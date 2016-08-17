SYDNEY, Aug 17 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. inflation tame as economy gains momentum, CPI flat in July +0.8% y/y, Core CPI +0.1%; up 2.2% y/y * US Housing starts climb 2.1 percent; permits dip 0.1 percent * US IP +0.7% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c, Cap U 75.9% vs Rtrs f/c 75.6%; Mfg o/p m/m 0.5% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c * US July real weekly earnings +0.6% vs -0.1% in June * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow raises U.S. Q3 GDP view to 3.6 pct from 3.5% Aug 12 * Fed's Dudley says 'possible' to hike rates next month, premature to talk about increasing inflation target -FBN * Fed's Lockhart: recent wage pressures signal economy may be approaching full employment, inflation moving in healthy direction * Stocks fall, bond yields rise as Dudley ups Fed rate hike bets, sees Sept hike possible * Sterling boosted by above-f/c UK inflation data, prices rising on weak sterling in aftermath of Brexit Macro Themes in Play * San Fran Fed paper all but acknowledges market (not Fed) been right about rates; weak demographics, productivity mean natural rate (r-star) lower than previously believed; tees up broader discussion at Jackson Hole confab next week * STIR market not shocked, been pricing more bearish trajectory than Fed for three years; Fed seen trying to narrow gap between market and own rate forecasts; DXY down sharply as traders give up on 'policy divergence' trade * Fed's Dudley, firm US data give dollar modest lift intra-day but USD still ends at lowest since Brexit vs EUR, CHF, JPY, CAD and MXN * Commodities rally for fourth day, oil highest in a month on prospect for Chinese stimulus and soft USD/rates Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ HLFS Unemployment Rate* Q2 f/c 5.3%, 5.70%-prev * 22:45 NZ HLFS Job Growth QQ* Q2 f/c 0.6%, 1.20%-prev * 22:45 NZ HLFS Participation Rate* Q2 f/c 68.8%, 69.00%-prev * 22:45 NZ Producer Prices - Inputs QQ* Q2 -1.00%-prev * 22:45 NZ PPI Output* Q2 -0.20%-prev * 01:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ* Q2 f/c 0.5%, 0.40%-prev * 01:30 AU Wage Price Index YY* Q2 f/c 2%, 2.10%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR breaks higher on broad USD selloff, best level since Brexit * San Fran Fed paper seeks to acknowledge realities of macro condition * Admits market has been right, natural rate of interest lower than previously thought * 1.1250 now support, tested intra-day in NorAm and holds USD/JPY * USD/JPY ran sell stops O/N, but held above 99.50 barrier after US data beat * Bounce on US data & Dudley capped near 100.50: 50% of Mon-Tues drop * Lift from yield spreads partly offset by sagging stocks & BOJ easing doubts * Major bond mkts also sold off today - huge long duration exposure risk * Double-bottom in EUR/JPY by Aug 5's 112.32 low, but Mon's high held * GBP/JPY also held above the post-Brexit low, but upside looks limited USD/CHF * Havens in high demand & USD broadly offered O/N: USD/CHF hit hard * Pair ran stops below the 0.9700 Cloud and Aug 2's 0.9634 low * Up TL off June-July lows at 0.9602 was breached by the 0.9589 low * Weak bounce despite the bulk of the US data being firmer than expected * Fear of Fed tightening in fact opened a negative risk feedback loop * EUR/CHF followed the risk-off theme down, but SNB bids sub 1.08 dissuade GBP/USD * GBP reversed recent weakness bounced from low 1.2879 after UK inflation beat * Annualized CPI +0.6% in July vs +0.5% f/c, weak US CPI aids GBP lift * Pair remained bid rising abv 10-DMA 1.3034 set to end NY by day's high 1.3045 * Option expiries wed 1.30 622 mio, 1.3100-15 approx 265 mio keeps pair anchored * EUR/GBP scaled fresh 7-yr peak of 0.8724 pre-UK inflation data * Pair drops 80 pips set to end NorAm by 0.8640, stretched longs take profit USD/CAD * O/N range 1.2815/933, Noram 1.2798/2894, Cl. 1.2848, NY +22 pips * Brent crude +2.0%, WTI +2.1%, Alum +1.0%, copper +1.0%, gold +0.65% * AUD/CAD -0.28%, 0.9883, CAD/JPY -0.42%, 78.02, EUR/CAD +0.25% 1.4487 * DXY -0.86% (+0.2% NY) S&P -0.4% (-0.3% NY) US/CA 2Y spr +0.9bp (18.6) * Surging oil prices boosted CAD US data offset * Wed- Light data day, EI inventories, Fed Mins the focus [page:2417] AUD/USD * AUD/USD opened NY 0.7726, NY range 0.7671/7750, O/N range 0.7654/7739 * Oz closing c 0.7698, DXY -0.86% (+0.2% NY) AUD/JPY 77.14, -0.68% * AUD/CAD -0.28%, 0.9883, S&P -0.4% (-0.3% NY) Iron ore +2.3%, copper +1.0% * Gold +0.7%. AUD/JPY lower on DXY dive O/N, Oz hit by RBA comments * AUD/NZD traded 1.0562/0651, NY 1.0562/0640, Fonterra auction boosted the bird * Wed- AU leading & wage cost indexes, NZ PPI, Q2 jobs data, Fed mins [page:2417] * Oz Q2 wage price index and July employment reports are big data risks next week NZD/USD * NZD/USD opened NY 0.7287, traded 0.7230/7305, closed @81 (O/N 0.7200/98) * NZD/JPY churned 73.04/ 72.48/ 73.01 in the NY session, closed 73.00 (NY +16 pips) * Sep milk closed +1.05%, grains higher, oil +2.0%, base metals up, gold +0.7% * AUD/NZD traded 1.0562/0651, NY 0562/0640, offered above 1.0640, close 1.0568 * A strong Fonterra auction boosted Kiwi against USD, AUD and JPY * Wed-NZ PPI, Q2 jobs report, AU LI & wage cost idx US Fed Mins due [page:2417] LATAM * USD/MXN fell to 17.9010 below 200-DMA (17.9318) after US CPI miss * Dudley comments & IP/Cap U beat lifts pair off lows * Shifting rate sentiment takes luster off US equities, oil off session highs * USD/BRL ends NorAm -0.3% at 3.1757, BCB sells 15k reverse swaps * Brazil's Goldfajn says to intervene in FX market when needed * USD/CLP off NY low 644, ends NY by 652, hawkish Dudley trumps copper rise Fed paper aims to close gap with market * Not-insignificant gap between market and current Fed rate trajectory * Disparity a consistent feature since the days of taper tantrum in 2013 * Market been (correctly) far more bearish on rate path than Fed board * SF Fed paper seeks to acknowledge a 'new normal' bit.ly/2aXlveX * Poor demographics, productivity means lower natural rate (r-star) * All eyes on Jackson Hole conference, see if concept broadly embraced