 1.1530 as DE-US spreads tighten on ADP's miss * Gains fade quickly on trade & labor cost data as USD sees sharp rebound, 1.1466 hit * Pair choppy thereafter, holds basically 1.1485/1.1510 for remainder of session * Pair may stay range-bound until jobs report Friday, today's doji suggests indecision * L-T charts still favor bulls, if jobs weak bull trend might resume USD/JPY * Above-f/c Non-Mfg ISM got USD/JPY back near the 107.45 high after ADP dip * Abe/Merkel presser: need for stimulus, Abe looking for fiscal expansion * Merkel calls for structural reforms, mon pol easing * Abe bemoans spec FX moves (JPY rise) - no G20 app for intervention here * USD/JPY bounce faces good offers by 108; 108.72 is Tenkan & 50% Fibo * EUR/JPY o/n rally rejected by 38.2% of the post-BOJ tumble by 123.50 * CAD/JPY & other resource crosses were heavy * Thur's the last day of Golden Week holiday; NFP Friday main event risk GBP/USD * Brexit concerns continue to dog the pound, today's weakness aided by weak data * More poor data, almost three year low construction PMI * Weak EZ ret sales/ US ADP miss adds to weak global econ outlook * GBP/USD res by hrly Tenkan 1.450, holds sup by 1.4471 38.2% Fib of 1.5498-1.3836 * More close Brexit polls. BMG 45 leave 43 stay. TNS 39 in/36 out * FTSE dives 1.2%, oil/metals move lower, positions begin to lighten pre-US NFP Friday * Risk averse conditions hit GBP/CHF & GBP/JPY: reut.rs/24pX6s2 USD/CHF * Above-f/c Non-Mfg ISM got USD/CHF to its 0.9590 high after the soft ADP * Cleared 38.2% of the Apr 22-May 3 drop at .9579; 50% & Tenkan at 0.9620 * Bullish USD/CHF candle Monday & RSI buy signal underpin * Mar-Apr correction was stopped by its 50% retracement, so key * EUR/CHF still choppy around the 1.1005 Cloud top & 50% Fibo * 1.1051 is the 61.8% of the Feb tumble USD/CAD * CAD crushed on deteriorating Trade data * Canadian rates down hard as exports fall * Market had assumed weak currency had been helping export terms * Oil down, lowest in more than a week * Commodity/EMFX hit as CRB falls for third day AUD/USD * Europe pushed pair lower from the 55-DMA, NY opens near 0.7470 * Lifts early as ADP misses but broad USD bid emerges on trade & labor cost data * NY presses pair lower from the daily cloud top, steady decent sees 0.7450 break * Little follow through but little bounce as well as stock & commodities sour risk * Tech deepen bear bias, RSIs falling with room to run * Oz Mar HIA home sales, retail sales & trade data due, if weak AUD likely sinks more NZD/USD Choppy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6890, early spike on ADP miss 200-HMA caps gains, USD recovers on trade & labor cost data Broader NZD/USD bear trend resumes, helped by stock & commodity slumps April 28 low breaks and pair a step closer to completing major double top Break of April 27 low completes d-t, suggests move to 0.6550/60 possible LATAM * Risk remained on the backfoot today as global growth metrics remain weak * USD/MXN rallied above 100-DMA resistance to session high at 17.8430 * Pair closing below 100-DMA, support by hrly Kijun line at 17.6728 * Banxico meets Thursday, no change exp'd, stmt key for future rate path * USD/BRL -0.51% ends NY 3.54, BCB stays out of mkt aids BRL bid * Rousseff's woes mount as Brazil's top prosecutor requests probe * USD/CLP rises 0.15% to 670, copper -1.55%, consolidates below 200-DMA ECB remains asymmetrical with policy easing bias The latest ECB source story suggests there is no desire for policy action before Sept. This should not be a surprise as the ECB will still be digesting the impact of its corp bond purchases and the first of its TLTROs. Judging by previous bouts of ECB easing, the preference has been to pre-announce around Aug/Sept and then take action heading into year-end. We expect the ECB to ease policy in Dec as it looks to build a consensus, but more important is its homework on how best to progress with a combination of NIRP, QE and credit easing. Making the TLTRO2 more attractive and NIRP would likely be easier steps than additional QE/credit easing. The key is that for much of this year core inflation will remain stubbornly low. Thus further easing will be required to maintain expectations that the ECB remains on track to meet its mandate.