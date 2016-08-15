SYDNEY, Aug 16 (IFR) - Japan GDP miss keeps risk rally alive Market Briefs * NY Fed's Empire state Mfg -4.21 vs Rtrs 2.50 f/c, 0.55 pvs * U.S. stocks hit record highs on oil rise, easing central bank outlook, Weak Chinese, Japanese data suggests global monetary easing to continue * Fed's Williams urges new (fiscal) policies to combat low interest rates, CB's could target nominal GDP instead of inflation * Brazil has few options to limit BRL's surge, BCB not considering direct USD purchases * OPEC deal a tough task, as oil output freeze expectations rise, Saudi comments suggest Riyadh wants supply deal -OPEC sources; producers to meet Aug 26-28 in Algeria Macro Themes in Play * Shanghai sets tone for higher markets, commodities join rally on hopes of PBOC stimulus; USD sags, bulls slowly get message that Fed unlikely to tighten with all other CBs going the other way, Sep rate hike trades less than 1-in-10 * EUR squeezed back near post-Brexit highs, almost all of recent spec short build now under water, market in weak hands and vulnerable to higher prices; GBP bearish positions at new highs, -90k contracts, difference is most are profitable * USDJPY awful again, no buyers despite higher stocks; AUD, CAD, EM all up with commodities; oil, CRB highest in three weeks; copper one to watch, should be trading much better if commodity move to have lasting legs Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU New Motor Vehicle Sales m/m Jul 3.1%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 01:30 AU RBA to release the minutes of its August monetary policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EURUSD up near post-Brexit highs, bears giving up, know Fed won't tighten * Almost all shorts initiated after referendum under water * Multi-month downtrend resistance 1.1225-50, big spot USD/JPY * USD/JPY bears again stymied below 101, though bounce is minimal * 100.87 low came late morning Ldn, helped up by stocks & yld spreads * O/N worries re weak GDP & pushback v negative rates by banks receded * A mildly risk-on day & carry trading flows also softened the JPY in NY * Only a 101.28 high, though, so mostly consolidation into big US data Tues * JPY a shade softer on the crosses save for versus the beleaguered pound USD/CHF * USD/CHF toward low end of three-day range amid broad USD slippage * Still holding near 61.8% of Aug rebound & Cloud base at 0.9713/00 * A EUR pop in the Ldn afternoon took EUR/CHF to a 1.0902 high * Struggling since by the Cloud top at 1.0876 in thin, summer dealing * Swiss July PPI was a tenth above f/c at -0.1% m/m & -0.8% y/y * Swiss Aug ZEW is out Wednesday GBP/USD * GBP remains under pressure courtesy of Brexit-related growth concerns * Cable fell to 1.2865 low, just ahead of lwr 30-d Bolli support by 1.2847, ends NY 1.2880 * Further BoE cuts amid broad glbl malaise puts post-Brexit low 1.2798 in view * Tuesday UK inflation (CPI/PPI) data may hint at weak GBP's affect on inflation * EUR/GBP put in new 3-yr high above 0.87 before reversing to end NorAm by 0.8686 * Real money tipped selling GBP across the board despite record GBP shorts * IMM data shows net GBP shorts at new record high USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2914/75, Noram 1.2902/40, Cl. 1.2912, NY -10 pips * Brent crude +2.9%, WTI 2.8%, Alum +1.1%, copper +0.5%, gold +0.35% * AUD/CAD +0.11%, 0.9912, CAD/JPY +0.19%, 78.36, EUR/CAD -0.17% 1.4440 * DXY -0.12% (NY unch) S&P +0.36% (+0.22% NY) US/CA 2Y spr -0.7bp (17.7) * Surging oil prices, stocks NY drivers & * Tue- Cda mfg sales f/c +0.7%; US data slew includes CPI [page:2417] AUD/USD * Tight & choppy action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7675 * Huge spike up after US retail sales miss sends USD broadly lower * Hourly resistance near 0.7726 neared, high of 0.7725 hit * Gains fade quickly though as USD & UST yields bounce, steady slide to NY open * Brief pause near 0.7675 eventually ends, 0.7660/65 support then breaks * Pair trades sub-0.7650 and holds below the level late in the day * Techs grow bearish, inverted hammer 8/11 sees downside 8/12, daily RSI deepens bear bias * Oz Q2 wage price index and July employment reports are big data risks next week NZD/USD * AUD/USD opened NY 0.7665, NY range 0.7657/92, O/N range 0.7637/81 * Oz closing c 0.7675, DXY -0.11% (unch NY) AUD/JPY 77.66, +0.32% * AUD/CAD +0.11%, 0.9912, S&P +0.36% (+0.22% NY) Iron ore +0.7%, copper +0.5% * Gold +0.35%. AUD/JPY higher on US stock market rally * AUD/USD paid up on commodity rally, particularly oil pop * Tue-RBA Mins, RBNZ's Wheeler speaks, NZ & AUD data [page:2417] Fonterra auction LATAM * USD/MXN resumed its move lower, probing below 18 to session low 17.9925 * Pair reversed in NY afternoon, set to end NorAm at 18.0750 -095% on the day * Global econ weakness (US, China, Japan, Europe) exp'd to keep CB's accommodative * USD/MXN weakness outpaces LatAm peers, Peso stronger as Trump falls in polls * USD/BRL -0.5% to 3.1750, Brazil has few options to limit real's surge * USD/CLP ends NY 'unched' by 650 flows light owing to Chilean holiday EUR/JPY-PPP & spec possy's no match for CBs flows While EUR/JPY looks cheap on a PPP basis and vulnerable to a short squeeze due to sizeable IMM net spec short positioning, the main driver of the cross continues to be central bank policies and the risk-on/off flows that derive from them. On a purchasing power parity basis, this cross looks 21% undervalued, according to OECD stats, but this is not a near, or even medium-term. trading signal. For that, traders are focusing first on USD/JPY, as EUR/JPY's 60-day correlation to USD/JPY remains robust in the upper 0.80s. The lack of Fed hikes this year and growing concerns about dwindling BOJ easing options, particularly in the NIRP realm, are keeping USD/JPY & EUR/JPY heavy despite PPP & spec positioning. Worse for JPY bears is JPY's much greater bullish response to risk-off vs risk-on flows. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bk1FLF CHART OF THE DAY (AUD/USD) * Last week's long wick highs & upper 21-d Bolli rejections weigh on prices * Was moderately O/B into those sell signals we joined with a 0.7725 short * Bids tipped by 0.7580 in line with the rising 21-DMA * Watching the Kijun & 50% of Jul 27-Aug 10 rise at 0.7590 as interim support (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)