SYDNEY, Aug 5 (IFR) - Market Briefs * BoE: cuts rate 25bps as f/c, restarts QE, to add GBP 60bn including GBP 10bn of non-fin'l corporate (18-mos term begins mid-Sep) * BoE: most members likely to back further rate cut to near zero in '16 if incoming data consistent w/forecast * BoE: MPC votes 9-0 to launch term funding scheme to support up to GBP 100bn of lending * BoE: f/c '16 GDP growth at 2%, '17 GDP 0.8% from 2.3%, '18 GDP 1.8% from 2.3% * BoE's Carney: didn't cut rates below 25bps because BoE able to stimulate in other ways * BoE's Carney: does not want to see depo rate go below zero. doesn't see merit in helicopter money * UK's Hammond: prepared to take any necessary steps to support economy, no lower limit to Gilt yields for BoE to buy them under APP scheme * U.S. jobless claims rise marginally, 269k up 3kvs 265k Rtrs f/c; factory orders decline 1.5% in June * EZ/US bond yields fall after Britain restarts monetary easing * Atlanta fed's GDPNow: US econ seen growing 3.7% in Q3 vs 3.6% Aug 3 Macro Themes in Play * Stocks/commodities generally higher after BOE ease; GBP, FTSE react predictably to 'kitchen sink' move but fail to break new ground; macros watch skeptically to see if new record global QE run rate (near USD200 Bn/month) has legs across markets * US rates fall despite Atlanta Fed model prediction of 3.7% for Q3; Eurodollar calendar spreads at new lows send pessimistic message despite expectations of big US inventory build * USDJPY trades very poorly given risk-on move, no bounce; EUR leaks lower after ECB leaves door open for more help * CAD, AUD, EM all higher with equities and commodities; oil up for second day on Cushing draw, retakes key 200 dma; copper lower after hard down day in iron ore Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU AIG Construction Index Jul 53.2-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning as EUR/JPY slip sub-112.50 weighs * EUR/USD dives to 1.1114 in early NY, helped lower by GBP dump * Dip bought as EUR/GBP spikes up near 0.8500 & early USD bid fades * 1.1150 neared before pair slides again, USD firms & pair nears 1.1130 late * Market awaits US jobs data, if above f/c slide from August high likely deepens USD/JPY * Asia's USD/JPY gains sold into buy Ldn & NY, dubious of rallies pre-NFP * Pair looks heavy below 101.75 - hrly Cloud top & 50% of Tuesday's slide * Bid by hourly up TL of the lows from Tues, now by 100.96 * GBP/JPY tumbled on aggressive MPC ease & guidance; July low eyed * EUR/JPY dragged down by falling European bond ylds vs steady JGBs * Initial risk-on response to MPC faded, which help have JPY USD/CHF * USD/CHF 4-day base triggers ultra-thin cloud b/o & session above it Thur * Gives USD/CHF s/t support at 0.9700/09 cloud, on top of 0.9634/40 * 38.2% of 0.9952-0.9634 at 0.9756 is next resistance but 50% at 0.9793 is key * 0.9793 is the daily Tenkan & Kijun placement & July 28 low is at 0.9794 * GBP/CHF yanked toward Tues.'s 1.2728 low on big BOE easing move * EUR/CHF drifts up away from latest encounter with SNB bids below 1.08 GBP/USD * GBP/USD came under intense pressure after the BoE announced a 25bp cut * MPC added GBP 60bn to its QE APP & added GBP 10bn of non-fin'l corp purchases * Most BoE members likely to back a further 25bp cut by YE'16 * GBP trading near 1.33 , caught some algo's off-guard moving to flash high at 1.3352 * Cable then moved steadily lower ending the NorAm session by 1.3110 * Despite the 2 big-figure drop GBP only matched a 1-wk low * A close below 1.3057 the Jul 26 low needed for bears to regain control * EUR/GBP rallied 1.45% to end NorAm by 0.8495, the add'l QE weighs on GBP v EUR USD/CAD * USDCAD has another look at bottom of recent range at 1.3000 * BOE QE puts bid into stocks/commodities, oil retakes 200 dma * Falling US rates deter USD buyers, rate diff direction favors CAD AUD/USD * Europe lifts pair off hourly support near 0.7585/90 on soft USD, NY opens near 0.7610 * Early lift near 0.7630 sold on GBP dive, dips near 0.7610 and gets bought * USD bid fades, AUD/USD sees steady ascent, sets new s-t high of 0.7641 * Little pullback seen as pair holds just above 0.7630 late in the day * US jobs data the big risk, if solidly upbeat AUD/USD's recent rally likely erodes NZD/USD * Sharp bounce off hourly support in the 0.7150 area in Europe's morning * NY opens near 0.7170, spike up to 0.7202 as NY gets going * Gains tempered on GBP dive and AUD/NZD lift above 1.0630 * Slide from high takes holds as USD firms late, pair near 0.7180 late * US jobs now in focus, bears need a solid report, if seen 0.7060/75 is in play LATAM * LatAm's & broad risk mkts rally after BoE adds to global accommodation * Rate cut & QE weighs on USD/MXN pair falls to low by 18.8025 by daily cloud top sup * Pair rallies into close ends NY by 18.89 as USD bid ahead of NFP Friday * USD/BRL moved below lwr 21-d Bolli supt by 3.2075, eyes Jun 30 low by 18.1818 * Austere talk from Pres Temer & FinMin Meirelles attracting bids for Brazil assets * USD/CLP ends NY -0.1%, CLP stronger despite weak copper -1.11%, oil +2.6% BoE signaling matters in countering Brexit punch Sometimes the signal matters more than the substance. For the BoE, combating the likely negative economic hit from the Brexit shock prompted a broader array of measures today than many were expecting: on top of a rate cut, a new lending facility and both corp/govt bond purchases. The BoE is doing its best to say its policy measures have more scope to stimulate the economy. But neither (already low) bond yields nor (relatively tight) credit spreads are holding back growth, let alone contributing to any stagnation/recession. The self-inflected gunshot of Brexit is bound to freeze hiring and investment decisions, and on that score only more clarity on the political outlook can help. Mercifully, NIRP has been ruled out for now. Natural GBP depreciation means NIRP is likely to help little given that it is a policy focused squarely on the FX channel. With BoE now boosting QE on top of the ECB & BOJ's efforts, equities and EM should remain well supported.