SYDNEY, Aug 15 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* US July producer prices fall 0.4% vs 0.1% Rtrs f/c, core PPI 0.7% y/y vs
1.2% Rtrs f/c
* US Retail sales 'unched' in July vs 0.4% Rtrs f/c; June revised up to
0.8%; Core RS flat; auto sales +1.1%
* US June business inventories rise 0.2% vs 0.1% Rtrs f/c
* U.Mich prelim cons sentiment index Aug 90.4 vs 90.5 Rtrs f/c, 1-yr
inflation 2.5% vs 2.7% pvs
* Weak US retail sales, inflation data dim prospect of Fed rate hike
* Stocks wobble, dollar, global yields dip after tepid US RS/PPI data
* UST yields fall to near 2-wk low on weak US inflation data, 10-yr yields
fall to lowest level since Aug 1
* Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model pares US Q3 GDP view to 3.5% from 3.7% on Aug 9
* FRB NY Nowcast model sees Q3 GDP at 2.4% for 2016, down from last week's
number of 2.6%
* Brazil real falls on Temer concern over currency strength
Macro Themes in Play
* Markets retreat after disappointing US data; rates sharply lower as Retail
Sales and PPI both miss, firmer employment/wages numbers not feeding through to
sales activity; Sep rate hike chances down in single digits, Q3 GDP trackers
downgraded
* Cable worst close in a month as Gilt yields press new lows; USDJPY sags,
never acted well all week despite strong stocks; EUR trading a guaranteed
money-loser, random, Russian troop movements in Ukraine back on investment radar
* CAD holds on with higher oil but AUD, EM suffer from fatigue after strong
bull runs; weak Chinese data, copper, falling Chinese yield curve all signal
fortuitous time to step aside from FX yield plays
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ Q2 f/c 0.2%,
0.5%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ Annualized Q2 f/c 0.7%, 1.9%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Prelim Q2 f/c 0.2%, 0.6%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ Capital Expend. Q2 f/c -0.1%, -0.7%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Demand Q2 f/c 0%, 0.2%-prev
* 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev* Jun 1.9%-prev
* 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM* Jun -2.4%-prev67
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Pair ranges above the 200-HMA in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1155
* Big miss on Us sales data send USD & UST yields lower, DE-US spreads
tighten
* EUR/USD spikes up to 1.1222 high, offers into 1.1230/35 res zone loom
though
* USD slide abate & UST yields bounce, steady EUR/USD slide takes hold
* 1.1165 neared before late bounce sees back above 1.1170
* Limited EZ data calendar next week, US data to impact more
USD/JPY
* Fm 102.28 high in Ldn morning to 100.82 after US data slammed Tsy ylds
* Not much of a bounce since, despite big USD rebounds elsewhere
* May close above up TL off Jul-Aug lows at 101.04, though
* Talk of semi-official bids again below 101, as earlier this month
* AUD/JPY -1.4% last, GBP/JPY -1.1% & EUR/JPY -0.5%
* JP Q2 GDP is out Monday: 0.2% q/q exp vs 0.5% Q1; IP & CU, too
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF had already failed to break Thur's .9765 high before US data hit
* Pair slid back to a few tics below Thur's low by 61.8% of the Aug rise
* Move quickly shaken off; prices are closer to the day's high now
* EUR/CHF was pulled off its highs by the initial USD/CHF slide
* Cross had found support just above Thur's low & the daily Cloud top
* Cross remains hemmed in by 100- & 200-DMAs
GBP/USD
* Cable support by1.2936, Thurs 1-mos low, in Lon was short-lived
* Pair hit NY low 1.2906 in NY aft, set to end NorAm near 1.2915
* Global econ weakness & lwr UK rate outlook continue to weigh on GBP/USD
* Pair finds support at 1.2867 lwr 21-d Bolli & 1.2851 Jul 11 low
* EUR/GBP drifts higher, to 0.8645, new 3-yr hi; diverging UK/EZ rate path
favors EUR
* German economic growth slows less than expected in second quarter
USD/CAD
* CAD better on broad USD-down trade
* US Retail Sales and IP both miss, rates fall sharply
* Oil pushes to best level in 3 weeks
* Trend support off of May/June lows at 1.2890-00
AUD/USD
* Tight & choppy action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7675
* Huge spike up after US retail sales miss sends USD broadly lower
* Hourly resistance near 0.7726 neared, high of 0.7725 hit
* Gains fade quickly though as USD & UST yields bounce, steady slide to NY
open
* Brief pause near 0.7675 eventually ends, 0.7660/65 support then breaks
* Pair trades sub-0.7650 and holds below the level late in the day
* Techs grow bearish, inverted hammer 8/11 sees downside 8/12, daily RSI
deepens bear bias
* Oz Q2 wage price index and July employment reports are big data risks next
week
NZD/USD
* Tight range in Europe's morning, hovers above the 200-HMA, NY opens near
0.7200
* Sharp spike higher after slew of US data misses, 0.7255 high set, gains
fade though
* USD slide abates & shorts take profit into weekend, NZD/USD slides
steadily lower
* Trades back near the 200-HMA, pair sits just below 0.7200 late in the day
* Techs grow bearish, RSIs biased down & long upper wicks form on daily
candles
* NZ Q2 employment report a big risk due next week
LATAM
* USD/MXN whipsaws after US RS/PPI miss
* Pair drops to 18.1235 on low US rate outlook, rally in oil
* Finds supt by Jul 11 low 18.1150; mkt takes profit, lightens shorts ahead
of w/e
* USD/BRL rose 1% to 3.176, Temer cites concern over BRL strength
* Brazil's Goldfajn: says to 'cautiously' intervene in forex market
* USD/CLP +1.1% to 649.30 by NY close, weak China lending data & copper-2.2%
hit CLP
Center of attention may shift back to China
* Latest Chinese data confirm slow grind lower in growth; IP, RS, Fixed Inv
miss
* RMB been relatively stable, allows focus on bull QE trades from CBs
* But falling commodity markets and Chinese yield curve sign of headwinds
* Has potential to spoil recent risk-on party
* Copper, China 2yr-10yr spread both testing key support