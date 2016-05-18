SYDNEY, May 19 (IFR) -

* Fed Minutes: Many policy makers saw recent data as providing greater confidence that inflation would rise to Fed's 2% target in medium-term

* Fed Minutes: A number of policymakers saw risks to inflation outlook remained tilted to downside

* Fed Minutes: A few policymakers saw it appropriate to increase rates at April meeting, 2 worried Fed was behind curve on inflation

* German top court to rule on ECB's bond buying on June 21, Rejection of OMT could derail current money printing

* CME FedWatch sees June hike odds rise from near 20% to 34% chance of hike

* Brazil's Meirelles says sees no urgent need for Petrobras rescue Macro Themes in Play Fed minutes consistent with recent hawkish comments, firmer rates push DXY to best close since late March; futures price chance of June rate hike at 1-in-3 STIR market reluctant to fully embrace Fed guidance, lesson learned from March meeting reversal; fears repeat of strong dollar impact on stocks, commodities like Q1 Cable bucks trend, ends higher on big lead for Bremain in latest poll; EUR, JPY break new ground for move CAD lower with oil; AUD below 200 dma as metals break; EM hit hard on higher USD/lower commodity feedback loop Crude ends down after new highs, fading equity energy sector signals top is in Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

* 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 270.3b-prev

* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -434.6b-prev

* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM* Mar f/c 0.5%, -9.20%-prev

* 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY* Mar f/c 0.8%, -0.70%-prev

* 01:30 AU Employment* Apr f/c 12.5k, 26.1k-prev

* 01:30 AU Full Time Employment* Apr -8.8k-prev

* 01:30 AU Participation Rate* Apr f/c 64.9%, 64.90%-prev

* 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Apr f/c 5.8%, 5.70%-prev · Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Europe lifts pair off 1.1255 area, sees NY open near 1.1275, early lift toward 1.1290

* Pair then slips toward 1.1260 and chops around 1.1260/90 leading up to Fed minutes

* Minutes deemed hawkish, USD & UST yields rally, DE-US spreads hit new s-t wides

* EUR/USD dives sharply, falls further below 55-DMA & RSIs up their bear bias

* Pair nears April low before slide stalls, only a meager bounce ensues, near lows late

* Momentum is with bear, April low break opens door to late-March lows & 200-DMA

* ECB's April meeting minutes to get much of markets focus tomorrow USD/JPY

* USD/JPY cleared 110 after Fed Minutes lifted US ylds

* Pair looks set to finally close above the 109.45-47 Fibo hurdles

* Key hurdles are the Cloud base, 55-DMA, 161.8% & TL at 110.38-66

* US 2-yr ylds spiked to their highest since the Mar 16 swing high

* USD-JPY 2-yr spreads cleared the March highs after the Fed Minutes

* Hopes for the Bremain camp & Q2 US recovery from Q1 slump implied

* Key for JPY & risk is whether Fed tightening hits inflated asset prices

* A strong US econ would help J exports, bolster its C/A surplus

* But US stocks look wobbly & Fed fears financial risks

* GBP/JPY up on Bremain favored poll; commodity crosses off on USD rise

* G-7 FinMin's and CBs begin meetings in Japan on Thur

* Abe won't make VAT hike call til after upper house election - Kyodo GBP/USD

* GBP/USD reversed early Bremain related gains after Fed mins tipped to June rate hike

* Fed signals interest rate hike firmly on the table for June

* Some members cite Brexit/ China FX management as potential risks to glbl marts

* Ipsos-Mori poll, found 55% support staying in the EU, 37% for Brexit [ nU8N16O04C]

* EUR/GBP ending NorAm by 0.77 as diverging UK/EZ rate growth paths back in focus USD/CHF

* USD/CHF rallied after Fed Minutes lifted US ylds

* This yr's dn TL, the 200-DMA & the Cloud top, latter at 0.9875, were cleared

* USD-CHF 2-yr yld spread up at 1.76% is in synch with USD/CHF rise

* Daily ADX has finally turned up from low & trend-ready readings

* RSI is O/B but is above last peak, so no bearish divergence showing yet

* SNB will be pleased by USD/CHF gains, though EUR/CHF's rise stalled

* Fed hike threat is potential weight on risk taking & a small CHF plus USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.2903/80, Noram range 1.2894/3008, Cl 1.2985, NY +22 pips

* Brent crude -1.0%, WTI -0.4%, Alum +0.44%, copper -1.27%, gold -1.45%

* AUD/CAD -0.63%, 0.9389, CAD/JPY +0.05%, 84.70, EUR/CAD -0.14%, 1.4582

* DXY +0.60% (+0.40% in NY) US stocks -0.05/+0.50% (S&P +0.2% in NY)

* UST/CA 2Yr sprd +2.2, +25.9 bp. Cda Int'l Secs data skewed

* Thur- Cda wholesale trade; US wkly claims, NAI, Philly Fed, LI [page:2417] AUD/USD

* Choppy in early NY, opens near 0.7285,bear pressure early as USD broadly bid

* Slips near 0.7251 before USD rise abates, light profit taking lifts pair near 0.7295

* Fed minutes deemed hawkish, AU-US 2yr spreads hit new trend tights

* Pair dives lower, clears 200-DMA & May 16 low, stays heavy late & eyes 0.7200

* Techs bear sentiment up, RSIs deepen bear bias after 10 & 100-DMAs cap

* Oz Apr jobs due later, if weak slide deepens, March low then comes into play NZD/USD Similar trajectory as AUD/USD in NY, opens near 0.6785, bear pressure ensues Broad USD bid sees pair dip sub-0.6750, momentum abates as USD rise fades Ensuing bounce sees 0.6800 hit but Fed minutes erase the bounce Pair dives, pierces bear pennant base again and daily cloud base Little bounce from low seen and market now eyes 100-DMA & May 10 low Techs up bear sentiment with pennant base & daily cloud break, RSIs weigh No NZ data but Oz Apr jobs report might impact kiwi LATAM

* USD/LatAm responded to Fed Minutes by moving higher, June hike sentiment rises

* USD/MXN lurched to high by 18.4210 then moved above days high to 18.48

* Pair settling by 18.45 as mkt prepares for Fischer/Dudley Thurs NY AM

* USD/BRL moves higher on less-dovish Fed, BCB stays out of swap mkt

* Pair ends NorAm by 3.55 +1.8%, Lula's ex-chief of staff gets 23 yrs

* USD/CLP moves to 697 in offshore trading +1.10%, copper -1.12% Fed minutes focused on chances of June hike If the Fed was worried that markets weren't taking seriously the chances of a June hike, then today's minutes may fix that. However, they left the FOMC's data-dependent stance unaltered, so any lukewarm economic figures, or subsequent events that might threaten to slow the recovery, can still raise fresh doubts. Underscoring the hawkish interpretation of today's release, the minutes mentioned June repeatedly and expressed concerns that markets' hadn't adequately assessed the odds of a hike next month. This has been a common theme of Fed speakers but went unheeded until recently. The minutes also emphasized communication, particularly regarding markets' tendency to downplay the chances of a June hike. Of course, after the Fed softened its tone on hikes early this year, it's easy to see why markets reached the conclusions they did. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)