SYDNEY, May 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* US May Markit Mfg PMI flash 50.5 vs 51 Rtrs f/c, 50.8 pvs
* EZ May consumer confidence -7 vs -9 Rtrs f/c, -9.3 pvs; 2nd consecutive
rise
* Fed's Williams: good mkts reacted to FOMC mins; Brexit a factor in Jun
decision can always hold off until Jul
* USD gains against EUR on Fed comments, slips against yen
* Japan economy remains in moderate recovery despite quake damage-govt
* Brazil's Meirelles: gov't to unveil measures to curb spending Tuesday;
measures to have permanent impact
* Copper market in 24,000 tonnes surplus in Feb 2016 - ICSG
Macro Themes in Play
Quiet session as markets remain suspended by uncertainty, unsure how to play
latest Fed turn on rates; bears have slight upper hand as EM heavy, similar
action led broad markets lower twice before in past year
US yield curve prints new lows after Markit manufacturing PMI disappoints; June
hike odds steady at 1-in-3
USD up across board except for USDJPY, trades poorly despite US-Japan rate diffs
at multiyear wides, CFTC stats show bears not chased off by May rally; EUR sees
early sales front-running Bayer/Monsanto merger ($62 Bln, all cash) but goes
nowhere; GBP random
AUD, CAD down as commodities widely lower; BRL at 1 month lows on
post-impeachment hangover
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* No Significant Data
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* JPY bid sinks EUR/JPY in Europe's morning, EUR/USD follows, NY opens near
1.1210
* Bear pressure persists as JPY stays firm, EUR/JPY down to 122.40, EUR/USD
follows
* 1.1188 low set, bids into Thursday low keep stops below safe, bounce
ensues
* Afternoon sees lift extend as USD falls (led by USD/JPY), 1.1230 pierced
* Dips near 1.1220 late in the day to leave pair near flat on the day
* Doji forms on daily, suggests indecision, l-t charts remain bearish though
* DE Q1 GDP & May ZEW and Eurogroup meeting headlines are risks tomorrow
USD/JPY
* JPY firmer in thin, nervous trading after poor local data & G7 FX
reiteration
* USD/JPY spent most of NY session toeing the 200-HMA/10-DMA support
* Broad USD offer around 1 PM got it below the 109.32-34 MA support
* Only a 109.12 low so far in apathetic trade & w Tsy ylds up, stocks steady
* Still a risk-off tinge to session due to more Fed rate hike rhetoric: a
JPY +
* Key support is the 108.73 Kijun and pivotal May 18 low
* EUR/JPY toying w a close below 61.8% of the may 6-12 rally at 122.69
* GBP/JPY giving back gains made last week on Bremain-led polls
* Other crosses were heavy, mostly via JPY gains; EMs & resources soft
* G-7 to express strong opposition to SCS militarization - Kyodo
GBP/USD
* GBP/USD ends NY session slightly weaker-0.18% at 1.4485 as risk assets
were offered
* Weak global growth outlook, Japan/EZ, lifted the USD as Fed members remain
hawkish
* Fed's Williams 2-3 hikes in '16 more in '17, Bullard LFL
risky
* EUR/GBP ends NY near session high at 0.7750 up 0.18%, EUR reverses early
weakness
* GBP hit as PM Cameron & FinMin Osborne warn of recession in wake of Brexit
* 3 bookies make a 7/2 Brexit crowd, 1/6 remain
* Type 'Brexit' in Eikon search box for the latest news and analysis on the
EU referendum
USD/CHF
* CHF a shade firmer in thin, skittish trading after heavy losses this month
* EUR/CHF had its first lower high & low since the May 13 swing low
* O/B bearish divergence on daily RSI weighs; up TL fm Apr at 1.1068 Tues
* USD/CHF broke its run of higher lows & highs dating back to the 12th
* It, too, is getting an O/B RSI sell signal. Thur's 0.9863 low is key on
close
* Swiss M3 ticked up to 2.3% y/y in Apr. Sight depos continue to rise.
* April Trade data are out Tuesday
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.3100/65, Noram range 1.3121/74, Cl 1.3134, NY -25 pips
* Brent crude -0.6%, WTI -0.5%, Alum +0.39%, copper +0.05%, gold -0.12%
* AUD/CAD +0.12%, 0.9477, CAD/JPY -1.06%, 83.12, EUR/CAD +0.14%, 1.4735
* DXY -0.11% (-0.12% in NY) US stocks +0.09/0.29% (S&P +0.16% in NY)
* UST/CA 2Yr spread +0.8, +27.2 bp. Markit US Mfg PMI soft, 50.5 (51.0 f/c)
* Tue- US new home sls, Richmond Fed [page:2417] Wed's BoC f/c unch, dovish
AUD/USD
* Pressured in Europe's morning as firm JPY sinks AUD/JPY below 78.90
* NY opens near 0.7220, bear pressure persists on more JPY strength &
commodity slump
* USD slide abates to help push AUD/USD to 0.7194 low, USD weakens again
though
* AUD/USD bounces up near 0.7220 late and nearly flat on the day
* RBA Stevens' speech in Sydney as risk in Asia, no major data due
NZD/USD
Pair a victim of JPY in Europe's morning as well, slides from 0.6807 high
NY opens just below 200-HMA, more bear pressure on commodity slide
Drops sees pair briefly below 0.6750, late USD drop allows bounce near 0.6765
Long upper wick forms after rejection near daily cloud base, ups bear sentiment
No major data to drive, traders likely to take cues from general risk sentiment
LATAM
* USD/MXN shrugged off early weakness, ends NorAm near session highs buy
18.50
* Oil rose o/n lows but remained weak, as Japanese/EZ data under-whelmed
* US Markit Mfg PMI flash missed f/c, & hawkish Fed members weighed on EM
CCYs
* USD/BRL ends NY 3.5820 -1.76%, custody bank sees BRL stocks/bonds sold
* Brazil's Meirelles says gov't to unveil measures to curb spending
* USD/CLP fared better, relatively, ends NY 694.75 -0.4%, copper flat
Fed steering expectations toward possible June hike
Expectations of a hike at the June FOMC meeting have risen from zero but still
remain below 50%. Over the coming weeks we will likely see greater market
volatility as the market looks toward data to assess the likelihood of a June
hike. The Fed will be used to both explain and blame much of the price action in
the market but the focus will be on the extent to which we see a repeat of the
volatility seen during Jan/Feb of this year. Unlike Jan/Feb, the two factors
that markets have less to worry about are 1) China's FX policy and 2) weaker oil
prices. These suggest external factors will have less of an impact on what
happens in June compared with domestic factors. The minutes of the April meeting
made clear that June was live but also revealed sharp divisions between the
doves and hawks. A divided Fed might not continue with normalization until the
July FOMC meeting. Full comment