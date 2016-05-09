SYDNEY, May 9 (IFR) - North America news and data * Smallest U.S. job gains in 7 months temper rate hike expectations; NFP 160k v 202k Rtrs f/c, 208k pvs * US avg earnings steady at 0.3%, workweek on target 34.5 v 34.4 pvs; participation rate/U6 lower * Canada employment -2.1k v 0k rtrs f/c, unemp rate steady at 7.1% v 7.2% Rtrs f/c * Fed's Dudley: Fed's Dudley says reasonable to expect two rate hikes this year (NYT) * Oil rises 1% Baker Hughes sees rig count fall fot seventh week in a row to Oct '09 low * Gold jumps after U.S. payrolls data misses forecasts * Barclays sees 1 Fed hike in '16, Blackrock sees 1 maybe none, Goldman/BofA expects next Fed hike in Sept * Brazil senate cmte votes for Rousseff impeachment trial, president likely suspended from office next week * Brazil's Barbosa: policies to fight inflation generating results, paves way for CVB rate cut in H2 '16 * S&P revises Turkey's sovereign credit outlook to stable; rating BB+ News from the weekend China trade data shows exports and imports weaker than expected * April exports minus 1.8%y/y vs minus 0.1 pct expected * April imports minus 10.9% y/y vs minus 5.0 pct * April trade surplus $45.56 bln vs f'cast $40 bln China trade data released on Sunday was disappointing, as both exports and imports were worse than expectations. The poor import and export data reversed the pleasant surprises to the upside that were contained in last month's China trade data. The data out of China follows last weekend's weak South Korea trade data and is sure to add to global growth concerns. The 10.9% fall in imports marks the 18th consecutive month of declines and is especially concerning; as it indicates domestic demand remains tepid despite government efforts to transition to a consumer based economy through heavy infrastructure spending. Likely market reaction The markets haven't been overreacting to China data in recent weeks and that is due to reduced concerns over China's FX reserve position (see next story), but the global growth fears that saw most major commodities fall last week will likely increase after the weak China trade data. EM assets and commodity currencies such as the AUD, CAD and NZD fell last week and will likely open the Asian market under some pressure again on Monday morning. John.Noonan@tr.com China FX reserves increase to $3.23 TLN vs expectations of dip to $3.20 TLN China released their FX reserves data on Saturday and it was better than expected. FX reserves increased to $3.23% TLN in April from $3.21 TLN in March with the market expecting a dip to $3.20 TLN. The second straight month of improving FX reserves indicates that China hasn't had to intervene as much - as capital outflows have tailed off from the rapid pace of late 2016/early 2016. The large falls in global equities, commodities and EM assets at the start of 2016 were tied to fears China's reserve position would continue to deteriorate and force China authorities to devalue the Yuan. Those fears have receded and the better FX reserve data released on Saturday should keep those concerns on the back burner. John.Noonan@tr.com Alberta fires explode across forests and could double in size - Global Mail * Weather still warm and dry; blaze spreads to 1,500 square km * Blaze will take months to extinguish, Alberta fire official says * Syncrude Canada operations shut down, staff evacuated * Fire could double in size by end of day, officials say Alberta's wildfires took a severe turn for the worst over the weekend - with officials saying the fire could double in size within 24 hours. Reuters reports that at least 10 oil/sand operators have cut production due to the fire and Syncrude Canada is the latest to shut down. Also Saturday, Husky Energy Inc. said it had shut down oil production at its Sunrise joint venture with BP PLC. According to the Globe and Mail Syncrude, a joint venture of several energy companies led by Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd., produces up to 350,000 barrels a day of light synthetic crude derived from the oil sands. Already this week, as much 1 million barrels a day - about a quarter of Canada's oil production had been shut off. The fall in Canada energy production could push the price of crude higher in the short-term. The huge costs to the Canadian economy due to the enormous fire will weigh on the Canadian Dollar even if the Crude price moves higher. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - All eyes on Japan return from holiday It will be a relatively quiet week for key data and events. The Asian markets eagerly await the return of Japan following the Golden Week holidays. The USD/JPY has formed a base above 105.00 for the time-being and this may calm Japanese official concern over the one-way JPY move higher that occurred following the surprise "no change" decision by the BOJ. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will speak at an event hosted by Jiji news agency at 22:55 GMT on Monday. If Japan returns and pushed the Nikkei higher due to fading fears over the possibility of the USD/JPY breaching 105.00 it could set a positive tone in Asian markets. The BOE meets this week and while no one is expecting a change in policy - but there are reports the BOE may lower their growth forecasts and possibly issue a warning on the UK economy if a BREXIT was the result of the June 23 referendum. Key data in the week ahead It will be a very quiet start to the week for US data. Most of the key data will be out on Friday when Retail Sales, PPI and Univ of Mich consumer sentiment is released. Key data from the Euro zone includes SENTIX and German Industrial Orders on Monday; German Trades and Indutrial Output on Tuesday; EZ IP on Thursday and EZ Q1 GDP flash estimate and German inflation on Friday. UK Trades will be out on Tuesday and IP will be released on Wednesday. Japan Current Account is out on Wednesday and wilol the main economic release in Japan next week. Australia will release some second tier data including ANZ job ads on Monday and housing finance on Wednesday. The key event in China next week will be China CPI and PPI out on Tuesday. John.Noonan@tr.com Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY APR029 May04 %Change EUR 1.1455 1.1406 -0.43% JPY 106.45 107.12 -0.63% GBP 1.4608 1.4435 -1.18% CHF 0.9595 0.9724 -1.34% NZD 0.6976 0.6837 -1.99% CAD 1.2555 1.2908 -2.81% AUD 0.7603 0.7370 -3.06% Comment The FX market built up large USD shorts coming into last week and this helped the USD move broadly higher. The IMM data released on Friday showed net USD shorts at USD 6.46 BLN - the highest in over 3 years. The commodity currencies suffered the most - led by a 3.06% fall in the AUD/USD last week. The RBA rate cut was flowed up with a dovish RBA SOMP - while the huge fall in the iron ore price added more weight. The CAD didn't fare much better than the AUD - with the USD/CAD rising 2.81% last week. The fall in the CAD looks overdone, as crude oil only lost a small bit of ground. The uncertain economic impact of the Canadian wildfires might be causing potential CAD buyers to hesitate. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main theme for trading on Friday was a muted reaction to the headline miss on US non-farm payrolls, as the details of the data were mixed and didn't significantly alter Fed expectations. * While the headline plus 160 K new jobs missed the expectation of plus 202K - the plus 0.3% in the average hourly earnings would have pleased the Fed and the average work week edged higher to 34.5 hours. * The futures market has virtually priced out a June Fed rate hike with the pricing indicating just a one in 10 chance the Fed will ease next month. The market is pricing in just over a 40% chance they will hike in September while the chances of a December Fed hike remain around 60%. * Wall Street had a choppy reaction to the US payroll data, but by the end of the day modest gains were achieved. * The Dow closed up 79.92 points or 0.45% higher at 17,740.63; the S&P closed up 8.51 points or 0.32% higher at 2,057.14 and the NASDAQ closed up 19.06 points, or 0.4 % higher at 4,736.16. * For the week the Dow eased 0.19%; the S&P fell 0.40%, and the NASDAQ fell 0.80% * The VIX fell sharply on Friday - closing down around 7.5% at 14.72. For the week the VIX fell 6.24% despite Wall Street, Emerging markets and most key commodities posting weekly losses. * Most key commodities close the day higher after a tough week. * NYMEX Crude edged 0.77% higher to 44.66, as the Canadian wildfire halted production of some large Canadian oil sands producers. For the week NYMEX Crude closed down 2.74%. * Lon Copper rose 0.53% on Friday, but for the week it suffered a steep 4.7% loss. Gold rose 0.86% on Friday and for the week it edged 0.39% lower. * Iron ore continued to plunge - falling 3.03% to 57.70. Iron ore suffered a huge 11.50% fall from last week's close at 65.20. * Emerging markets stopped falling on Friday with the EM Equity ETF (EEM) edging 0.15% higher. For the week it fell 4.54% and it is down over 7% from the April 19 high. * Despite the gains on Wall Street, most commodities and steady EM trading - the FX market continued to trade with a "risk-off" tone. * The market tried to sell the US dollar in the wake of the weak US jobs headline number. The EUR/USD jumped to 1.1482 from 1.1430 before quickly falling back to 1.1400/20. The intraday moves in the EUR/USD and USD/JPY were influenced by the moves in Treasury yields. * The 2-year US Treasury yield fell to 0.68% at one stage following the jobs report - before closing at 0.73% - up 1 BP on the day. The 10-year Treasury yield traded as low as 1.70% before jumping to 1.77% on the close - up 3 BPs on the day. * The recovery in the US Treasury yields was due to the improvement in average hourly earnings, as the Treasury markets sees the trend in wages growth as the most important in determining the Fed's flight path/ * The EUR/USD closed the day unchanged at 1.1406 while the USD/JPY eased 0.13%. The AUD was the biggest lower on the day, but all of the AUD selling was in Asia following the dovish RBA SOMP. * The AUD/USD closed down 1.30% at 0.7370 while the EUR/AUD also fell 1.30% and the AUD/JPY fell 1.43% on the day. * The NZD and CAD also underperformed with the NZD/USD falling 0.65% and the USD/CAD rising 0.43%. * The USD/CAD gained despite the steady to higher oil price, as sluggish Canada jobs data and fears over the economic impact of the Canadian wild fires weighed in CAD sentiment. * The GBP/USD fell to an 11-day low on Friday, as BREXIT concerns continue to weigh as the June 23 referendum draws nearer. The GBP/USD closed the day down 0.33% at 1.4435. Wrap-up The weak China import and export data could weigh on sentiment when the markets open on Monday morning. They feed growing global growth concerns and could result in further weakness in commodities, commodity currencies and some EM equities and currencies. The market haven't been reacting to misses on China data of late, as CNY devaluation fears have faded and the better China FX reserves released on Saturday should see those concerns continue to dissipate. Nevertheless, commodity market bears have been saying for a couple of weeks that the moves higher in iron ore, crude and copper were overextended to the upside and needs better global growth and trade data for the moves to be sustainable. While there is a strong consensus there is a bottom in place in NYMEX Crude ahead of 26, there is a lot of doubt the price will reach 50 in the short-term at least. A break below the trend line around 41 and the 200-day MA around 40 would suggest a short-term top is in place in NYMEX Crude and consolidation between 30 and 40 lies ahead. If this proves to be the case - it could lend support to the USD while stirring up volatility in EM, equities and commodity currencies. Japan returns from an extending holiday and Tokyo flows should have a significant impact on Monday. There is a growing view on the market that USD weakness over the past couple of months looks a bit stretched and the USD is ready to stage a decent recovery. The fact that the USD made some ground last week despite a slightly dovish turn in Fed expectations supports the USD rebound thesis. This view may encourage USD/JPY demand out of Tokyo, if Japanese market participants believe the USD/JPY is ready to settle in a 105/110 range for awhile. If the USD/JPY does manage to move higher it should underpin the Nikkei - much to the relief of Japanese officials. The AUD/USD should remain under pressure, as the dovish turn in RBA expectations along with the heavy fall in iron ore forces out weak longs and encourages fresh selling. The RBNZ (along with the BOJ and ECB) would be very envious of the RBA. The AUD/USD was tracking higher before the RBA cut rates and the complexion of the currency has dramatically shifted to bearish since they decided to act. It breaks a recent trend where central bank easing did nothing to stop upward momentum of their currencies and in some cases increased it. That could be one of the reasons AUD longs didn't worry too much about what the RBA might do in the lead up to last week's RBA cut. The AUD/USD is poised to break below the 100-day MA at 0.7335/40, but will face stiffer support at the 200-day MA, which came in around 0.7260 on Friday. John.Noonan@tr.com Technical view Equities S&P The S&P looks vulnerable in the short-term, as the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are now aligned in a bearish formation. The trend lower hasn't yet started, as the 20-day MA continues to point higher and needs to turn lower to signal the trend lower has commenced. The S&P traded below the 50-day MA (2,045) on Friday, but managed to close above that reading. A close below the 50-day MA targets the 200-daay MA at 2,013. Key support is found at ,1995 where the 100-day MA and 38.2 of the 1,810/2,111 move converge. A move back above the descending 10-day MA (2,072 on Friday) would relieve the downward pressure. {Last 2,057.14} ASX According to the short-date moving average study - the ASX is trending higher, but the price action isn't convincing. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and they all point higher. The late bounce and strong close on Friday was encouraging, as the morning dip to 5,200 stayed well above the ascending 20-day MA - which came in at 5,177 on Friday. For the trend higher to be sustained and gain momentum - the price needs to cross above the Oct 26, 2015 high at 5,384 within the next two weeks - while holding above the 20-day MA. A fall below 5.175 would be a strong indication the short-term trend higher is over before it really started. {Last 5,292.04} Commodities Gold The short-term moving averages remain in a bullish formation, but the 5-day MA is starting to turn lower - a warning that upward momentum is waning. The pullbacks continue to hold above the ascending 10-day MA (1,271 on Friday) and while that reading holds the trend higher could reignite at any time. A break below 1,245 (61.8 fibo of the 1,208/1,303 move) would confirm the short-term trend higher is over and a short-term top is in place at 1,303. The medium-trend higher remains in place, as the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages are aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. A break below the ascending 100-day MA (1,190 on Friday) would warn that upside momentum is exhausted. Key resistance is found at the 2015 high at 1,306, which was validated by the pullback from 1,303. {Last 1,289} Iron Ore The short-term trend higher ended last week, as the 5-day MA has crossed below the 10-day MA. The next level of support is found at the ascending 50-day MA (57.20 on Friday) and a break below that level targets major support at 49/51 where the 100-day and 200-day moving averages are converging. A break above the ascending 20-day MA (61.12 on Friday) is needed to shift the pressure back to the upside. {Last 57.70} Lon Copper The short-term trend higher ended last week when the 5-day MA crossed below the 10-day MA. Lon Copper isn't trending in either direction in both the short and medium term. The next level of support is found at the ascending 100-day MA (4,716 on Friday) and a break below that level targets the quadruple bottom formed between 4,630/4,640. Resistance has formed between 4,870/4,880 where the 10 and 50-day moving averages converge. Major resistance is found at the 2016 high at 5,131. {Last 4,810.15} NYMEX Crude The short-term trend higher in NYMEX Crude is showing signs of exhaustion, as the 5-day MA is pointing lower and the 10-day MA has flattened out. The price has held above the ascending 20-day MA (43.09 on Friday) and while it continues to do so - the trend higher can resume at any time. A break below 42.50 targets key support around 40.00 - where the 50-day and 200-day moving averages converge. Technical analysts are also looking at an ascending trend-line from 26.05 that come in around 41.20 on Friday. Key resistance is found at the 61.8 fibo of the 62.58/26.05 move at 48.65. {Last 44.66} FX EUR/USD The short-term trend higher is showing signs of exhaustion, as the 5-day MA has started to point lower. The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages remain in a bullish formation and while the 20-day MA (1.1357 on Friday) holds - the trend higher can resume at any time. The medium trend higher looks solid with the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages aligned in a bullish formation and pointing higher. A break below the 20-day MA could see a drift back top support around 1.1215. A break back above former resistance at 1.1465 would shift the pressure to the upside. {Last 1.1406} USD/JPY The 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages are aligned in a bearish formation, but the 5-day MA is starting to point higher, which means it isn't trending in the short-term at least. The medium-term trend lower looks strong, as the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages are pointing lower and aligned in a bearish formation. . Resistance is found at the 38.2 fibo of the 111.90/105.55 move at 107.95. A break above that level targets 108.70/80 where the 50% of that move and the 20-day MA converge. Key support has formed at the 105.55 level. {Last 107.12} AUD/USD The AUD/USD has started trending lower - with the 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages aligned in a bearish formation and all pointing lower. The next level of support is found at the ascending 100-day MA, which came in at 0.7336 on Friday. A break below that level would warn the medium trend higher is about to end - and a break below the 200-day MA (0.7266 on Friday) would confirm that to be the case. A break above the 50-day MA at 0.7565 is needed to relieve the downward pressure. {Last 0.7370} John.noonan@tr.com