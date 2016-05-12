SYDNEY, May 13 (IFR) - USD shrugs off Claims, Fed talks tight Market Briefs * US jobless claims rise to more than one-year high (294k vs Rtrs f/c 270k, 274k pvs), 4-wk avg higher * US import prices rise as cost of petroleum products jumps (0.3% v 0.5% Rtrs f/c), export prices beat * Fed's Rosengren: Looming Brexit vote no automatic reason not to raise rates, concerned low US rates encouraging speculative behavior in commercial RE mkt * Fed's Mester: risks around Fed f/cs should not paralyze policymakers; mkt based measures of inflation affected by volatility, lack of liquidity * BOE's Carney: MPC will act more cautiously than usual to data, data less likely to be informative in light of Brexit referendum * ECB's Smets: EZ wage growth showing downward trend; announced measures need time to work but ECB would act again if necessary in case of negative shocks * Germany's Schaeuble: there will be no renegotiation, out vote cannot be used to get a better deal, there is a future for EU even without the UK * Brazil's Temer to rebalance government finances, name Meirelles as finance minister * Brazil's Rousseff vows to fight on after Senate vote to suspend her * Fitch: ECB impetus driving surge in European corporate issuance Macro Themes in Play Markets stuck in crosscurrents for second day on lack of fresh data, no strong theme US retail equity sector down hard on week on disappointing earnings/outlook, concern over consumer spending weighs on macro view; Fed's Rosengren scolds markets for being too bearish, falls on deaf ears Stocks steady/lower, AAPL breaks key support to trade at 2 year lows; DXY retraces to upper end of week's range, marks time ahead of US Retail Sales data EUR, JPY action random in NorAm; GBP sideways, CHF bid as European banks stumble CAD helped by House Price beat, higher oil; AUD at lows after copper collapses, BRL down as markets faced with post-impeachment uncertainty Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Retail Sales Volumes QQ Q1 f/c 1%, 1.20%-prev22:45 NZ Retail Qrtly Vs Yr Ago Q1 f/c 3.9%, 5.30%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:40 NZ FinMin Bill English delivers a pre-budget speech for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce * 03:30 JP BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to speak at an event hosted by Jiji news agency Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Broad USD bid puts bear pressure on in Europe's morning, slips from 1.1.425 area * NY opens near 1.1385, hovers near open early, bull pressure ensues on claims miss * Sharp rally to 1.1415, gains fade as risk sours & JPY firms to drag EUR/JPY down * Pair nears 1.1360/70 supt zone before bounce near 1.1380 late in the day * Market now awaits DE CPI & US retail sales, if combo is EUR bearish 1.1215 area eyed USD/JPY * USD/JPY's NY pop to 109.40 by 61.8% at 109.47 ran into the Claims miss * Pullback got to 108.63 before Fed speakers kept up the rate hike rhetoric * Early slide in DM stocks reversed & weighed on the haven JPY * Little fear of J FX intervention 105+, but BOJ summer easing is in the mix * US RS Fri key to clearing 109.47-50 supply; 110.65 is next Fibo target * 108.23 low was 38.2% of post NFP rise & hrly cloud base; key support * AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY the weakest of the mostly higher crosses * Kuroda due to speak again tonight, hoping energy rise lifts inflation GBP/USD * Cable moved above 10-DMA resistance at 1.4498 to session high of 1.4532 * BOE held rates steady, MPC voting was unanimous allaying fears of a rate cut * Brexit fears & global growth concerns lifted the USD to 1.4445 into the NorAm close * Carney sees Brexit referendum as most significant risk to growth/inflation f/cs * EUR/GBP ends NorAm -0.45% at 0.7872 off early high at 0.7919 as the euro moved lower USD/CHF * EUR/CHF fell hard Thur after O/B uptrend finally lost traction by 76.4% Fibo * US Claims surge dragged price to 1.1026 as DM stocks slipped * Fed speakers still talking rate hike, so no help for pricey assets * USD/CHF fell frm the 55-DMA & Cloud base toward its 10-DMA by 0.9655 * Focus now on US RS Friday amid big US retailers' (ex-AMZN) hammering USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2825/79, Noram range 1.2772/2860, Cl 1.2823, NY -25 pips * Brent crude & WTI both +0.74%, Alum -0.5%, copper -1.38%, gold -0.6% * AUD/CAD -0.91%, 0.9391, CAD/JPY +0.9%, 85.11, EUR/CAD -0.7%, 1.4581 * DXY +0.32% (+0.04% in NY) US stocks -0.1/+0.35% (S&P "unch" in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +0.4, +19.1 bp; Oil futs choppy, NY trade +1.75%/-2.0% * Fri- No Cda data, US PPI, retail sales, biz inv/sales U-Mich [page:2417] AUD/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7330, early dip to 0.7320 * US claims data weakens USD, pair rallies sharply to 0.7368 but lift fades * Stocks slide while iron-ore & copper hit new trend lows, weigh on pair * Support near 0.7300/10 tested before bounce near 0.7325 late in the day * No major data due, NZ retails sale might impact via AUD/NZD NZD/USD Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, slips from 0.6835 area, NY opens near 0.6820 Slide persists initially & 0.6805 trades. claims data miss allows for a bounce 0.6849 high hit but gains fade quickly as stocks & commodities weaken Pair back down near 0.6810 before lift near 0.6820 late NZ Q1 Retail Sales q/q due, f/c 3.9%, prior 5.3%, if sub-par NZD might get hit LATAM * Brazil remained in spotlight as Pres Rousseff suspended VP Temer assumes control * Brazil's Rousseff vows to fight on after Senate vote to suspend her * USD/BRL ends NY 3.4676 +0.5%, off day's worst 3.5050 * BCB was in selling reverse swaps aided USD rise, BVSP +2%, BR govies up as well * USD/MXN traded wide 17.8645-18.04 range, oil moved in 3% range top to bottom * MXN option vol moving lower, USD/MXN support at 100-DMA 17.8583, res abv 18.20 * USD/CLP rallied to 2-mos high by 685; copper reversed early gains & ends NorAm -1.4% Brexit odds static six weeks before referendum William Hill quotes 12/5 that Britain votes to leave the EU on June 23, and 3/10 that Britain votes to remain, unchanged from Sunday. The calm which has descended over the betting markets in recent days echoes the period from late March to mid-April, when William Hill quoted the same 15/8 Brexit price. The liveliest period in betting markets in the past month was the seven days from Tuesday April 19 through Monday April 25, which encompassed US President Obama's UK visit. Brexit odds quoted by William Hill ballooned from 7/4 to 3/1. The latter quote represents the longest price for Brexit since PM Cameron unveiled the referendum date on Feb 20. Pipeline telephone opinion polls could shift the odds dial in the next six weeks if they point towards a close vote or a fairly comfortable win for the remain campaign. Type BREXIT in Eikon search box for Brexit news. 