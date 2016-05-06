SYDNEY, May 6 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US jobless claims rise 17k largest rise in more than a yr; planned layoffs surge 35 5 in Apr * Canadian building permits drop 7% in Mar v -5% Rtrs f/c, weighed by oil-producing Alberta * Japan's Abe: Japan attaches importance to UK as gateway to EU, prefers UK remains in EU * Japan's Abe: G7 policy coordination, flexible fiscal policy needed to put global econ on sustained strong growth, volatile FX moves undesirable, Japan not attempting to influence FX moves on permanent basis * Fed's Lockhart: 'on the fence' on possibility of June rate hike * Fed's Bullard: effects of strong USD appear to be waning, core inflation trending higher * Oil up on fire curbs Canada output; higher dollar, stockpiles cap gains * BCB minutes: not considering easing monetary conditions, sees progress in inflation fight * US Pres candidate Trump says would most likely replace Fed Chair Yellen when her time is up - CNBC Macro Themes in Play US rate market breaks toward lower yields ahead of jobs data, 200k NFP expected but trades like expecting a miss; back month Eurodollar futures through key resistance Stronger dollar/weaker commodities dynamic weighs on stocks, banks lead lower; AAPL back at cliff edge on chart USDJPY in meager bounce, Abe urges G7 coordination on expansive fiscal policy, sounds desperate; EUR down as Euro rates fall sharply; Cable slips after UK Services PMI lowest in 3 years CAD up small with oil on concern of supply disruption due to Canadian wildfire; Libyan production threatened by civil conflict Copper collapse raises macro concerns about China; USDRMB chart looking similar to previous bouts of yuan weakness; no bounce in AUD Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:00 AU HIA New Home Sales m/m Mar -5.3%-prev * 01:30 AU Retail Sales MM* Mar f/c 0.3%, 0%-prev * 01:30 AU Retail Trade* Q1 f/c 0.7%, 0.6%-prev * 01:30 AU Trade Balance G&S (A$)* Mar f/c -2900m, -3410m-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Mar 0%-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Mar -1%-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Apr 52.2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia quarterly statement on monetary policy Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair enters NY consolidating losses from Europe's morning, opens near 1.1425 * Early lift above 1.1440 after US claims data comes in well above f/c * Gains short lived on combination of EUR/JPY slide & USD recovery * Pair slides & pauses briefly at 200-HMA, pressure resumes & 1.1386 low hit * Action settles quickly & pair ranges basically 1.1395/1.1415 for rest of NY * Just above 1.1400 late in the day as Fed is now market's main focus * A good jobs number could see recent slide extend & 1.1349/57 supt break USD/JPY * Weak bounce in USDJPY as Abe pleads for fiscal solidarity from G7 * Heavy equity markets, falling US rates keep lid on top * Major yen crosses threaten lows, keep bid in JPY * US rate market looking for miss on jobs data tomorrow GBP/USD * GBP/USD ends NorAm by 1.4470; trades in muted daily range 1.4444-1.4529 * Pair make lower high/lower low for third starlight day eyes 100-DMA sup 1.4383 * UK Svcs PMI 52.3 v 53.5 f/c, lowest since Feb 2013 * EUR/GBP drops on UK PMI miss as UK/EZ growth outlooks converge * Pair ends NorAm 0.7875 just abv day's low at 0.7862, sup 0.7835 daily cloud top * Brexit referendum in 7 weeks (Thurs June 23) USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9573/0.9649, NYC range 0.9630/97, Close 0.9694 (NY +50 pips) * The DXY opened NY +0.5%, +0.66% last, gold opened NY +0.5%, last -0.27% * CHF crushed vs USD -1.23%, CHF/CAD -1.27%, EM ccys gained vs CHF, EUR, JPY * EUR/CHF close +0.4% @1.1046, NY range 1.1011/50, DXY drove EUR/USD -0.8% * SNB presence on EUR/CHF dips adds weight to the eventual bull break call * Fri - Swiss foreign reserves [page:2417] US NFP primary focus f/c 200/202k USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2815/74, Noram range 1.2787/2875, Cl 1.2861, NY +16 pips * Brent crude +0.8%, WTI +1.05%, Alum -1.4%, copper -1.6%, gold -0.3% * AUD/CAD "unch", 0.9594, CAD/JPY +0.22%, 83.36, EUR/CAD -0.81%, 1.4661 * DXY +0.64% (+0.14% in NY) US stocks -0.25/-0.15% (S&P -0.35% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr sprd -1.4, +15.5 bp; DXY drove pricing, CAD firm on crosses * Fri-Cda bldg permits soft [page:2417] US NFP f/c 200/202k, Cda "0"/+5k AUD/USD * Limited ranges in Europe & NY, NY opens near 0.7475, lifts early * 0.7500 pierced after claims data sinks USD, gains fade on USD recovery * Steady slide sees pair slip to hourly support near 0.7450/55 * Pair just above that support late in the day * Mkt awaits US jobs, if solid slide from April high likely resumes * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down while 55-DMA & daily cloud top weigh NZD/USD NY opens near 0.6880 after choppy tight range in Europe's morning US claims above f/c, USD dives, NZD/USD lifts near 0.6920 Sellers lurk, USD recovers, stocks slide & commodities turn heavy Pair's gains fade and pair drifts back to NY opening levels late in the day US jobs now in focus, bulls need a weak result as techs favor bears LATAM * USD/MXN rallies to session high above 17.88 as NY session ends, oil well off days high * Banxico keeps rate steady at 3%, sees balance of risks to infl/growth unchanged * Bank will be vigilant of relative mon position w/US, ready to act w/complete flexibility * USD/BRL flat into NorAm close, BCB remains out of mkt adds to relative BRL strength * BCB minutes downplay rate cut, sees current policy accommodative, car sales crater * USD/CLP ends NorAm 666.50 -0.5%, despite 1.8% drop in copper Mexico c.bank shows vigilance with flexibility As has been the case for some time, Mexico's central bank showed deference to the Fed as it held rates steady today, but it also said it's ready to act with flexibility if necessary. One doesn't need to search too far back to see what Banxico can do when it decides to be flexible. It's shock 50bps rate hike combined with surprise intervention in February was a rather adaptable maneuver given the circumstances of a steeply sliding peso. USD/MXN's jump in recent sessions may have caught policy makers' attention, even though it comes after a period of recovery for the peso. Today's meeting was an opportunity to remind markets that officials watch FX closely. Mexico is one of the few major LatAm economies to escape the fate of currency-fueled inflation, and officials have consistently made clear they aim to keep it that way. See also