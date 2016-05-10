SYDNEY, May 11 (IFR) - Risk rebounds as oil, USDJPY rally Market Briefs * U.S. job openings (JOLTS) rise to 5.757 million in Mar, beats Rtrs 5.431m f/c * U.S. wholesale inventories +0.1% as f/c, sales +0.7% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c, -0.2% pvs * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow sees US econ on track to grow 2.2% in Q2 vs 1.7% May 4 estimate * Fed's Williams: unlikely US goes to negative int rates, should be reevaluation of 2% inflation target (DJ/Quora) * ECB asks EZ banks to detail Brexit contingency plans (Sources) * Brazil markets rise as impeachment goes back on track; for now * Turkey's Erdogan: says comments that int rates need to fall should be taken more seriously Macro Themes in Play DXY up for sixth day but ascent slows, USD side of trade gets no help from interest rates as yields stay pinned; June hike priced at less than 10%; flattening yield curve keeps cloud over macro outlook USDJPY leads higher, squeeze on biggest short position in G10 FX, no sellers in NorAm; EURUSD heavy on rumblings Italy wants vote on Euro; CHF weak on talk UBS to impose neg rate penalties on wealthy customers in Switzerland; GBP up but falling UK rates limit gain Stocks bounce alongside commodities, bulls braver with softer JPY; Nikkei leads, spread product, EM outperform but USDRMB at 10 week highs tempers prospects; copper falls again, extends trend line break AUD, CAD, MXN better with commodities but unimpressive: BRL whipped around by on again/off again impeachment drama Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment May -0.04-prev * 01:30 AU Housing Finance* Mar f/c -0.015, 0.02-prev * 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance Mar 0.04-prev * 15:00 JP Foreign Reserves Apr 1262.10b-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM Mar -3.20-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Mar -2.00-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 21:00 AU Reserve Bank of New Zealand to publish its financial stability report Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning sees NY open near 1.1365, spike down early * 1.1359 low hit, USD bid wanes while EUR/JPY remains firm, bounce ensues * Lift from 21-DMA & April 29 low ensues, nears 1.1410/20 but rally loses steam * USD bid resumes & slide sees pair back near 1.1375 late in the day * Techs bearish as 10-DMA caps & RSIs biased down, sub-1.1349 opens up April low * No major data until Friday so bearish chop might persist until then USD/JPY * JPY was weakest of the majors Tuesday * ATL Fed' Q2 GDP upgrade helped USD/JPY, but resistance by 109.50 still intact * Residual short-squeeze and little supply at this stage * Crosses all higher on JPY weakness, stocks & commodities gains * Friday's US Retail Sales release is the next major event risk GBP/USD * 1.4420-1.4477 was NY's range, within Monday's 1.4375-1.4480 range * 100DMA helped define base of Mon's range. 100DMA remains support by 1.4370 * 1.4450 option expiry for NY cut Tues kept pair anchored as risk rallied broadly * UK Q1 trade deficit widest since 2008 * NIESR: GBP to fall 20% "immediately" on Brexit, Kerry stumps for Bremain * EUR/GBP Support ahead of 10-DMA 0.7865, ends NY 0.7876, 30-DMA caps 0.7915 USD/CHF * Aside from the JPY, CHF was weakest of the majors Tuesday * SNB's deeply negative rates & CHF's ltd haven appeal + risk rebound weigh * UBS eyes private depo fees, loan hikes due to SNB's NIRP * EUR/CHF pierced 1.11 on UBS news, nearing 76.4% of Feb wide at 1.1108 * Feb.'s 1.12 peak, which was 76.4% of the Jan '15 collapse, is key topside * USD/CHF cleared the 55-DMA & Cloud base at 0.9734-36 * 2016's down TL & 200-DMA will converge Friday by 0.9840 * Apr's 0.9797 peak is interim resistance; 0.9650 decent support * Friday's US Retail Sales release is the next major event risk USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2918/77, Noram range 1.2919/80, Cl 1.2922, NY -50 pips * Brent crude +2.8%, WTI +4.4%, Alum -0.47%, copper -0.31%, gold +0.23% * AUD/CAD +0.3%, 0.9505, CAD/JPY +1.14%, 84.54, EUR/CAD -0.39%, 1.4696 * DXY +0.19% (+0.03% in NY) US stocks +1.04/1.06% (S&P +0.7% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +0.8, +19.4 bp; Decent US data boosted yields [page:2417] * Weds- Light data day- CA & US TR/Ipsos surveys. BoC's Wilkins talks 8.45AM AUD/USD * Europe stymies rally, pair slips from 0.7374 toward 0.7325 into NY's open * USD strength abate a bit while commodities bounce small & stocks rally * Upbeat risk sentiment helps pair trade to 0.7375 high but gains fade * USD rebounds and pair slips back near 0.7350 late in the day * Oz March Housing Finance a data risk in Asia, -1.5% f/c prior +1.5% * Daily techs warn of squeeze risk, l-t techs still remain bearish NZD/USD Europe halts rally by hourly res in 0.6765/70 area, slide ensues, NY opens near 0.6735 Sharp spike down early sees 100-DMA & March 29 low pierced, follow through limited USD bid fades while stocks & commodities are firm, NZD short covering ensues Pair nears 0.6765/70 again before pulling back towards 0.6755 late RBNZ's FSR & RBNZ's Wheeler's speech are risks due in early Asia LATAM * USD/MXN trades broad 18.22-17.9620 range, ends near 18.00 as oil rallies 2.4% * US JOLTS rise, weak China data has mkt sensing further China accommodation * Minor Fib support 17.9660 then 100-DMA 17.8427, 18.2490 50% Fib caps * USD/BRL lower as Rousseff impeachment process back on track * Pair ends NorAm 3.4730 -1.2%, Senate vote Wed may lead to Temer govt on Thurs * USD/CLP ends near days high by 680, copper weak with China data Fractured markets, a weak USD & record gold longs Fractured markets and poor liquidity are leading to sharp intraday moves that are increasingly difficult to explain. Volumes give an indication of how hobbled markets have become. With the RBA's rate cut last week, AUD/USD volumes spiked that day to the highest full-day levels since the Aug equity plunge last year. Yet by the next day, volume were almost back to their YTD average and the day after (May 5) they were 2/3 of their YTD average. Even with some big JPY-cross moves in April, TR Matching volumes for the month dipped to their lowest levels so far this year. Volatility on G10 FX has remained elevated even as other markets calm down. Much of this FX volatility stems from position unwinds on the back of failed attempts to front-run a weaker USD (see AUD/USD longs). Given the importance of positioning, keep an eye on gold: the spec/HF build-up of longs to record highs could see it become the next source of cross-market volatility. Chart: reut.rs/1OeDNKE