SYDNEY, Aug 17 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* U.S. inflation tame as economy gains momentum, CPI flat in July +0.8% y/y,
Core CPI +0.1%; up 2.2% y/y
* US Housing starts climb 2.1 percent; permits dip 0.1 percent
* US IP +0.7% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c, Cap U 75.9% vs Rtrs f/c 75.6%; Mfg o/p m/m
0.5% vs 0.3% Rtrs f/c
* US July real weekly earnings +0.6% vs -0.1% in June
* Atlanta Fed's GDPNow raises U.S. Q3 GDP view to 3.6 pct from 3.5% Aug 12
* Fed's Dudley says 'possible' to hike rates next month, premature to talk
about increasing inflation target -FBN
* Fed's Lockhart: recent wage pressures signal economy may be approaching
full employment, inflation moving in healthy direction
* Stocks fall, bond yields rise as Dudley ups Fed rate hike bets, sees Sept
hike possible
* Sterling boosted by above-f/c UK inflation data, prices rising on weak
sterling in aftermath of Brexit
Macro Themes in Play
* San Fran Fed paper all but acknowledges market (not Fed) been right about
rates; weak demographics, productivity mean natural rate (r-star) lower than
previously believed; tees up broader discussion at Jackson Hole confab next week
* STIR market not shocked, been pricing more bearish trajectory than Fed for
three years; Fed seen trying to narrow gap between market and own rate
forecasts; DXY down sharply as traders give up on 'policy divergence' trade
* Fed's Dudley, firm US data give dollar modest lift intra-day but USD still
ends at lowest since Brexit vs EUR, CHF, JPY, CAD and MXN
* Commodities rally for fourth day, oil highest in a month on prospect for
Chinese stimulus and soft USD/rates
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 22:45 NZ HLFS Unemployment Rate* Q2 f/c 5.3%,
5.70%-prev
* 22:45 NZ HLFS Job Growth QQ* Q2 f/c 0.6%,
1.20%-prev
* 22:45 NZ HLFS Participation Rate* Q2 f/c 68.8%,
69.00%-prev
* 22:45 NZ Producer Prices - Inputs QQ* Q2 -1.00%-prev
* 22:45 NZ PPI Output* Q2
-0.20%-prev
* 01:30 AU Wage Price Index QQ* Q2 f/c 0.5%,
0.40%-prev
* 01:30 AU Wage Price Index YY* Q2 f/c 2%,
2.10%-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* No Significant Events
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* EUR breaks higher on broad USD selloff, best level since Brexit
* San Fran Fed paper seeks to acknowledge realities of macro condition
* Admits market has been right, natural rate of interest lower than
previously thought
* 1.1250 now support, tested intra-day in NorAm and holds
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY ran sell stops O/N, but held above 99.50 barrier after US data
beat
* Bounce on US data & Dudley capped near 100.50: 50% of Mon-Tues drop
* Lift from yield spreads partly offset by sagging stocks & BOJ easing
doubts
* Major bond mkts also sold off today - huge long duration exposure risk
* Double-bottom in EUR/JPY by Aug 5's 112.32 low, but Mon's high held
* GBP/JPY also held above the post-Brexit low, but upside looks limited
USD/CHF
* Havens in high demand & USD broadly offered O/N: USD/CHF hit hard
* Pair ran stops below the 0.9700 Cloud and Aug 2's 0.9634 low
* Up TL off June-July lows at 0.9602 was breached by the 0.9589 low
* Weak bounce despite the bulk of the US data being firmer than expected
* Fear of Fed tightening in fact opened a negative risk feedback loop
* EUR/CHF followed the risk-off theme down, but SNB bids sub 1.08 dissuade
GBP/USD
* GBP reversed recent weakness bounced from low 1.2879 after UK inflation
beat
* Annualized CPI +0.6% in July vs +0.5% f/c, weak US CPI aids
GBP lift
* Pair remained bid rising abv 10-DMA 1.3034 set to end NY by day's high
1.3045
* Option expiries wed 1.30 622 mio, 1.3100-15 approx 265 mio keeps pair
anchored
* EUR/GBP scaled fresh 7-yr peak of 0.8724 pre-UK inflation data
* Pair drops 80 pips set to end NorAm by 0.8640, stretched longs take profit
USD/CAD
* O/N range 1.2815/933, Noram 1.2798/2894, Cl. 1.2848, NY +22 pips
* Brent crude +2.0%, WTI +2.1%, Alum +1.0%, copper +1.0%, gold +0.65%
* AUD/CAD -0.28%, 0.9883, CAD/JPY -0.42%, 78.02, EUR/CAD +0.25% 1.4487
* DXY -0.86% (+0.2% NY) S&P -0.4% (-0.3% NY) US/CA 2Y spr +0.9bp (18.6)
* Surging oil prices boosted CAD US data offset
* Wed- Light data day, EI inventories, Fed Mins the focus [page:2417]
AUD/USD
* AUD/USD opened NY 0.7726, NY range 0.7671/7750, O/N range 0.7654/7739
* Oz closing c 0.7698, DXY -0.86% (+0.2% NY) AUD/JPY 77.14, -0.68%
* AUD/CAD -0.28%, 0.9883, S&P -0.4% (-0.3% NY) Iron ore +2.3%, copper +1.0%
* Gold +0.7%. AUD/JPY lower on DXY dive O/N, Oz hit by RBA comments
* AUD/NZD traded 1.0562/0651, NY 1.0562/0640, Fonterra auction boosted the
bird
* Wed- AU leading & wage cost indexes, NZ PPI, Q2 jobs data, Fed mins
[page:2417]
* Oz Q2 wage price index and July employment reports are big data risks next
week
NZD/USD
* NZD/USD opened NY 0.7287, traded 0.7230/7305, closed @81 (O/N 0.7200/98)
* NZD/JPY churned 73.04/ 72.48/ 73.01 in the NY session, closed 73.00 (NY
+16 pips)
* Sep milk closed +1.05%, grains higher, oil +2.0%, base metals up, gold
+0.7%
* AUD/NZD traded 1.0562/0651, NY 0562/0640, offered above 1.0640, close
1.0568
* A strong Fonterra auction boosted Kiwi against USD, AUD and JPY
* Wed-NZ PPI, Q2 jobs report, AU LI & wage cost idx US Fed Mins due
[page:2417]
LATAM
* USD/MXN fell to 17.9010 below 200-DMA (17.9318) after US CPI miss
* Dudley comments & IP/Cap U beat lifts pair off lows
* Shifting rate sentiment takes luster off US equities, oil off session
highs
* USD/BRL ends NorAm -0.3% at 3.1757, BCB sells 15k reverse swaps
* Brazil's Goldfajn says to intervene in FX market when needed
* USD/CLP off NY low 644, ends NY by 652, hawkish Dudley trumps copper rise
Fed paper aims to close gap with market
* Not-insignificant gap between market and current Fed rate trajectory
* Disparity a consistent feature since the days of taper tantrum in 2013
* Market been (correctly) far more bearish on rate path than Fed board
* SF Fed paper seeks to acknowledge a 'new normal' bit.ly/2aXlveX
* Poor demographics, productivity means lower natural rate (r-star)
* All eyes on Jackson Hole conference, see if concept broadly embraced