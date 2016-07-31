SYDNEY, Aug 1 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Q2 GDP rises 1.2% vs 2.6% Rtrs f/c, Q1 revised down to 0.8% * Consumer spending +4.2%, inventories fall for 1st time since 2011 weighs on growth * US labor costs rise 0.6% in Q2, wages +0.6% vs 0.7% pvs * Chicago PMI doesn't fall as much as expected, 55.8 vs 54.0 Rtrs f/c * Univ of Michigan expectations miss 77.8 v 79.5 Rtrs f/c, 1-yr inflation 2.7% from 2.8% pvs * Fed's Williams: US econ in a good position, expects to raise rates over coming years * Fed's Williams: Monetary policy not sole explanation for low rate environment globally * Fed's Williams: Global spillovers now a bigger consideration for US rates * Fed's Kaplan: Fed making 'sluggish' progress toward objectives, normalizing policy challenging * ECB approves rescue plan for Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (sources) * Oil prices reverse early losses, traders cite profit taking after week-long selloff * Reuters Poll: UK funds flee equities, property post-Brexit, Equity holdings cut to 42.6% 5-yr low Macro Themes in Play * US Dollar collapses, economic/policy divergence theme blown away by bad Q2 GDP result, Street forecast (2.5%) misses by 100%; chance of Sep rate hike halved to 1-in-8 * S&P hits new record high, bad news is good news, Fed and other CBs to stay easy * EUR bid helped by improved Italian bank sector, index up +3.5% as market assumes 1) Monte dei Paschi backstop all sorted and 2) stress test a non-event; EURUSD makes first higher high since Brexit above 1.1165; USDJPY all one-way on BOJ disappointment, skepticism over fiscal plan, Nikkei futures off more than 1% * Cable helped by renewed talk of Miller/InBev deal, still not inspiring price action; CAD, AUD, EM all better as weak dollar stops eleven day slide in commodities; CRB and crude hold 200 dma support Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 02:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Jul 49-prev * 23:30 AU AIG Manufacturing Index Jul 51.80-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Non-Mfg PMI* Jul 53.70-prev * 01:00 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI* Jul f/c 50, 50.00-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Mfg PMI Final Jul f/c 48.7, 48.60-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EURUSD makes higher high for first time since Brexit, erases case for being short * US data misses badly; Fed rate hike chances, policy divergence theme go away * US-Euro rate diff nowhere now, hard to advocate for position either way * Assumption of non-eventful bank stress test result helps push EUR higher USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post-BOJ exodus was aided by the huge US GDP miss * Though the inventory drop in Q2 bodes well for Q3, H1 is now just 1% * Stops run below the 102.70 post-BOJ low. 102 probed pre-NY close * Fed speakers failed to revive falling rate hike expectations * USD-JPY 2-yr yld spreads fell to their lowest since July 6 * N225 futures et al held up better w Fed tightening fears reduced * But BOJ's lack of serious easing has left JPY shorts in trouble * USD/JPY & crosses all under pressure after failed daily Cloud encounters * 113.74 is the next Fibo support for EUR/JPY; 134.31 for GBP/JPY * Focus now on US data, BOE easing and details of JP fiscal stimulus USD/CHF * USD/CHF's downtrend accelerated after US Q2 GDP was half of forecast * Pair already in retreat after the FOMC Wed failed to lift rate-hike expectations * CHF & JPY both sold earlier in the month on post-Brexit relief, BOJ hopes * BOJ dashed those easing hopes Fri, driving all the CHF crosses lower * USD/CHF could retest June lows if US data don't impress again quickly * EUR/CHF's losses were mitigated by talk of a Monte dei Paschi recap deal * But the cross neared 50% of the post-Brexit rally at 1.0782; pivotal * GBP/JPY's two-day slide also greased by big BOE easing hopes * SNB's H1 profits were CHF21.3bln; FX 13b, Gold 7.6b * Swiss Retail Sales & PMI are out Tuesday GBP/USD * GBP/USD opened NorAm by 1.3177, below BoJ rate hold high at 1.3221 * US GDP miss craters USD, pair rallies to NY high abv 1.33 * Profit taking and month-end GBP selling weighed, GBP ends NY by 1.3225 * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8433 off NY high by 0.8477 * EUR dominates as mkt expects BoE 25bp rate cut on Aug 4, some see 50bps * L-term GBP/USD looks set for monthly close below 1.3500 (2009 low) USD/CAD * USD/CAD tumbled on US Q2 GDP coming in at half the rise expected * Pair was already wobbling after the FOMC Wed failed to lift USD for long * USD/CAD loss might have been worse, but for CAD May GDP -0.6% * That was 0.1% worse than expected & the biggest monthly drop since '09 * Widespread USD weakness at least stopped the recent oil price slide * Stutter step USD/CAD uptrend from June intact unless July 15 low breaks * BOJ's timid easing slammed CAD/JPY. June-July lows at risk there now * CAD econ calendar is light next week until the jobs report Friday AUD/USD * AUDUSD best weekly close since April * US GDP misses badly, Fed rate hikes no longer near term threat * Broad dollar dump helps commodities turn higher for first time in eleven days * Mining sector strong, XME +94% YTD NZD/USD * Daily cloud underpins NZD/USD, pair catapults higher post-BoJ hold * 2nd leg higher after US GDP miss, pair ending NorAm near session high 0.7217 * BoJ hold & Fed odds for '16 hike diminished, may move RBNZ to stand pat Aug 11 * New Zealand construction and retail spending buoyant, dairy prices lag * Resistance at 0.7296 Jul 14 high, then post-Brexit high at 0.7325 LATAM * U.S. GDP miss proves to be a shot in the arm for LatAm FX * The notion of lower U.S. rates for longer helps regional FX broadly * Real leads the pack, USD/BRL down 1.4%; BCB inactivity helps real * Weak U.S. data keeps USD/MXN below 19.00, pair last down 0.7% * Pair remained above 200hma as the peso underperformed LatAm rally * USD/CLP down 1.2%; 10dma 655.38, hourly cloud base support give way The temptation to reduce duration risk Two weeks ago it was the BoE and now it is the BoJ that has delivered a surprise by not easing policy as aggressively as that priced by financial markets. It seems that either CBs have lost the art of good communication or markets have become accustomed to a trigger happy central bank. With monetary policy still moving deeper into uncharted waters and greater concern over unintended consequences, it makes sense for CBs to tread carefully. Markets have yet to fully appreciate the cost/benefit analysis with regards to ZIRP/NIRP and further credit/quantitative easing. The BoE has delayed easing until it has properly calibrated its response, the BoJ seems to want to wait for more details on fiscal stimulus and debt management while the Fed remains cautious. All the above creates pockets of volatility but without a lasting impact on the bond friendly environment. The preference for duration risk over credit has helped deliver substantial returns tmsnrt.rs/2ahoDT1. Full comment