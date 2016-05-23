SYDNEY, May 23 (IFR) -

U.S., Japan disagreement on yen moves overshadows G7 meeting

* Japan Aso says recent yen moves are disorderly, one-sided

* U.S. Lew says 'high bar' for yen to be considered disorderly

* Europeans show little concern over recent FX moves

* Japan fails to gain consent for joint G7 fiscal action Nothing much was expected from the G7 meeting and nothing much was delivered with countries adopting a " Go your own way" approach on policy matters. G7 leaders called for a mix of monetary, fiscal and structural policies to boost demand but left it to each country to decide its own policy priorities. The meeting highlighted the growing difference of opinion between Japan and the U.S. as to what constitutes "disorderly" markets. Treasury Secretary's Lew's characterization of currency moves as "orderly" was met by equally strong assertions to the contrary by Japan's Finance Minister Aso. Mr.Aso noted that recent dollar moves of 5 yen in two days and 8-9 yen in 10 days cannot clearly be termed as " orderly" : reut.rs/27L3fyc An immediate impact from the G7 meeting on markets is highly unlikely as volatility on USD/ JPY has subsided for now rendering the U.S-Japan contentions moot. But it is likely to become a prickly issue if a rapid move of 8 to 10% especially towards the psychological 100 JPY level is seen. Any Japanese reaction to such a move especially if it elicits a U.S response could lead to fairly volatile trading conditions. In this context, here is a link to an interesting article from Behind Japan's FX intervention threats, a calmer view of the yen : reut.rs/27L3fyc UK "Remain" camp gains ground in EU poll, bookmakers lengthen Brexit odds Remain" takes 4-point lead in latest Opinium/Observer poll; poll marks 6th out of 7 this week to show lead for "In" camp; Ladbrokes, William Hill cut odds for "Remain" Reuters Special Report: Floating voters may hold key to Britain's EU future : reut.rs/1s1A4GL The week ahead: Central banks and bankers to the fore Speeches from central bankers will come under intense scrutiny as financial markets attempt to pinpoint the timing of rate moves from the major central banks. The usual parade of Fed speakers will be on full display with Bullard at the vanguard delivering 2 speeches in Beijing and Singapore. We also hear from Williams, Harker, Kaplan, Kashkari and Powell. Yellen appears at a panel event hosted by Harvard University on Friday which will be followed by a Q&A from the moderator. The market will be all ears for any hint of a more upbeat Fed chair. Markets were jolted on her previous appearance on Mar 29th when she sounded cautious / dovish on the economy contradicting hawkish comments from several of her colleagues. Yellen makes a more formal appearance in Philadelphia on June 7th and this will probably offer her a better stage to guide market expectations. On Tuesday, RBA Governor Stevens makes his first appearance since the May 3rd interest rate cut which was followed by a dovish SOMP and tepid wages data. The minutes of the May meeting revealing that the rate cut was a close call and last week's Sydney property auction clearance rate which soared to 80.3% from 71.6% the previous week have stirred debate on the need for, and the likely timing of, another RBA rate cut. Financial markets will be keen for any guidance from Stevens to gauge the extent of RBA's dovish stance. Bank of England's Governor Mark Carney is likely to appear before UK parliament's Treasury Committee to discuss the May Inflation Report. European Central Bank Chief Economist Peter Praet speaks in Madrid. Praet, a noted dove, had signaled recently that no other easing measures should be expected in the near term- a theme which has increasingly resonated with more ECB policy makers as they join the ranks of the " wait and see" camp. Bank of Canada meets Wednesday and is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold. In EM, central banks of Israel, Kenya, Turkey, Hungary and Ukraine hold their monetary policy meetings Data releases A moderately busy week for data releases. In the US, Markit PMI surveys and Durable goods on Monday and Thursday will be followed Friday by the more important Q1 GDP ( 2nd estimate) and the preliminary reading of PCE prices. In an indication that growth in the first quarter was not as bad as perceived, Q1 GDP is expected to be revised up to 0.9% from the initial 0.5% .If borne out, it will be a further fillip for the hawks in the FOMC as growth in Q2 appears to be firmly on track. A breakdown of U.K first-quarter GDP due on Thursday will be watched for any signs of a "Brexit" impact on business investment. PMI indexes for France, Germany and the euro zone due out on Monday morning are expected to show steady if not stellar growth in business activity. Of note from Germany will be Tuesday's detailed report on Q1 German GDP and the ZEW economic sentiment followed by the IFO Business climate reading on Wednesday. A relatively quiet data week for Asia with Australia's Capex on Thursday and Japan's CPI on Friday the main focus. Any dearth of a pick-up in spending intentions in 2016/17 Capex will further reinforce dovish RBA expectations. Political events Euro zone finance ministers meet on Tuesday in their latest attempt to forge a tentative plan on measures that will allow Greece's debt to be re-profiled"- less interest, longer maturities, limits based on growth etc. The EZ needs to balance the interests of its members which compete with the IMF's desire that euro zone countries agree now to extend the grace period on all their loans to Greece until 2040 and their maturities to 2080 with a fixed interest rate until 2045 Greece parliament will vote on tax hikes and reforms demanded by its international lenders on Sunday. Austria votes in second round of the presidential election on Sunday which is expected to be a close race. The election could result in the European Union's first far-right head of state with support for Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer buoyed by a migration crisis that has heightened fears about employment and security. Turkey's Transport Minister Binali Yildirim , a close ally of President Erdogan for two decades, will be the sole candidate for the AKP leadership and therefore the next prime minister at a special party congress on Sunday. AKP sources have said a new cabinet could be announced as early as Monday. Investors will be watching for any changes in the economic management team. The Turkish central bank which has cut its overnight lending rate by a total of 75 basis points in its last two meetings meets Tuesday and is under increasing pressure to make a series of interest rate cuts. The G-7 summit takes place in Japan on May 26-27. CFTC data : Speculators cut short dollar bets on upbeat U.S. economic data. Net spec short in EUR pauses its steady decline begun in March Short now 22,587 versus previous week's 21,872 In commodities FX, AUD long extends slide, now lowest since early April CAD long snaps steady increase; NZD long dip GBP short turns back higher Chart: reut.rs/1cQIzMp Synopsis of past week's currency performance Currency 13 May 20 May Change GBP 1.4358 1.4504 1.02% DXY 94.61 95.33 0.76% NZD 0.6766 0.6766 0.00% AUD 0. 7268 0.7225 -0.59% EUR 1.1313 1.1223 -0.80% CAD 1.2942 1.3114 -1.33% JPY 108.65 110.22 -1.45% CHF 0.9754 0.9901 -1.51% GBP lead the pack last week boosted by 6 polls in 7 showing a lead for the "In" camp and with two major bookmakers cutting their odds on Britain remaining in the European Union. The Dollar Index enjoyed the spell of upbeat U.S. data and a an orchestrated effort by Fed governors to boost rate hike expectations. CAD was the underperformer in commodity space as it caught up with the weakness in its commodity cousins amidst concerns over the impact of the Alberta wildfire. NZD held up relatively well as expectations of a RBNZ rate cut in June remain equally divided. The JPY and CHF languished at the bottom on paring back of extended long currency positions on heightened Fed rate hike expectations. In the case of the JPY , the move has been accentuated by the almost constant and strident threats of intervention by Japan's officialdom Market themes in the week ahead The reappraisal of Fed rate hike expectations is likely to see a continuation of the themes that dominated trading last week. This should lead to a well supported ratchet higher on the dollar as it settles into a range trade on a higher plane, continuation of weakness in the base metals led by Copper and choppy trading on Wall Street and other global stock markets with a slight negative bias. Investor caution is bound to rise with the advent of June as we head towards major events in the second half of the month ( BOJ, Fed, Brexit). The current disparate nature of trading is highlighted by BAML / EPFR data which showed that " risk-off flows" from stocks resulted in $5.8 billion leaving equity funds in the past week, the 6th straight week of outflows, for the safety of bonds and precious metals ; this, while the "safe- haven " JPY and CHF were the hardest hit on FX. A market that is still long AUD and the shrinking premium between Australian and U.S. two-year cash bond yields which dropped to its lowest in 15 years to 71 basis points on Thursday due to divergent central bank rate expectations will continue to pressure the AUD though a clear slowing of downside momentum is evident as we approach the next target of 0.7150. Technical levels in brief AUD/USD ( 0.7220) : A loss of downside momentum on the approach to 0.7150 Wave equality objective signals a period of 0.7150-0.7400 consolidation to alleviate the oversold conditions. This will provide an ideal platform for the next leg of the decline to 0.7065 and 0.69 75-85. Only above 0.7445-55 threatens medium term stops of 0.7560. DXY ( 95.27) : The break and weekly close above the 95.05-20 resistance band is positive and should result in a ratchet to the next resistance of 96.20-40. Minor support at 94.40, stronger support 94.30. Loss of latter signals a return to consolidation / range trade. USD/ JPY (110.22) : The weekly close above the 109.39-74 former resistance turned support is positive indicating an eventual move higher to 111.90 . Pullbacks to find support at 109.30-40 followed by strong support at 108.75-85. Below 108.20 concerns, below 107.45-50 aborts. Copper ($ 4578): The clear break and weekly close below the double- top neckline at 4630 is bearish. A decline to test 4510 and a move to 4430 is indicated. Reactions should now hold below $4630-40 as the down move develops. Failure to do so signals a false break and a return to consolidation, hence stops on bearish view to be placed at $4670. (Reporting by FX analyst Krishna Kumar, IFR and NY buzz team)