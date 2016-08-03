SYDNEY, Aug 4 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. private sector adds 179k jobs in July, Jun revised to 176k from 172k (ADP) * US Markit svcs PMI final 51.4 v 50.9, comp PMI final 51.8 vs 51.5 pvs * US ISM N-Mfg PMI 55.5 vs Rtrs f/c 56, 56.5 pvs; emp Idx 51.4 vs 52.7 pvs new order 60.3 vs 59.9 * USD rallies after losses, Japan MOF Asakawa warns against speculative moves in FX market * Fed's Evans: one US rate increase this year could be appropriate * Fed's Evans: Worries inflation still too low; sees inflation reaching 2% by end '18 * Italy signs off measures for state guarantee on bad loan sales, will move EUR 200bn off banks books * Econ Minister Padoan: Italy's banks are not in crisis, pose no threat to other banking systems * US crude inventories surprise rise, market shifts focus to gas draw (-3.3mn barrels v Rtrs f/c 200k drop) Macro Themes in Play * Markets steady, waiting for next central bank (BOE) to play its hand, not much learned from NorAm action; US data mixed, rate trajectory unchanged, Sep rate hike a longshot at 1-in-10 * Macros waiting to see how markets react to topped up QE, always on lookout for tipping point of diminishing return on policy, poor response to Japanese measures attracts bear interest * DXY bounces, corrective and random; CAD manages only weak lift with oil; NZD all one-way lower; EM unch * Crude spikes on storage/production data, retakes 200 dma; copper rolls over, breaks new ground from recent range Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Fgn Bond Inv w/e 679.3b-prev * 23:50 JP Fgn Invest JP Stock w/e -271.5b-prev * 01:30 AU Retail Sales MM Jun f/c 0.4%, 0.20%-prev * 01:30 AU Retail Trade Q2 f/c 0.5%, 0.50%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 23:50 JP Bank of Japan to publish the minutes of its June policy meeting * 10:15 CN FRB- Dallas Pres Kaplan speaks on "Economic Conditions and Implications for Monetary Policy" before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum City Lecture event Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Steady bear pressure in Europe & NY, pair falls from 61.8 Fib of June 24 & 100-DMA * NY opens near 1.1205, pressure persists as US data gives USD a broad bid * Daily cloud base gets cleared, some longs exit, more exit on 55-DMA & Aug 1 breaks * EUR/JPY plunge below 112.70 pushes slide along & pair nears 1.1140 * Little bounce seen as pair hovers near day's low late in the session * Long unwinds might persists as bulls decide to lighten up ahead of US jobs data USD/JPY * USD/JPY managed a brief pop to 101.57 on mixed ISM data & decent ADP * Quick rejection above minor stops at 101.50 reinforced the bearish bias * Pullback toward NY lows came despite broader USD gains on the day * EUR/JPY ran stops below the 112.98 o/n lows in the NY afternoon * Cross is flirting w a close below 112.79 - 61.8% of the June-July rise * Big oil bounce helped CAD/JPY, but weak metals left AUD/JPY at risk USD/CHF * CHF hit from all angles Wed: USD rebounded, Europe sold & JPY best haven * USD/CHF parlayed O/S techs & decent US data into a 4-day triple-bottom * Cluster of resistance in the lower 0.9790s looks like fair game * EUR/CHF bears threw in the towel as SNB precludes sub-1.08 closes * CHF/JPY making a run at July's lows as JPY is top haven post BOJ pass GBP/USD * GBP ending NY session by 1.3310 off recent highs by 1.3370 * BoE Thurs, market expects -25bp as Brexit fallout slows UK econ growth * Some expect add'l QE & further 25bp cut later in the year * Rtrs FX poll sees GBP at USD1.26 by YE '16, (FXPOLLS in Eikon) * EUR/GBP broke sub-0.84, on as f/c Markit svcs PMI, ends NY 0.8370 * EUR traders wary of Italian banking viability, expect ECB to add/lengthen QE pgm * BoE IR & Carney briefing, Rtrs f/c rate vote at 8-1; Weale/McCafferty may vote to hold * 7 of 8 Times shadow MPC members advocate unchanged rates USD/CAD * Big bounce in oil, CRB after EIA storage stats; both retake 200 dma * CAD better but only modestly, telling * Short term range still defined by 200 hma on top (1.3140) and 1.3000 below AUD/USD * Tight range in Europe & NY but pair lingers near day's low, NY trades 0.7568/98 * Pair held near lows by tighter AU-US yield spreads & broad USD bid * AUD/NZD rally above 1.0610 likely prevents AUD/USD from falling further * RSIs beginning to roll over, suggests latest rally might be losing steam * Oz June retail sales & Q2 retail trade data are data risks in Asia NZD/USD * Light bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7195, pressure increases * US data gives USD a bid, pair slides through the Aug 2 low & pressure builds * AUD/NZD rally toward 1.0615 & further USD gains see pair test neat the 21-DMA * Little bounce seen as pair sits just off day's low late in the day * No NZ data to drive, pair might be impacted by OZ data via AUD/NZD LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early gains near 19.00 as oil remained below USD 40/bbl * Pair shrugged off crude build as gasoline draw lifted crude, taking MXN with it * USD/MXN closing NY by 18.90, oil rise above 200-DMA lifted risk broadly * USD/BRL ending NorAm by 3.25 after putting in early high at 3.2920 * Brazil's Meirelles: states' spending cap not negotiable * USD/CLP lags broader LatAm space ends NY 657 +0.2%, copper -0.5% BoE-The risk of under-delivering The market is focused on the BoE easing policy Thursday following July minutes guidance that most policymakers expect a move in August. The BoE could surprise again, but this time by delivering less than what is priced in by the market. Markets are fully priced for a 25bps cut but some within the BoE MPC as well as ex-MPC member (Barker) and the shadow MPC of The Times are biased toward keeping rates on hold, in part citing risks to the banking sector. The profitability of the banking system under the current low/negative rate regime has become a focus for the market, especially after the European stress test results. Thus while the market is fully priced for a 25bps cut the risk that they do nothing is significant. The BoE could also disappoint on QE. Given the low level of Gilt yields and a flatter curve, the MPC might prefer to hold off on buying government bonds. Full comment