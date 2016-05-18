SYDNEY, May 18 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US CPI +0.4% v 0.3% Rtrs f/c, largest gain in 3-yrs, gas/rent rises, Core on target at 0.2% * US Apr real wkly earnings 0.2% vs revised 0.1% in Mar, building permits & housing starts rise * US Apr IP beats (0.7% v 0.3% Rtrs f/c), MP on target (0.3%); Cap utilization beats * Fed's Williams: Two or three rate hikes in 2016 makes sense, next few meeting very much live (DJ) * Fed's Lockhart: assumes 2-3 rate hikes possible this yr, neg rates not in the cards in US * Fed's Kaplan: After June or July rate hike will want to assess timing, pace of further hikes * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model f/c for real GDP growth in Q2 '16 2.5%, down from 2.8% on May 13 * ECB's Visco: Euro zone still faces risk of deflation * Japanese PM Abe to meet Yamaguchi; possibly to talk on sales tax (Kyodo via BBG) * Fonterra's GDT Price Index climbed 2.6%,w/avg selling price of $2,283 per tonne, volume -12.1% * Brazil's FinMin names Ilan Goldfajn as new c.bank chief (Globo TV) * Brazil's Meirelles preparing constitutional amendment giving BCB autonomy to decide mon policy Macro Themes in Play Stocks drop as markets continue divergence from commodity rally; broad risk appetite fading, retail equity sector (implications for consumer spending) weakens further, banks heavy; yield curve at new lows raises macro doubts Fed speakers Lacker, Williams, Kaplan pile on rate hike theme; market odds for June move improve to 1-in-5; but threat of Fed action likely self-defeating as financial markets allergic to higher rates/higher USD; Street sees H&S top in S&P DXY can't get legs with firmer rate expectations, traders wary of getting burned by Fed; lesson of Q1: direction of stocks more important than direction of rates for USD trades; EUR, JPY end steady GBP at mercy of Brexit polling data; CAD down on data miss despite higher oil; AUD, MXN higher with CRB but larger risk is lower; EEM breaks trend support, gives up YTD gains Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Cross driven slump in Europe's morning sees NY open near 1.1320 * CPI headline beat spikes USD up & widens DE-US yield spreads * EUR/USD dips toward 1.1300, dip bought as USD gains fade * Broad based USD sales accelerate rise 1.1349 high made, gains erode * Stock dump sours risk & EUR/JPY slides, takes EUR/USD with it, near 1.1315 late * Techs favor bears, RSIs biased down, 10&21-DMAs weigh, inverted hammer on monthly USD/JPY * O/N USD/JPY high of 109.65 nearly retested after 1st round of US data * Slipped back below the 108.88 o/n low as soft stocks hit risk, lifted JPY * So far session is wholly above the Kijun at 108.72, but is heavy 109.50+ * 109.47 (61.8% of Apr 25-May 3 dive) is key on-close tech hurdle * 2-yr yld spreads up, but bear-flattening US curve & soft stocks are bearish * Long upper shadow on daily EUR/JPY with today's drop from 124.16 * Cross is trend bereft, but bears have the edge while below Cloud/100-DMA * CAD/JPY the odd weak cross today after poor data, general econ doubts * J Q1 GDP out tonight expected +0.1% q/q vs -0.3% in Q4 * G-7 gathering begins Thur, but little of substance is expected from it GBP/USD * GBP/USD rallied to intraday high at 1.4524 before ending NorAm by 1.4455 * Poll data tipped to 'Bremain' helped lift the pound, UK data remains a headwind * UK prices rose 0.3% below Rtrs & f/c (0.5%), inflation falling for 1st time since Sept * EUR/GBP fell to 2 1/2 week low by 0.7802, as Brexit fears abate * Despite weak UK data, ex-USD UK outlook trumps the EZ & Japan * Brexit fears continue to keep GBP option vol dear USD/CHF * Franc under pressure v the EUR and the USD; latter more so on yields * US bear flattening after data & Fed speakers lifts USD, but hit stocks * CHF no longer getting much haven bid amid softer stocks * USD/CHF's 0.9805 high the hit TL off late Mar & Apr highs there * Odds of June Fed hike have narrowed as Q2 rebound seen after weak Q1 * 2016 down TL & 200-DMA next hurdles at 0.9918/46 * EUR/CHF nearing last week's 1.1109 high & 76.4% Fibo - odd given stocks * CHF Apr Producer Prices beat at +0.3% & -2.4% y/y * SNB action, steeply negative rates & worries about latter re banks hurt CHF USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2837/2927, Noram range 1.2875/2954, Cl 1.2915, NY "unch" * Brent crude +0.7% & WTI +1.35%, Alum -0.1%, copper +0.05%, gold +0.25% * AUD/CAD +0.62%, 0.9453, CAD/JPY -0.13%, 84.45, EUR/CAD +0.12%, 1.4613 * DXY -0.03% (-0.01% in NY) US stocks -1.21/-0.94% (S&P -0.8% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +2.`, +24.3 bp. US data was mixed CPI up [page:2417] * Cda Mfg sales -0.9% beat f/c but big revisions. Wed- Cda Int'l Secs due AUD/USD * Europe erodes some RBA minutes gains, NY opens near 0.7325 * Early dip near 0.7310 on CPI headline beat, USD gains fade & pair rallies * Broad based USD sales help lift towards 0.7360, rally fades as stocks slump * Pair back below the daily cloud as well as 10 & 100-DMAs late in the day * Westpac May Consumer confidence & Oz Q1 wage price index are data risk due NZD/USD Gains in Asia erode in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.6800, heavy early US CPI beat sends USD soaring, NZD/USD nears 0.6780 but losses fade USD gains fade & broad based slump takes hold, NZD/USD bounces Pair lifts a bit on Fonterra GDT PI coming in at +2.6% & WMP +3.0% Rally accelerates as USD slide gathers pace,0.6843 high hit Nose dive in stocks sours risk, pair nears 0.6800 late in the day NZ Q1 PPI as second tier data risk due in Asia LATAM * USD/BRL ends NorAm session near flat by 3.50, Bovespa off 2+% * FinMin Meirelles seeks more autonomy for c.bank, Itau's Goldfajn new c.bank chief * Goldfajn's dilemma: at Itau said BCB may have room to cut in July, high inflation persists * USD/MXN reversed early gains by 18.3820 ends NorAm by 18.3000 * Resistance 18.3750/18.40 post intervention high, MXN rallied on hawkish Fed speak * Mexico's Guzman policy would need to adjust if glbl events pressure peso * USD/CLP -0.7% to 689, copper ends flat, higher Fed/BCCh rate trajectory lifts CLP Japan hopes for G-7 slack and innocuous Fed hikes Japan gets word tonight whether it averted a third consecutive q/q drop in GDP, but even if it does - a 0.1% rise is expected - the government will plead with its G-7 counterparts for room to do whatever it and they can to revive growth. That Japan hasn't resorted to outright FX intervention to stem the JPY's rise from last year's low gives Abe some credibility within the group. Japan would like to think the Fed's oft-stated goal of raising rates more this year will underpin USD/JPY, obviating the need for more BOJ easing machinations, like NIRP, that hurt the financial sector meant to transmit the BOJ's easing. The worry is Fed hikes will hasten deflation of overpriced assets, which will drive the JPY higher, increasing imported deflation and outright FX intervention risk, as well as G-7 discord at a dangerous juncture. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/1WBrHif