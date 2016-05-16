SYDNEY, May 17 (IFR) - USD shrugs off rising oil, hawkish Lacker Market Briefs

* NY Fed Mfg May -9.02 vs 6.50 Rtrs f/c, 9.56 pvs

* US NAHB housing mkt Idx May 58 vs 59 Rtrs f/c, 58 pvs

* Fed's Lacker: having delayed (hikes) in first part of yr we need to be thinking about catching up

* Treasury's Lew urges China to ensure fairness for U.S. exporters

* Brexit Polls: ICM phone poll 47% Bremain/39% Brexit; Online poll: 47% Brexit/43% Bremain Macro Themes in Play DXY firms from lower open to end steady, one of the quietest FX trading days of year; Fed gov Lacker warns of June rate hike; stocks recover Friday losses but next move a coin toss; Warren Buffet buying AAPL stake triggers bull turn Macro view remains cautious, yield curve hangs at multi-year lows; EM showing signs of fatigue with USD rising US treasury official promises explanation of currency monitoring list at G7, likely to have no teeth, dollar could squeeze higher into weekend; Japanese PPI deflation another case for additional BOJ measures AUD, CAD higher with commodities but positive correlation fading; MXN at 3 month lows despite new high in oil CHF matches multi-month lows as forward rate expectations fall further, Euroswiss 1 yr calendar spread at -0.11 bps; EUR nothing; Cable sideways on conflicting Brexit poll results Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev Mar 3.6%-prev

* 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM Mar -5.4%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* 01:30 AU The Reserve Bank of Australia to publish the minutes of its May policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1320, bull pressure early

* Broad based USD sales & EUR/JPY lift on buoyant risk aid pair's lift above 1.1340

* Gains fade though as USD slide abates and a rally ensues, EUR/USD dips sub-1.1320

* EUR/JPY slide back near 123.30 helps pair sit near 1.1315 late

* Only second tier EZ data Tues., market to focus more on US Apr CPI & housing data USD/JPY

* USDJPY higher with stocks but ends mid-range: Japanese Q1 GDP on tap

* AAPL snap on Buffett news leads mkt higher on very slow NorAm day

* Japanese PPI miss, likely TPP failure makes BOJ move more probable

* Big JPY spec long setup ripe for squeeze GBP/USD

* GBP/USD ends NY at 1.4395, after putting in high at 1.4415 in NY afternoon

* Brexit the focus, conflicting ICM phone/online polls lift volatility

* Day's low 1.4333 after FinMin Osborne: Brexit would be 1-way ticket to poorer Britain

* 100-DMA (1.4351) bends on way to low 1.4333, close below eyes 1.4300 Apr 21 low

* EUR/GBP traded in tight 0.7860-0.7894 rang, 55-DMA supports at 0.7860

* UK CPI/PPI Tues will hint at UK growth; Type 'Brexit' in Eikon for more on referendum USD/CHF

* O/N range 0.9751/70, NYC range 0.97 485/84, Close 0.9784 (NY +18.5 pts)

* The DXY opened NY -0.06%, -0.03% last, gold opened NY +0.67%, last -0.08%

* Swiss crosses vs majors mixed, GBP/CHF +0.66%, CHF/JPY +0.08%

* EUR/CHF closed +0.34% @1.10705, NY range 1.1053/72, DXY +0.15% vs the lows

* Risk on stocks the primary driver, US indexes +1.15/1.5%, S&P +1.1% in NY

* Swiss bank holiday sapped liquidity, Swiss sight depos & PPI due [page:2417] USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.2905/61, Noram range 1.2875/2943, Cl 1.2897, NY -13 pips

* Brent crude +2.4% & WTI +3.4%, Alum +0.85%, copper +0.7%, gold -0.08%

* AUD/CAD +0.19%, 0.9392, CAD/JPY +0.63%, 84.50, EUR/CAD -0.25%, 1.4594

* DXY -0.06% ("unch" in NY) US stocks +1.15/1.50% (S&P +1.1% in NY) -

* Berkshire Hathaway +1bn Apple inv; UST/CA 2Yr spread +1.9, +22.9 bp

* Tue- Cda Mfg sales; US CPI, housing data, IP, Cap Util due [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Europe consolidates gains from Asia, NY opens near 0.7290, bull pressure early

* Soft USD, buoyant stocks & commodities help pair's lift, 0.7310 neared

* Pullback ensues as USD side ebbs & reverses, s-t supt in 0.7275/85 zone neared

* Overall a quiet session, mkt now awaits RBA minutes of May meeting

* Mkt will look for clues if further easing is imminent NZD/USD Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6795, choppy early on Lifts in stocks & commodities combine with USD slide to lift near0.6810 Gains fade on USD rebound and pair slips back near 0.6790 late RBNZ Q2 inflation expectations a data risk, prior 1.6% RBA minutes release may also impact via AUD/NZD LATAM

* USD/MXN remains anchored by 18.20 by recent highs, despite oil rally

* Supply disruptions in Canada, Nigeria & Venezuela gave crude a temporary boost

* Weak China data adds to global econ malaise sentiment weighs on peso

* USD/BRL higher as BRL gains on wave of regime-change euphoria

* C.bank chief appt delayed to give time to leave pvt sector, Itau's Goldfajn tipped

* USD/BRL ends NorAm 3.5040 +0.8%, BCB poll sees '16 inflation steady at 7%

* USD/CLP +0.5% at 694.50, shrugs off rising copper, int rate exp'd on hold Tuesday Bremainers hope for similar vote result to Scotland Recent online polls from YouGov and ICM suggest the result of the June 23 Brexit referendum is in the balance. This is not reflected in betting markets, where Paddy Power has lengthened its Brexit odds to 11/4 Monday from 9/4 last week, and shortened its odds on a remain vote from 1/3 to 1/4. The discrepancy may reflect a belief that Brits who want to stay in the EU are more shy about expressing their views than those who want to leave. The Sunday Times reported that "remain" campaign pollster Andrew Cooper told PM Cameron that anti-Brexiteers may be 8-10 points ahead 'because those who back remain are hardest for pollsters to reach'. If correct, the Brexit referendum result may come in close to Scotland's 55.3% to 44.7% rejection of independence in Sept 2014. The big underestimation of Tory support in the May 2015 UK general election was blamed on 'shy Tories'. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)