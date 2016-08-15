SYDNEY, Aug 15 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US July producer prices fall 0.4% vs 0.1% Rtrs f/c, core PPI 0.7% y/y vs 1.2% Rtrs f/c * US Retail sales 'unched' in July vs 0.4% Rtrs f/c; June revised up to 0.8%; Core RS flat; auto sales +1.1% * US June business inventories rise 0.2% vs 0.1% Rtrs f/c * U.Mich prelim cons sentiment index Aug 90.4 vs 90.5 Rtrs f/c, 1-yr inflation 2.5% vs 2.7% pvs * Weak US retail sales, inflation data dim prospect of Fed rate hike * Stocks wobble, dollar, global yields dip after tepid US RS/PPI data * UST yields fall to near 2-wk low on weak US inflation data, 10-yr yields fall to lowest level since Aug 1 * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model pares US Q3 GDP view to 3.5% from 3.7% on Aug 9 * FRB NY Nowcast model sees Q3 GDP at 2.4% for 2016, down from last week's number of 2.6% * Brazil real falls on Temer concern over currency strength Macro Themes in Play * Markets retreat after disappointing US data; rates sharply lower as Retail Sales and PPI both miss, firmer employment/wages numbers not feeding through to sales activity; Sep rate hike chances down in single digits, Q3 GDP trackers downgraded * Cable worst close in a month as Gilt yields press new lows; USDJPY sags, never acted well all week despite strong stocks; EUR trading a guaranteed money-loser, random, Russian troop movements in Ukraine back on investment radar * CAD holds on with higher oil but AUD, EM suffer from fatigue after strong bull runs; weak Chinese data, copper, falling Chinese yield curve all signal fortuitous time to step aside from FX yield plays Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Q2 f/c 0.2%, 0.5%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Annualized Q2 f/c 0.7%, 1.9%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Prelim Q2 f/c 0.2%, 0.6%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Capital Expend. Q2 f/c -0.1%, -0.7%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Demand Q2 f/c 0%, 0.2%-prev * 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev* Jun 1.9%-prev * 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM* Jun -2.4%-prev67 Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair ranges above the 200-HMA in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1155 * Big miss on Us sales data send USD & UST yields lower, DE-US spreads tighten * EUR/USD spikes up to 1.1222 high, offers into 1.1230/35 res zone loom though * USD slide abate & UST yields bounce, steady EUR/USD slide takes hold * 1.1165 neared before late bounce sees back above 1.1170 * Limited EZ data calendar next week, US data to impact more USD/JPY * Fm 102.28 high in Ldn morning to 100.82 after US data slammed Tsy ylds * Not much of a bounce since, despite big USD rebounds elsewhere * May close above up TL off Jul-Aug lows at 101.04, though * Talk of semi-official bids again below 101, as earlier this month * AUD/JPY -1.4% last, GBP/JPY -1.1% & EUR/JPY -0.5% * JP Q2 GDP is out Monday: 0.2% q/q exp vs 0.5% Q1; IP & CU, too USD/CHF * USD/CHF had already failed to break Thur's .9765 high before US data hit * Pair slid back to a few tics below Thur's low by 61.8% of the Aug rise * Move quickly shaken off; prices are closer to the day's high now * EUR/CHF was pulled off its highs by the initial USD/CHF slide * Cross had found support just above Thur's low & the daily Cloud top * Cross remains hemmed in by 100- & 200-DMAs GBP/USD * Cable support by1.2936, Thurs 1-mos low, in Lon was short-lived * Pair hit NY low 1.2906 in NY aft, set to end NorAm near 1.2915 * Global econ weakness & lwr UK rate outlook continue to weigh on GBP/USD * Pair finds support at 1.2867 lwr 21-d Bolli & 1.2851 Jul 11 low * EUR/GBP drifts higher, to 0.8645, new 3-yr hi; diverging UK/EZ rate path favors EUR * German economic growth slows less than expected in second quarter USD/CAD * CAD better on broad USD-down trade * US Retail Sales and IP both miss, rates fall sharply * Oil pushes to best level in 3 weeks * Trend support off of May/June lows at 1.2890-00 AUD/USD * Tight & choppy action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7675 * Huge spike up after US retail sales miss sends USD broadly lower * Hourly resistance near 0.7726 neared, high of 0.7725 hit * Gains fade quickly though as USD & UST yields bounce, steady slide to NY open * Brief pause near 0.7675 eventually ends, 0.7660/65 support then breaks * Pair trades sub-0.7650 and holds below the level late in the day * Techs grow bearish, inverted hammer 8/11 sees downside 8/12, daily RSI deepens bear bias * Oz Q2 wage price index and July employment reports are big data risks next week NZD/USD * Tight range in Europe's morning, hovers above the 200-HMA, NY opens near 0.7200 * Sharp spike higher after slew of US data misses, 0.7255 high set, gains fade though * USD slide abates & shorts take profit into weekend, NZD/USD slides steadily lower * Trades back near the 200-HMA, pair sits just below 0.7200 late in the day * Techs grow bearish, RSIs biased down & long upper wicks form on daily candles * NZ Q2 employment report a big risk due next week LATAM * USD/MXN whipsaws after US RS/PPI miss * Pair drops to 18.1235 on low US rate outlook, rally in oil * Finds supt by Jul 11 low 18.1150; mkt takes profit, lightens shorts ahead of w/e * USD/BRL rose 1% to 3.176, Temer cites concern over BRL strength * Brazil's Goldfajn: says to 'cautiously' intervene in forex market * USD/CLP +1.1% to 649.30 by NY close, weak China lending data & copper-2.2% hit CLP Center of attention may shift back to China * Latest Chinese data confirm slow grind lower in growth; IP, RS, Fixed Inv miss * RMB been relatively stable, allows focus on bull QE trades from CBs * But falling commodity markets and Chinese yield curve sign of headwinds * Has potential to spoil recent risk-on party * Copper, China 2yr-10yr spread both testing key support