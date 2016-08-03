SYDNEY, Aug 3 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US cons spending exits Q2 with strong momentum, +0.4% in Jun; Inflation-adjusted spending +0.3% * US June personal inc +0.2%, wages/salaries +0.3% vs 0.2% in May * US core PCE prc Idx y/y unched at 1.6%, m/m as f/c at 0.1% * ISM NY Idx 721.1 in July vs 715.8 in June * USD slides to 6-wk low as US data clouds rate hike outlook, AUD up on day despite RBA interest rate cut * Yen hits 3-wk high after Cabinet approves stimulus, GBP hits highest since mid-July after cons PMI beat * Fed's Kaplan: urges patience in raising rates, points to global risks * Fed's Kaplan: slowing growth, high debt to GDP levels seen among the risks, jarring traumas may make China adjustment more challenging * Fonterra's GDT Price Idx +6.6%, w/ avg price NZD2,436 per tonne, Volume sold increased & WMP +9.9% * Global Sovereign bonds w/neg yields total USD11.5trn jul 15, vs USD11.7 trn Jun 27 Macro Themes in Play * USD selloff continues, Japanese bond wipeout sends rates sharply higher in Europe and UK, less so in US; rate diff move catches dollar bulls offside, sends DXY to lowest in 6 weeks; GBP helped by better than exp Construction PMI * Gold to 2 ½ year highs after market reaction to latest Japanese policy moves not going according to plan; JGB yields, JPY up big; stocks, commodities roll over; investors look for insurance as central banks deal remaining few hands * Stocks pulled lower by commodity market, had correlated all year but diverged sharply in last month, worries emerge that record QE run rate not finding way into demand side for hard assets; banks and energy hardest hit * Crude and CRB both extend lower through 200 dma; CAD improves on PMI beat but ends well off highs; AUD holds up despite commodity weakness, impressive; EM lower Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index - QQ Q2 f/c 0.5%, 0.40%-prev * 22:45 NZ Labour Cost Index - YY Q2 f/c 1.8%, 1.80%-prev * 23:30 AU AIG Services Index Jul 51.3-prev * 01:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Jul 52.7-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Lift from 55-DMA extends in Europe's morning, 1.1208 hit before dip near 1.1185 into NY * Bull pressure takes hold & dip gets bought on broad based USD weakness * Steady climb throughout NY even as EUR/JPY hits a new trend low of 113.05 * 61.8 Fib of June 24 move gets pierced & 100-DMA neared, pair just above 1.1230 late * Tightening DE-US yield spreads help keep pair aloft, little pullback seen * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & pair climbs higher into the daily cloud * EZ June retails sales & July Markit PMIs are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * JP's fiscal stimulus & talk of BOJ-MOF cooperation was met w big JPY buying * JGB yields have soared & expanded 40-yr issuance is being priced in * Risk-off flows out of stocks, bonds and commodities reinforced JPY's rise * USD/JPY dropped fm NY's 101.77 open to 100.68; 100 July low eyed next * Post-Brexit up TL was broken below in EUR/JPY & AUD/JPY * CAD/JPY retested Jul's low as oil sank. Iwata speaks & Service PMI Wed USD/CHF * CHF lagged against most ccys in today's USD selloff as JPY surged * USD/CHF fell away from its thin cloud to probe Fri's low * Soft CHF RS & PMI & SNB's bid below 1.08 vs EUR ltd the CHF's appeal * -75bp CHF libor & Swiss banks among those in Europe under pressure * USD/CHF is near 76.4% & lower 30-d Bolli sppt at 0.9624/19 GBP/USD * Cable remained firm post-UK July construction PMI * Data beat lifted pair to 2-wk high at 1.3365, stops run abv 30-DMA 1.3307 * Pair ends NY 1.3360, focused on lower US rates & more EZ accommodation * Next major hurdle 1.3480/81 Jul 14/15 high area * Cross selling adds to GBP lift, EUR/GBP ending NY 0.8407 near day's low * Support at Jul 21/22 low by 0.8301, then 0.8251 the Jul 14 low * EUR/GBP eased to 0.8449 after UK data. 0.8493 = 3wk peak ahead * Ex-MPC member Barker opposed to UK rate cut this week USD/CAD * CAD sees highs after Manufacturing PMI beat but leaks lower rest of day with oil * USDCAD had second look (since Friday) at 1.3000 and held, now big support * Topside resistance well defined at 200 hma at 1.3140 * Oil and CRB break 200 dma convincingly lower, will be a problem for CAD AUD/USD * Short squeeze begun in Asia persists in Europe & NY sessions, NY opens near 0.7570 * Broad based USD weakness aids lift in NY, 0.7640 neared but some gains fade * Soured risk sinks stocks & AUD/JPY falls near 76.50, AUD/USD slips below 0.7600 * Intra-day supt near 0.7595/00 holds and pair lifts near 0.7610 late * Oz AiG Services & China Caixin Service PMI for July are minor data risks due NZD/USD * Pair dips from Europe's 0.7225 high into NY's open as AUD/NZD lifts near 1.0540 * NY opens NZD/USD near 0.7195, bull pressure takes hold as USD is widely offered * Steady ascent sees pair hit new s-t high of 0.7257, soured risk sinks pair near 0.7225 * Small equity bounce & JPY strength abatement sees lift near 0.7240 late in day * Tech lean bullish for now, bullish outside candle forms & RSIs biased up * NZ Q2 labor cost index & China July Caixin Services PMI are data risks due LATAM * USD/MXN trades 18.82-18.96 range in NorAm, ends near high by 18.96 * Pair see-saws w/commods, oil reverses early NY gains -1.8% by NY close * Safety sought as gold rallies, equities get hit w/commods, USTs weak as well * USD/BRL 'unched' at 3.2660, Brazil IP y/y adds to run of better data * USD/CLP ends -0.3% at 655.80, copper bucks commod trend ends NY +0.3% Commodity market finally takes its toll on stocks * Weight of lower commodity prices exerting some gravity on stocks * S&P and CRB had correlated most of year but parted company post-Brexit * Evidence record QE run rate not spilling into demand side of hard assets * Gold at new multi-year highs as central banks play final few remaining hands * Investors concerned that policy moves ineffective, reveal macro weaknesses