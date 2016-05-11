SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Weekly crude stocks off 3.41 mn BBLS vs f/c 0.71mn BBL build (EIA) * BOJ's Kuroda: BOJ has certainly not run out of ammunition, can still ease if necessary (DJ) * Germany's Merkel says up to govts to foster growth so ECB can raise rates * UK's Osborne: We have not done a lot of contingency planning around leaving the EU * BoC's Wilkins: focus is on downside risks to econ, because there seems to be so many of them * Italy's Padoan: Brexit is a systemic concern, other countries may consider Brexit a example to follow * Trump surges in support, almost even with Clinton in national U.S. poll * Brazil's Supreme court rejects Govt request to annul impeachment (court spokesman) * ECB's Weidmann: ECB must not keep policy ultra-loose for too long Macro Themes in Play Mixed messages as stocks, commodities diverge; macro outlook darkening on lower rates, flattening yield curves DXY down for first day in seven, short position squeeze fades without help from US rates; oil up on surprise storage draw; BRL currency, equities near 1 year highs as impeachment proceeds Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI* Apr 54.7-prev * 23:50 JP Bank Lending YY Apr 2%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 984.7b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 602.0b-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY Mar f/c 3004.5b, 2434.9b-prev * 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll Apr 45.4-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 05:00 JP BOJ Dep Governor Hiroshi Nakaso gives opening remarks at a BoJ-hosted seminar on Japan's retail settlement system Currency Summaries EUR/USD * S-T support near 1.1380 holds in Europe's morning, lift sees NY open near 1.1395 * Choppy lift towards 1.1420 early on soft USD, rally accelerates as USD/JPY dives * 1.1420 break sees stops run, rally pierces 10-DMA, offers into 1.14500 limit gains * Little pullback seen as USD longs lighten up ahead of Friday's sales data * L-T techs still favor bears, monthly RSI biased down, long upper wick on monthly candle * Bears need break of 1.1350 area, if done April now comes into view USD/JPY * USDJPY lower with major equity indices * Macro condition darkens as yield curves continue lower * Recent USD uptrade just a position squeeze at this point * Dollar getting no help from US rates which remain pinned to floor * Kuroda threatens more action on policy; market not buying it GBP/USD * Cable dropped to 1.4395 ahead of Tuesday's 1.4390 low during the European AM * Mar IP/MP both 0.2% below f/c & * Support by Daily Kijun line at 1.4388 and 30/100-DMA by 1.4365 * Pair bounced to 1.4489 high near London EOD, traders exit shorts ahead of Thurs data * EUR/GBP rallies to 0.7919, near resistance at daily cloud top 0.7923, ends NorAm 0.7906 * Brexit could fire up UK rate setters USD/CHF * O/N range 0.9727/61, NYC range 0.9700/46, Close 0.9709 (NY -37 pts) * The DXY opened NY -0.23%, -0.51% last, gold opened NY +0.9%, last +0.75% * Swiss crosses vs majors mixed, GBP/CHF -0.4%, CHF/JPY -0.26% * EUR/CHF closed "unch" @1.1091, NY range 1.1081/1107, DXY drove EUR/USD +0.47% * Risk off stocks also primary driver, US indexes -0.8/-1.15%, S&P -0.6% in NY * Swiss unemployment rate on f/c [page:2417] Thurs-UK IP data may impact GBP/CHF USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2868/2942, Noram range 1.2829/2918, Cl 1.2834, NY -42 pips * Brent crude +4.2%, WTI +3.2%, Alum +0.88%, copper +0.31%, gold +0.76% * AUD/CAD -0.36%, 0.9468, CAD/JPY -0.24%, 84.46, EUR/CAD -0.1%, 1.4664 * DXY -0.51% (-0.23% in NY) US stocks -1.15/0.85% (S&P -0.6% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr sprd -0.2, +19.2 bp; Oil prices boosted by EIA draw * Thurs- Light data day- CA new house prx idx US Ex/Im prx, claims [page:2417] AUD/USD * Europe lifts pair off 100-DMA & above daily cloud base, NY opens near 0.7360 * Broad based USD weakness and firms commodity prices help pair lift * Clean break of May 9 high ensues and rally extends above 0.7400 * Daily techs suggest more gains, RSI biased up & 100-DMA supports * Oz May Consumer Inflation Expectations & RBA's Edey speech are risks in Asia NZD/USD Europe bounces pair off s-t supt near 0.6780, NY opens near 0.6805 Choppy early but bull pressure resumes on broad USD weakness & commodity bump Pair makes clean break of daily cloud top & 55-DMA, rally extends near May 9 high Daily techs suggest more gains, RSI biased up & above 55-DMA, L-T charts favor bears NZ Apr Mfg PMI & Food Price Index are data risks due in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN trades broad 18.22-17.9620 range, ends near 18.00 as oil rallies 2.4% * US JOLTS rise, weak China data has mkt sensing further China accommodation * Minor Fib support 17.9660 then 100-DMA 17.8427, 18.2490 50% Fib caps * USD/BRL lower as Rousseff impeachment process back on track * Pair ends NorAm 3.4730 -1.2%, Senate vote Wed may lead to Temer govt on Thurs * USD/CLP ends near days high by 680, copper weak with China data Pressure mounts on Germany to help global growth Germany is starting to feel some understandable blowback over its economic policy/orthodoxy. The US Treasury's naming of Germany in its FX monitoring report should not be a complete surprise but caught attention by grouping it with Asia's well-known c/a surplus countries and FX interventionists: Japan and China, but also Taiwan and S.Korea. The euro zone's weakened state has done nothing to prompt Germany -- aiming for a budget surplus -- to spend/invest more in the region, leaving the ECB to do the heavy lifting and worsening global imbalances. Echoing the 1980s, the Treasury report notes that Germany's c/a surplus "represents substantial excess saving" of more than 8% of GDP. The FT's Martin Wolf has called Germany the euro zone's "biggest problem". The heightened attention on Berlin may just be beginning. See 1) Wolf on.ft.com/1rG7af3 2) Treasury report 1.usa.gov/1USddIV