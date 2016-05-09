SYDNEY, May 10 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed's Kashkari: possible Fed hike in June, if data surprises to upside mkts will have to adjust, supports Yellen * Fed's Kashkari: USD is important factor in Fed analysis, sees froth in commercial real estate * Bk of Japan plans to divest over next 10 yrs entire lot of equities it bought from commercial banks- Nikkei * Senior IMF official: A bit more optimistic regarding our growth f/c for German economy, officials need to be prepared for volatility surrounding Brexit * ICM poll: Brexit 46%, Bremain 44% vs Brexit 45, Bremain 44% pvs * Folha: Acting speaker of Brazil lower house annuls Rousseff impeachment, BRL weak off worst of day * BCB survey: Brazil's YE '16 inflation 7% vs 6.94 last wk, YE Selic rate 13% from 13.25 last wk Macro Themes in Play DXY up for fifth day after CFTC data reveals biggest USD spec short in three years; Fed rate hikes all but priced out of 2016, June meeting chances now in single digits, leaves dollar bears with little to run on, short positions vulnerable Bonds well bid as USD strength sends commodities for big loss, markets fear return of Q1 feedback loop; copper breaks uptrend; commodity sensitive equity sectors crushed; rates down, US Labor Cost Index in worst streak since recession EUR sideways in NorAm; USDJPY holds bid after Japan intervention threat; Cable weighed by falling rates, FTSE back negative YTD, Brexit pulls ahead CAD hit by Housing Starts miss, lower oil; no bounce in AUD; ZAR down hard after unemployment tops 26%; BRL whippy, lower on Rousseff impeachment suspension; EM underperforms, EEM gives up YTD gains Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * --:-- CN FDI (YTD)* Apr 4.5%-prev * --:-- CN M2 Money Supply YY* Apr f/c 13.5%, 13.4%-prev * --:-- CN New Yuan Loans* Apr f/c 900.0b, 1370.0b-preb * --:-- CN Outstanding Loan Growth* Apr f/c 14.8%, 14.7%-prev * 1:30 CN PPI YY* Apr f/c -3.8%, -4.3%-prev * 1:30 CN CPI YY* Apr f/c 2.4%, 2.3%-prev * 1:30 CN CPI MM* Apr f/c -0.2%, -0.4%-prev Prospects of a do-over roil Brazil markets Brazil's troubled president, Dilma Rousseff, might just get a do-over. Clinging to power as the country's Senate was moving closer to putting her on trial for breaking budget laws, the acting head of the lower house of Congress is trying to call back the vote that set the process in motion. Markets aren't crazy about this idea. Whatever the merits of the case against Rousseff, who's denied any wrongdoing, investors have warmed to the idea of a change in leadership in a country suffering from deep recession and high inflation. But Rousseff has vowed to fight to the last and today's events demonstrated yet again that her impeachment saga has the plot twists of a telenovela. It wasn't immediately clear who could overrule this decision. Even so, markets didn't let the initial reaction carry them too far. After all, this drama has been going on for a while now.