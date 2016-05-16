SYDNEY, May 16 (IFR) - North America News and data * U.S. retail sales rise (1.3% v -0.3% in Mar), boost econ outlook, retail control +0.9% v 0.2% pvs * U.S. April PPI rise 0.2 pct m/m, business inventories (+0.4%) post largest gain in 9 months * Univ of Mich May preliminary sentiment 95.8 v 90 Rtrs f/c, expectations 87.5 v 78.1 Rtrs f/c * Fed's Brainard: wants to see persistence on inflation, positive developments in domestic econ * NY Fed's Nowcast Q2 GDP tracker 1.2% vs 0.8% pvs * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow sees Q2 GDP 2.8% from 2.2% pvs * USD strengthens after retail sales & U Mich beats, oil dips, US yield curve flattens, equities drop * NIKKEI Exclusive: Japan's Abe to put off sales tax hike again, 2019 seen as window for hike * Brazil's Interim-Pres Temer: Main challenge is to stop free-fall in economy * Brazil's FinMin Meirelles: Brazilian society is mature enough for tough measures, need to limit public spending News from the weekend China data comes in worse than expected * China April IP plus 6.0% against expectations of plus 6.5% * China Retail Sales plus 10.1% against expectations of plus 10.5% * Urban Investment plus 10.5% against expectations of plus 10.9% China data released on Saturday came in a bit worse than expected. The sluggish data will likely add to growing concerns that the Chinese economy isn't fully responding to government and PBOC stimulus action. March data surprised to the upside and fostered hops that China growth was finally stabilizing. The PMI and trade data released earlier in May disappointed and the data released on the weekend continues the weaker trend. The NBS said in a statement that weak external demand and overcapacity in the coal and steel sectors were behind the weak Industrial Output in April. Some key commodities have been slumping in recent days and the China data released on Saturday should weigh on sentiment towards commodities such as iron ore and copper. Sentiment towards the emerging markets has soured over the past week or two and the weaker China data won't help. The AUD will likely remain under pressure, as it is a proxy for sentiment towards China, EM and commodities. John.Noonan@tr.com The week ahead - G7 meeting in Japan, inflation data and Fed Minutes in focus The G7 meets in G7 Sendai, Japan on Friday/Saturday next week. The subject of currency manipulation through negative interest rates could be one of the topics, but host nation Japan would probably try and avoid dwelling on the subject. The G7 could make a broad call for more fiscal stimulus, but it is unlikely German would agree to any concrete pledges on increasing spending to foster growth. Fed Minutes for the April meeting will be released on Wednesday. The statement after the April FOMC meeting was perceived as dovish. While the Fed downgraded global risks, the comments in inflation and the economy suggested they were in no rush to raise rates again. Key data in the week ahead It will be a fairly light week for tier one US data. The highlight for the market will be US April CPI out on Tuesday. Even though it isn't the Fed favourite inflation gauge - the market will be looking for any signs of growing inflation. Many believe increasing inflation will be the catalyst for the Fed getting more aggressive in this tightening cycle. Tuesday will be the busiest day for US data with IP, Building Permits and Housing Starts out alongside the inflation data. Philly Fed will be out on Thursday and Existing Home Sales is out Saturday. Over in the Euro zone inflation will take centre stage with EZ inflation for April released on Wednesday. The only other data of note will be EZ current account on Friday. UK CPI, PPI and RPI will be released on Tuesday followed on Wednesday by UK employment data and UK Retail Sales on Friday. Wednesday will be the busy day for Japanese data with IP and Q1 GDP on tap. Japan Machinery Orders will be released on Thursday. The key event in Australia this week will be Aus jobs data on Thursday. Best to worst performing currencies last week CCY May06 May13 %Change CAD 1.2908 1.2942 -0.26% CHF 0.9724 0.9754 -0.31% GBP 1.4435 1.4368 -0.46% EUR 1.1406 1.1313 -0.82% NZD 0.6837 0.6766 -1.04% AUD 0.7370 0.7268 -1.38% JPY 107.12 108.65 -1.43% Comment The CAD played catch up last week after it severely underperformed the previous two weeks. The market built up large CAD shorts due to the expectation crude oil would fall hard after topping out and concerns over the economic damage caused by the Alberta wild fire. Crude oil unexpectedly bounced back last week and the impact of the Alberta fire faded as a factor for the CAD. The JPY was the worst performing currency last week, as Tokyo returned from the Golden Week holiday and bought US dollars and other currencies. The AUD continued to underperform due to another bad week for the iron ore price and growing expectations the RBA will ease at least one more time in the coming months. John.Noonan@tr.com Themes for Friday's trading * The main themes from Friday's trading were: 1) Negative reaction in stocks, some key commodities and EM to unambiguously strong US Retail Sales and Univ of Mich Sentiment data 2) Surprising reaction to the strong US data in the Fed Fund futures and Treasury market, as Fed Fund futures virtually ignored the stronger US data and pricing in less than a 5% chance of a 25 BP Fed hike at the June meeting - while the 10-year US Treasury yield fell 5 BPs to 1.70% (lowest close in five weeks) 3) The stronger US data led to broad USD gains - with the USD/JPY the notable exception * US Retail Sales for April rose 1.3% M/M against expectations of a 0.8% rise while prior months were revised higher. The Univ of Mich consumer sentiment for May rose to 95.8 from 89 in April against expectations of a rise to 90. * Wall Street suffered hefty losses, as softer commodities, renewed EM weakness and poor earnings from major retailers trumped the very strong US data. * Very weak Q1 sales reports from retailers Nordstrom and J.C. Penney led the decline on Wall Street. * The Dow fell 185.18 points or 1.05% lower to 17,535.32; the S&P fell 17.50 points or 0.85% lower to 2,046.61 and the NASDAQ fell 9.66 points, or 0.4 lower to 4,717.68. * For the week, the Dow fell 1.2%, the S&P dipped 0.5% and the NASDAQ lost 0.4%. It was the third week in a row of losses for the Dow and S&P. * Key commodities were mixed on Friday with NYMEX Crude falling 1.05% to 46.21 and Iron ore easing 0.90%. For the week NYMEX Crude gained 3.47% while iron ore plunged 7.78%. * Lon Copper gained 0.31% on Friday while gold rose 0.80% despite the broadly stronger USD. For the week Lon Copper fell 3.79% and gold eased 1.16%. * Emerging market currencies and assets remained under pressure, as the run of weak China data, strengthening USD and sluggish commodity prices weighs on sentiment. * The weak China new Yuan loan data released on Friday added to China concerns. * The iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF fell 1.80% on Friday and for the week it was 1.71% lower. * Some reports suggest the easing emerging market currencies and assets along with the strengthening USD is related to increased speculation that the stronger US data could bring forward the next Fed rate hike. This may be a factor for some markets, but the US Fed Funds and Treasury market price action indicates they see the Fed staying put for awhile. * According to the CME Fed-watch, the Fed Fund futures are pricing in less than a 5% chance of a 25 BP Fed hike in June, a 20% chance for a July hike; 39% chance they will hike by the end of the September meeting and a 59% chance there will be one by the end of the December meeting. The probability only edged slightly higher after the strong US data on Friday. * The 2-year US Treasury yield closed 1 BP lower at 0.75% on Friday while the 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 BPs to 1.70%. For the week the 2-year Treasury yield rose 1 BP and the 10-year Treasury yield fell 7 BPs. * The fall in the 10-year Treasury yield partly explains why the USD/JPY fell 0.32% on Friday despite all of the other currencies weakening against the USD. The USD/JPY rose to 109.57 after the stronger US data, but talk of heavy Japanese sell orders ahead of 110.00 capped. The USD/JPY started to track lower when Wall Street selling accelerated and US Treasury yields slumped. Unwinding of JPY-funded carry trades saw the USD/JPY fall to around 108.60 late in the session and the pairing closed at 108.65. * Commodity/risk currencies fell hard against the USD and JPY on Friday with the AUD/USD and NZD/USD easing 0.78% while the CAD wasn't far behind - falling 0.75% on the day. * The AUD/USD touched below the key 200-day MA (0.7261) to a low at 0.7254. It managed to close above that reading at 0.7268, but still looks vulnerable. The AUD is a proxy for weaker EM sentiment and the sharp fall in iron ore has added more weight. * The EUR/USD fell as low as 1.1283 after the strong US Retail Sales data before recovering to 1.1313 into the close. The EUR/USD was vulnerable coming into Friday's session, as there was talk of decent size stops placed below 1.1350 and 1.1325. The sub-1.1350 stops were triggered in Europe before the strong US data. Wrap-up The AUD will likely open under pressure in early Asia - in a knee-jerk response to the softer than expected China, IP, Retail Sales a d Urban Investment data. Whether or not there is follow-through selling in the AUD/USD and AUD/JPY will depend on the reaction to the data in Asian equity and commodity markets. The weaker China data will add to global growth concerns and commodities such as iron ore and copper could come under pressure. There is a view in the commodity market that the strong recoveries in oil and iron ore since mid-February aren't sustainable. While iron ore followed the bearish script last week - NYMEX remained persistently bid and even managed to make a fresh 7-month trend high at 47.02 on Thursday. If crude oil continues to surprise to the upside - the CAD should benefit. The AUD/CAD is only down around 1.30% since the RBA cut the cash rate despite the fact iron ore has fallen 14.40% since the RBA cut and NYMEX Crude is up 3.87% in that time. When you add in the fact the market is starting to price in the possibility more RBA rate cuts in 2016 - you would have to think there is more downside left in the AUD/CAD. The strong US Retail Sales and Univ of Mich data didn't significantly impact Fed expectations. The market appears to be quite complacent in not allowing for the possibility the Fed may hike rates twice before the year is out. If US data continue to come in on the strong side and inflation starts to increase in the US - the market will have to start pricing in the chance of multiple Fed hikes and this would force out USD shorts. The IMM data released on Friday showed net USD shorts decreased for the first time in four weeks, but was still at a hefty USD 6.19 BLN. John.Noonan@tr.com