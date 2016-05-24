SYDNEY, May 25 (IFR) -

* US new home sales race to 8-yr high (+16.6% in April), prices surge; percent increase largest since Jan 1992

* Richmond Fed May composite index -1 vs 14 pvs, Svcs Idx -1 v 15 pvs

* Richmond, KC, Cleveland & San Francisco FRBs voted to increase discount rate ahead of last Fed meeting

* Gold hits 4-week low as U.S. rate hike outlook weighs, USD rises vs JPY and EUR

* ECB warns against rise of populism, says structural reform efforts have lost momentum

* ECB's Constancio: Too soon to discuss new ECB stimulus package, Fed hikes good for world, bad for EMs

* Brazil's Meirelles: goal is for inflation target to be achieved in coming years

* Turkey's new Gov't programme to implement policies for a lasting solution to C/A deficit Macro Themes in Play Europe leads stock markets higher, fading event risk on continent (Austria election, Brexit) brings buyers, bulls like weaker EUR; move squeezes post-Fed minutes shorts; but falling yield curve leaves macro doubts USD pushed by New Home Sales beat, June rate hike chances firm to near 4-in-10; EUR hit by German ZEW miss; USDJPY up with stocks but fails against Monday high; GBP rises on firmer UK rates, helped along by collapse in cross AUD, CAD lower; EM mixed, USD bulls feeling better about long trade despite questions over Fed policy, willing to take shot on June surprise hike Macro benchmarks mixed, copper bounces but still bearish, iron ore below 200 dma for first time in nearly 3 months; oil in opposite direction, WTI at new closing high for move on Canadian, Nigerian supply issues; sliding CNY lurks Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)

*01:30 AU Construction Work Done Q1 f/c -1.5%, -3.60%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)

* No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD

* Hit in Europe's morning on broad based USD bid, NY opens near 1.1180

* Bear pressure persists as USD rise extends and risk sentiment is buoyed

* Steady descent takes out support in 1.1145/50 area, stops run

* Follow through limited, 1.1139 low set, bounce is shallow though

* Pair lingers 1.1140/50 for remainder of session; Bearish tech view grows

* Consolidation ends, RSIs fall with no divergence & bear engulfing on monthly candle

* 200-Day MA and 1.1050/60 support are now in play USD/JPY

* USD/JPY climbed on strong US HS data & broad risk-on flows v the JPY

* Offers at 110.00 cleared, but little follow-through toward key hurdles

* 55-DMA, dn TL fm Mar & May highs are at 110.25-59 & inside the Cloud

* EUR/JPY barely moved after Monday's close below the 61.8% at 122.69

* GBP/JPY set for its first close above its Cloud since November

* Pending inverted H&S neckline is at 162.04 on Wed as Brexit risk slips

* Bullish hammer on AUD/JPY after failing to retest May's trend lows

* Next major JPY data will be CPI on Friday GBP/USD

* Cable soared to 1.4638 during NorAm amid risk appetite revival

* 1.4479 was early Europe low. Stops were tripped on 1.4550 break

* Brexit fears continue to abate adds to GBP bid, eyes 1.4663 May 19 high

* EUR/GBP fall to 0.7615, EUR/USD -0.63% as DAX gains more than 2%

* 'Remain' 13 points ahead of 'Leave' in ORB Brexit poll

* William Hill lengthened Brexit odds to 4/1 Monday

* Carney said not clear correct for BoE to cut after Brexit, due to inflation risk USD/CHF

* May's broad CHF dive ran into some P/T taking, particularly v EUR & JPY

* EUR/CHF's uptrend had already skipped a beat Monday amid O/B sells

* Today's dive pierced the up TL from Apr at 1.1068; 1.1058 is 61.8% sppt

* If 1.1058 is closed below, the target becomes May 13's 1.1015 low

* USD/CHF climbed on USD yield rise after strong US HS data

* Watching parity as the next key on-close hurdle there

* Swiss Trade Surplus above-f/c; ZEW is out Wednesday USD/CAD

* O/N range 1.3130/88, Noram range 1.3086/68, Close 1.3141, NY -27 pips

* Brent crude +0.7%, WTI +1.25%, Alum +0.05%, copper +0.46%, gold -1.62%

* AUD/CAD -0.61%, 0.9433, CAD/JPY +0.7%, 83.69, EUR/CAD -0.67%, 1.4645

* DXY +0.35% (+0.18% in NY) US stocks +1.25/1.95% (S&P +0.95% in NY)

* UST/CA 2Yr spread +0.5, +28.1 bp. US new home sales strong [page:2417]

* Wed - slew of US data (2nd tier) BoC meet f/c unchanged, dovish comments AUD/USD

* USD bid sinks pair in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7165, stays heavy early

* Quick dip & new low set at 0.7145, USD rise abates while stocks & commodities lift

* JPY weakens & AUD/JPY lifts above 79.05, AUD/USD lifts near 0.7200

* Late USD slips has pair near 0.7175 late

* Techs remain bearish, RSIs biased down with no divergence

* Oz Q1 Construction work due in Asia, f/c -1.5% prior -3.6% NZD/USD Slide stalls ahead of 0.6700 in Europe's morning, 0.6706 low set, bounce ensues NY opens just above the 100-DMA, chops 0.6720/40 for NY morning USD bid fades while stocks & commodities lift, NZD/USD lifts near 0.6750 Turns heavy again and pair sits near 0.6730 late in the day NZ Apr trade balance a data risk in Asia LATAM

* USD/MXN ending NorAm 18.52, near 'unched' on the day

* USD rose despite rising oil, US existing hm sales beat lifts Fed hike sentiment

* Mex 1st half month inflation weaker m/m & y/y, core a touch below f/c y/y

* USD/BRL weak w/ broad LatAm space, reversed early NorAm slide ends NY 3.5833

* Brazil's Meirelles says reforms to guarantee state solvency

* USD/CLP ends NorAm near day's high 695.50, copper gains reduced in NY aft Waiting for clarity from Yellen on Fed hike timing In March, a few Fed officials were willing to talk about possibly hiking rates at the April FOMC. Yellen's speech to the Economic Club of New York on March 29 then gave a coherent message that prompted markets to reduce sharply the odds of a hike in April and even in 2016 overall. The June FOMC set-up is similar given the number of Fed officials pointing to the June FOMC meeting as being live. The April meeting minutes highlight largely the same voices that had been willing to talk loudly about an April hike. Thus Yellen will again provide clarity, so look for important steers at the speeches on May 27 and June 6. A divided Fed might wait until the July FOMC meeting, using June to fully prepare markets. July's advantage is that it would give the Fed more data to confirm a Q2 rebound and also highlight that every meeting is truly 'live', not just those with post-meeting press conferences. Full comment (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)