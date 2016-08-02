SYDNEY, Aug 2 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. factory activity slips; construction spending hits 1-year low * U.S. July ISM 52.6 vs f/c 53.0 and 53.2 in June * U.S. crude breaks below $40/bbl as oil slumps 4 pct on glut worry * Brazil 2017 inflation forecast drops sharply -central bank poll * Mexico factory index slips to over 2-1/2-year low in July * Europe's stress tests fail to ease bank sector concerns * Recession ahead in Britain? Factories slow, business confidence tumbles Macro Themes in Play * Commodity market fails despite combined central bank QE at record level of asset buys; oil, CRB break 200 dma support; optimism in financial markets not doing much for demand side in hard assets; mon policy at point of diminishing returns * Stocks lower, European bank sector down hard after stress test fails to calm nerves, instead underscores need for more capital; energy sector sharply lower * Weak bounce in DXY, Fed's Dudley gives USD bulls no reason to buy, sees downside risks in econ, does little to reassure over bad Durable Goods and GDP numbers last week; Sep rate hike a longshot at 1-in-10 * EUR, JPY, GBP all sideways in NorAm; AUD, CAD, EM lower but hold up relatively well given commodity carnage Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 1:30 AU Trade Balance Jun f/c -2000m -2218m -prev * 1:30 AU Building Approvals Jun f/c 0.50% -5.20% -prev * 5:00 JP Consumer Confid. Index Jul 41.8 -prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:30 AU - RBA rate meeting, 25 bps cut expected * 10:15 US -- Dallas Fed President Kaplan speaks on "Economic Conditions and Implications for Monetary Policy" in Beijing Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited action in Europe & NY sessions as pair consolidates Friday's gains * Pair lingers near 55-DMA, 50% Fib of June 24 move and the daily cloud base * Another round of weak US data fails to ignite a USD sell-off * Market more likely focused on upcoming US inflation and jobs data this week * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & pair holds above 200-DMA USD/JPY * USD/JPY consolidated Fri's losses on the BOJ & US GDP disappointments * Spec shorts & imports doing some bidding above 101.97/102 Fri-Mon lows * US ISM was below f/c, but New Orders remained firm, limiting the impact * Offers are at 102.50/70/3.00. Major rsst near 104 will maintain the dntrend * MOF's fiscal plan gets officially released Tues after pre-announce last week * Still some hoping for some form of L-T/perp debt issuance to weaken JPY * Up TL fm June & 76.4% of July rise are pivotal at 101.76 mid-week * Tight EUR/JPY consolidation above 61.8% Fibo at 113.74 * GBP/JPY slide holding it's 61.8% of the July rise so far at 134.31 * AUD/JPY is by its Cloud base & Key Fibo props into RBA tonight USD/CHF * USD/CHF consolidated Fri's post BOJ & US GDP tumble to start the week * SNB reminded that they can and will intervene against the overvalued franc * That was more of a threat to EUR/CHF sellers below the 1.0800 SNB bid * USD/CHF's 0.9702 high Monday was inside the thin .9700-09 daily Cloud * A close below the Cloud & 61.8% of the Jun-Jul rise at 0.9683 is pending * US ISM data under-whelmed but not enough to reverse short P/T flows * EUR/CHF hasn't had a daily close below the SNB's 1.08 bid since June 24 * Techs are heavy, but the mid-1.0900s have been a disaster for bulls * June RS, July PMI & weekly Sight Deposits are out tonight after holiday GBP/USD * Cable fell to 1.3162 after UK July Mfg PMI missed f/c (48.2 vs 49.1) * Pair bounced off low to trade 1.3185-1.3215 for most of NY session * Pair contained w/in hourly cloud dips below near close, ends NY 1.3192 * Soft number underpins consensus expectation of min 25bp BoE cut this week * See:. UK rate has been steady at 0.5% since '09, some f/c 50bp cut * EUR/GBP rose to 0.8487 (20-day high) on the soft UK mfg PMI number * Pair ends NY 0.8464, despite minor pullback remains well abv pre-Brexit low (0.7600) USD/CAD * CAD lower after oil breaks hard, crude new lows since April * But CAD damage only modest given sharp weakness across commodity complex * Fading Fed rate hike odds keep USD unattractive; Dudley underscores caution * 200 hma at USDCAD 1.3135 resistance, bulls need quick move back above to keep faith in long trade AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe & NY sessions, commodities & tighter AU-US spreads weigh * NY opens near 0.7575, steady slides sees pair probe 0.7550/60 supt zone * 0.7551 low hit but meager bounce seen just above 0.7560 late in the day * Market now awaits RBA, 25bps cut f/c while AFR calls for 50 bps * If 50bps cut seen last week's gains likely erode and 200-DMA then eyed NZD/USD * Pair slides from 0.7230/40 res zone in Europe, NY opens near 0.7200 * Steady bear pressure persists as commodity prices weigh, 0.7171 low hit * AUD/NZD slide near 1.0510 likely limits losses for NZD/USD * USD weakens a bit & stocks bounce, allows pair to lift above 0.7190 late * No NZ data, RBA may impact, if bigger than f/c cut seen NZD sinks in sympathy * US inflation & jobs data then the next directional cues for the pair LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm 18.8450 +0.44%, near session high 18.8800, oil down hard * Pair bounced off session low 18.6520 after weak UK Mfg PMI data * Risk hit as continued weakness in UK ramps up Brexit-related growth fears * Recession ahead in Britain? Factories slow, business conf tumbles * USD/BRL rose to 3.2700, +0.6%, BCB poll sees '16 infl steady, '17 lwr * BCB back in reverse swap mkt adds to USD lift, BVSP dips w/ glbl equities * USD/CLP ends NY 657.50 +0.39% copper hit w/broad commod mkt weighs on CLP RBA cut unlikely to do AUD material damage The RBA is expected to cut the cash rate by 25 bps at Tuesday's policy announcement (0430 GMT). The market is 70-75% priced for a 25-bp cut, so AUD should react either way - especially after the sharp rally from the Jan low. At 1.50% the cash rate will be at another record low. Unsurprisingly, the RBA would like to have a weaker currency. Fading chances for a near-term Fed rate hike will likely play a role in the decision. At the same time, the RBA will be guided more by its view on growth and inflation outlook where downside risks have heightened. While a rate cut will hurt AUD on the margins, this should prove temporary as Australia's AAA rating and high yields make it an attractive safety/yield play. Just look at AUD 1-yr bill yields offering returns more than three times greater than USD, let alone the negative yields predominating on JPY and EUR.