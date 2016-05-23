SYDNEY, May 24 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US May Markit Mfg PMI flash 50.5 vs 51 Rtrs f/c, 50.8 pvs * EZ May consumer confidence -7 vs -9 Rtrs f/c, -9.3 pvs; 2nd consecutive rise * Fed's Williams: good mkts reacted to FOMC mins; Brexit a factor in Jun decision can always hold off until Jul * USD gains against EUR on Fed comments, slips against yen * Japan economy remains in moderate recovery despite quake damage-govt * Brazil's Meirelles: gov't to unveil measures to curb spending Tuesday; measures to have permanent impact * Copper market in 24,000 tonnes surplus in Feb 2016 - ICSG Macro Themes in Play Quiet session as markets remain suspended by uncertainty, unsure how to play latest Fed turn on rates; bears have slight upper hand as EM heavy, similar action led broad markets lower twice before in past year US yield curve prints new lows after Markit manufacturing PMI disappoints; June hike odds steady at 1-in-3 USD up across board except for USDJPY, trades poorly despite US-Japan rate diffs at multiyear wides, CFTC stats show bears not chased off by May rally; EUR sees early sales front-running Bayer/Monsanto merger ($62 Bln, all cash) but goes nowhere; GBP random AUD, CAD down as commodities widely lower; BRL at 1 month lows on post-impeachment hangover Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * JPY bid sinks EUR/JPY in Europe's morning, EUR/USD follows, NY opens near 1.1210 * Bear pressure persists as JPY stays firm, EUR/JPY down to 122.40, EUR/USD follows * 1.1188 low set, bids into Thursday low keep stops below safe, bounce ensues * Afternoon sees lift extend as USD falls (led by USD/JPY), 1.1230 pierced * Dips near 1.1220 late in the day to leave pair near flat on the day * Doji forms on daily, suggests indecision, l-t charts remain bearish though * DE Q1 GDP & May ZEW and Eurogroup meeting headlines are risks tomorrow USD/JPY * JPY firmer in thin, nervous trading after poor local data & G7 FX reiteration * USD/JPY spent most of NY session toeing the 200-HMA/10-DMA support * Broad USD offer around 1 PM got it below the 109.32-34 MA support * Only a 109.12 low so far in apathetic trade & w Tsy ylds up, stocks steady * Still a risk-off tinge to session due to more Fed rate hike rhetoric: a JPY + * Key support is the 108.73 Kijun and pivotal May 18 low * EUR/JPY toying w a close below 61.8% of the may 6-12 rally at 122.69 * GBP/JPY giving back gains made last week on Bremain-led polls * Other crosses were heavy, mostly via JPY gains; EMs & resources soft * G-7 to express strong opposition to SCS militarization - Kyodo GBP/USD * GBP/USD ends NY session slightly weaker-0.18% at 1.4485 as risk assets were offered * Weak global growth outlook, Japan/EZ, lifted the USD as Fed members remain hawkish * Fed's Williams 2-3 hikes in '16 more in '17, Bullard LFL risky * EUR/GBP ends NY near session high at 0.7750 up 0.18%, EUR reverses early weakness * GBP hit as PM Cameron & FinMin Osborne warn of recession in wake of Brexit * 3 bookies make a 7/2 Brexit crowd, 1/6 remain * Type 'Brexit' in Eikon search box for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum USD/CHF * CHF a shade firmer in thin, skittish trading after heavy losses this month * EUR/CHF had its first lower high & low since the May 13 swing low * O/B bearish divergence on daily RSI weighs; up TL fm Apr at 1.1068 Tues * USD/CHF broke its run of higher lows & highs dating back to the 12th * It, too, is getting an O/B RSI sell signal. Thur's 0.9863 low is key on close * Swiss M3 ticked up to 2.3% y/y in Apr. Sight depos continue to rise. * April Trade data are out Tuesday USD/CAD * O/N range 1.3100/65, Noram range 1.3121/74, Cl 1.3134, NY -25 pips * Brent crude -0.6%, WTI -0.5%, Alum +0.39%, copper +0.05%, gold -0.12% * AUD/CAD +0.12%, 0.9477, CAD/JPY -1.06%, 83.12, EUR/CAD +0.14%, 1.4735 * DXY -0.11% (-0.12% in NY) US stocks +0.09/0.29% (S&P +0.16% in NY) * UST/CA 2Yr spread +0.8, +27.2 bp. Markit US Mfg PMI soft, 50.5 (51.0 f/c) * Tue- US new home sls, Richmond Fed [page:2417] Wed's BoC f/c unch, dovish AUD/USD * Pressured in Europe's morning as firm JPY sinks AUD/JPY below 78.90 * NY opens near 0.7220, bear pressure persists on more JPY strength & commodity slump * USD slide abates to help push AUD/USD to 0.7194 low, USD weakens again though * AUD/USD bounces up near 0.7220 late and nearly flat on the day * RBA Stevens' speech in Sydney as risk in Asia, no major data due NZD/USD Pair a victim of JPY in Europe's morning as well, slides from 0.6807 high NY opens just below 200-HMA, more bear pressure on commodity slide Drops sees pair briefly below 0.6750, late USD drop allows bounce near 0.6765 Long upper wick forms after rejection near daily cloud base, ups bear sentiment No major data to drive, traders likely to take cues from general risk sentiment LATAM * USD/MXN shrugged off early weakness, ends NorAm near session highs buy 18.50 * Oil rose o/n lows but remained weak, as Japanese/EZ data under-whelmed * US Markit Mfg PMI flash missed f/c, & hawkish Fed members weighed on EM CCYs * USD/BRL ends NY 3.5820 -1.76%, custody bank sees BRL stocks/bonds sold * Brazil's Meirelles says gov't to unveil measures to curb spending * USD/CLP fared better, relatively, ends NY 694.75 -0.4%, copper flat Fed steering expectations toward possible June hike Expectations of a hike at the June FOMC meeting have risen from zero but still remain below 50%. Over the coming weeks we will likely see greater market volatility as the market looks toward data to assess the likelihood of a June hike. The Fed will be used to both explain and blame much of the price action in the market but the focus will be on the extent to which we see a repeat of the volatility seen during Jan/Feb of this year. Unlike Jan/Feb, the two factors that markets have less to worry about are 1) China's FX policy and 2) weaker oil prices. These suggest external factors will have less of an impact on what happens in June compared with domestic factors. The minutes of the April meeting made clear that June was live but also revealed sharp divisions between the doves and hawks. A divided Fed might not continue with normalization until the July FOMC meeting. Full comment