SYDNEY, May 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* Drop in US jobless claims boosts hopes of economic rebound (278k vs 275k
Rtrs f/c, 294k pvs)
* Philly Fed business conditions index -1.8 in May vs April -1.6, employment
-3.3 vs -18.5 pvs
* Fed's Fischer: US economy needs fater potential growth
* Fed's Dudley: June is definitely a live meeting, Brexit is a variable in
the mix of possibility of June hike
* Fed's Dudley: More comfortable w/China's management of its FX rate,
concerns could return
* Fed's Dudley: ret sales supports expectation that Q2 GDP will be stronger,
pretty confident inflation will go back to 2% as long as labor mkt continues to
strengthen
* ECB minutes: Members generally agreed on need to counter perception mon
policy could no longer contribute to inflation
* ECB Minutes: considered worrisome that market based inflation expectations
failed to rebound w/oil price
* ECB's Smets: efficiency of mon policy would be enhanced if other policy
helped
* BOE's Vlieghe (dove): will not need to wait for first GDP release after EU
vote to assess response of econ, UK may need more stimulus if growth stays weak
Macro Themes in Play
* Dollar ends marginally higher on Fed carryover; DXY essentially completes
roundtrip from March Fed meeting; all eyes now on risk appetite, traders play
for H&S top in S&P
* Dudley, Fischer speeches do nothing to advance rate hike speculation;
rates ease as stocks sell off; financial market conditions still determining
factor for Fed; June odds settle out at 1-in-3
* Kuroda threatens further measures but USDJPY trades poorly given big short
base and policy divergence; GBP up on Retail Sales beat; EUR under 1.1200 for
first time since March
* AUD, CAD lower with commodities; EM flushed by USD/commodities feedback
loop, EEM goes negative YTD
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
USD bid in Europe's morning on hopes Fischer & Dudley would echo Fed
minutes
Slips from 1.1225 toward 1.1205 at NY open, slips further on drop in
claims data
1.1180 hit as Fed speakers begin, Fisher gives no hawkish tips, USD
slips
Pair lifts near 1.1200, Dudley's' initial comments sees no hawk tips,
1.1227 trades
Dudley then notes June meeting is 'definitely a live meeting'
USD bounces, EUR/USD dips near 1.1200, pair lingers near 1.1210 for
rest of session
Techs favor bear, RSIs biased down, April low cleared, bear engulfing
candle on monthly
Long lower wick on daily candle a s-t bear concern, US Apr housing
data a risk on Friday
USD/JPY
JPY well bid in NY morning as Fed-hike angst triggered risk-off flows
US Claims drop & more Fed hike hints couldn't keep USD/JPY aloft
Fischer's worried about raising growth potential to raise terminal rates
His observation & negative mkt reaction to higher rates are key
Derisking ebbed later in the day, allowed USD/JPY to hold 109.70
Also gave the crosses a lift off their lows
USD/JPY's Tenkan & Kijun about to cross up, but Cloud cover weighs
Base of the Cloud falls to 110.20 on Friday
BOJ Kuroda tried to lift Jun easing prospects, to no avail
Japan Apr Dept Store Sales out tonight
GBP/USD
Cable rallied sharply after release of strong UK ONS retail sales data
Pair closes NorAm by 1.4620; 1.4663 high after ret sales beat (1.3% vs 0.5% Rtrs
f/c)
Early Europe low was 1.4562, as continent digested hawkish FOMC minutes
GBP/USD sold to 1.4575 by Lon close after US Jobless claims & hawkish Fed
speakers
EUR/GBP extended south to 0.7649 (15-wk low) after ONS data release
Pair ends NorAm near lows of the day by 0.7664 as EUR weak on pot'l US hike in
June
William Hill lengthens Brexit odds beyond 3/1
USD/CHF
SNB's getting its wish: CHF's lost its haven status - soft amid derisking today
Lost ground to the USD and EUR, and more so vs the JPY
EUR/CHF lingers just below May's 1.1109 high by 76.4% of Feb's range
Positive EUR-CHF STIR spreads & SNB's occasional EUR buying support
USD/CHF got wholly above the daily Cloud today on follow-thru USD gains
Drop in US Claims & more Fed hints about summer hikes underpin
But worries about risk-off flows deterring Fed hikes persist
Mar 16 swing high at 0.9913 is the next hurdle, then parity
USD/CAD
O/N range 1.3012/3103, Noram range 1.3082/3154, Cl 1.3095, NY -4 pips
Brent crude -0.25%, WTI -0.15%, Alum -0.44%, copper +0.35%, gold -0.32%
AUD/CAD +0.37%, 0.9455, CAD/JPY -0.73%, 83.92, EUR/CAD -0.14%, 1.4668
DXY +0.23% (+0.04% in NY) US stocks -0.70/-0.48% (S&P -0.1% in NY)
UST/CA 2Yr spread -0.6, +26.0 bp. Cda wholesale trade -1.0% vs -0.5% f/c
Fri- Cda CPI & retail sales, f/c +0.3% & -0.6% respectively [page:2417]
AUD/USD
Broad USD bid slips pair from 0.7235 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7195
USD bid grows on drop in claims, 0.7175 low hit, defines days' low, USD bid
abates
Fed speakers not as hawkish as hoped USD falls sharply, AUD/USD spikes near
0.7230
Dips near 0.7200 but steady climb has it back near 0.7230 late
No major data to drive, positioning may drive in Asia, US Apr housing data a
Fri. risk
NZD/USD S-T res near 0.6765 holds in Europe's morning, drop sees NY open below
0.6750
Broad USD bid sees sharp drop to new trend low of 0.6710, losses erode though
USD bid fades after Fed speakers are not that hawkish & stocks bounce off lows
Steady climb ensues, 0.6760 neared, just below late in the day
Daily techs warn shorts RSI diverges, pair up after new low & bull hammer forms
NZ April visitor & migration data a small risk in Asia
LATAM
USD/LatAm remained bid in aftermath of hawkish-tipped Fed minutes Wednesday
Weak oil adds to early USD gains, USD/MXN rallied to session high 18.5960
US jobless claims near target & Fed's Dudley kept pot'l Jun hike in court
Oil back near flat by day's end sees pair slip to 18.49 by NY close
USD/BRL rallied to high at 3.6184 outpacing other LatAm losses early
Pair ending NY by 3.58, -0.3%; moves back in line with other LatAm's
USD/CLP ends NorAm 694, down from 700.1 high, copper losses reversed in NY aft
China gets detailed on SOE capacity cut plans
China's plans to cut excess capacity and deal with problems at its bloated
state-owned enterprises SOEs) is largely falling on deaf ears. Some of that is
the natural and inevitable cynicism that Beijing will vow to do one thing but
then take its time (read years) before really dealing with such problems. But
some of the specifics coming out in recent days suggest a readiness to act,
especially instructing steel and coal companies to cut capacity by 10% in
2016/17 and to make about 20% of management redundant. Today China
granted USD 4.2 bln to help local govts pay for closures and capacity cuts
. Some of this is easier said than done: as the South China Morning
Post reported last week, some local govts are actually reviving already
mothballed steelmaking to help revive jobs and growth. How
aggressive China gets on cutting capacity will be a key barometer of its success
