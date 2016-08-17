SYDNEY, Aug 18 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed policymakers divided over whether to raise rates soon-minutes * Some voting Fed members see rate hike needed soon * St. Louis Fed's Bullard sticks with single rate hike outlook * Fed's Bullard says timing of next hike not that important * Saudi signals it may hit new oil output record ahead of freeze talks-sources-Rtrs * S.Africa retail sales slow more than f/c as econ flirts with recession * North Korea says it has resumed plutonium production-Kyodo Macro Themes in Play * DXY, rates drop after Bullard makes pitch for redefining Fed rate calculus, similar to Williams yesterday, traders sense Fed looking for a way to bring projections more in line with markets, lower trajectory more appropriate against weaker macro trends * Fed minutes usual boilerplate, something for everyone, members wanted more data, unfortunately numbers since have been poor; GDP, Productivity, Retail Sales * EUR highest in seven weeks, long USD 'policy divergence' trades get squeezed; USDJPY new closing lows, equities feel toppy after European stocks down hard for second day; Cable sideshow, sits on 200 hma support all session * AUD, EM lower; rally in spread product runs out of gas, tired, nothing specific; CAD slightly better with oil * Crude, CRB up for fifth day on prospect of lower rates and dollar; EIA storage stats bullish Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 891.8b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -492.2b-prev * 23:50 JP Exports YY* Jul f/c -14%, -7.4%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY* Jul f/c -20.6%, -18.8%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen Jul f/c 283.7b, 692.8b-prev * 01:30 CN China House Prices YY Jul 7.3%-prev * 01:30 AU Employment* Jul f/c 11.0k, 7.9k-prev * 01:30 AU Full Time Employment Jul 38.4k-prev * 01:30 AU Participation Rate* Jul f/c 64.9%, 64.9%-prev * 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Jul f/c 5.8%, 5.8%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR highest since Brexit, holds couple of looks at 1.1250 support * USD offered after rates drop on Bullard, Fed minutes * Markets sense Fed looking to redefine policy calculus, acknowledge lower growth * Street giving up on policy divergence trades USD/JPY * USD/JPY probed bids by 100 after FOMC Minutes & Bullard hit Tsy ylds * Pair had already shed illiquid O/N gains capped by TL, Tenkan & Tues's high * Light stops run below intraday supports at 100.16, bids at 100 * 2-yr yields spread drop accompanied by bounce in S&Ps & N225 futures * JP July Trade data out tonight; focus on weaker exports trimming surplus * JPY rebound seen across the crosses; EUR/JPY flat after O/N gains lost * New AUD/JPY Aug low of 76.29 in NY noontime * NZD/JPY's 72.23 low vs 72.22 Aug 3 low for the month USD/CHF * FOMC Minutes & Bullard drag USD/CHF back below 0.9600 & TL at 0.9604 * It's a bit O/S on RSI & vs lower daily & weekly Bollis, but Fed doubts weigh * 1.0835 EUR/CHF low in Ldn morning, then pop to M-T MAs c1.0865 * SNB sub-1.08 bid remains a selling deterrent: There are easier CHF longs * EUR/CHF a better fade into well-defined rsst at 1.0920+ GBP/USD * Dovish Fed mins in face of recently hawkish Dudley/Williams lifts GBP * Pair trades to session high 1.3087 ends NY near 1.3060, Fed eyes more data * Recent weak US data weighs on USD, despite lwr UK employment * EUR/GBP found support by 0.8630 after UK employment miss, ending NY 0.8647 * Option interest at 1.3000 (234mio) & 1.3050 (383mio) likely keeps GBP anchored nearby * GBP/USD gains may be short-lived as BoE exp'd to cut rates, US/EZ exp'd to hold USD/CAD * 1.2815/2919, Noram 1.2831/2905, Cl. 1.2860, NY -31 pips * Brent crude +1.1%, WTI +0.5%, Alum +0.07%, copper -0.7%, gold unch * AUD/CAD -0.69%, 0.9825, CAD/JPY -0.42%, 78.02, EUR/CAD unch 1.4503 * DXY -0.03% (-0.16% NY) S&P unch (+0.05% NY) US/CA 2Y spr -2.2bp (15.7) * 2901 paid/ 2831 given post Fed Mins knee jerk Market response * Thur- Cda Int'l Secs Trans; US wky claims, Philly Fed, LI [page:2417] AUD/USD * AUD/USD opened NY 0.7623, NY range 0.7608/75, O/N range 0.7616/7707 * Oz closing c 0.7643, DXY -0.03% (-0.16% NY) AUD/JPY 76.55, -0.79% * AUD/CAD -0.69%, 0.9825, S&P unch (+0.05% NY) Iron ore -0.7%, copper -0.9% * Gold +0.06%. AUD/USD extremes posted post Fed Mins * AUD/NZD traded 1.0529/71 in NY, close 1.0549. Kiwi bid all day (jobs data) * Thur- AU jobs data, RBA FX transctns, RBA's Hancock panel discussion [page:2417] NZD/USD * NZD/USD opened NY 0.7230, traded 0.7203/71, closed @842 (O/N 0.7222/7325) * Extremes of the NY range posted after Fed Mins released, knee jerk responses * The day had been a typical pre- Fed jittery day, heightened by Fed comments * Dudley y'day, today Bullard Market response to Mins * AUD/NZD traded 1.0529/71 in NY, close 1.0549; NZD/JPY 72.18/91, close 72.50 * Thur- NZ ANZ job ads & cons conf due; Japan trade & fgn secs buying [page:2417] LATAM * USD/MXN rejected 200-DMA probe rose to 18.3340 on hawkish Dudley/Williams * Pair settles 18.27 ahead of Fed minutes release, dips to 18.13 on steady Fed tilt * Support holds by 21-HMA (18.1383), then hrly cloud base 18.1090 * USD/BRL reversed off session high 3.2351 after Fed mins dips to session low by 3.20 * Brazil's Araujo expects GDP growth in Q4 2016 * USD/CLP dips slightly to 657 in offshore trading, finds support at 10-HMA (655.69 Look further than Fed minutes for rates clues Wherever the debate over U.S. rate hikes is headed, the direction is unlikely to be determined by today's Fed minutes (Full Story), which highlighted divisions among policymakers. Sure, some voters might have thought a hike would be needed soon, and there were lingering concerns that low rates could have undesirable effects on financial stability. Still, familiar doubts about boosting inflation remained, as well as worries about how to handle any weakening in jobs growth that may lie ahead. Since that meeting, of course, the July payrolls report further assuaged waning fears inspired by the May jobs data, but GDP was disappointment. Meanwhile, there's still a fair amount of time before the Sept 20-21 meeting. Recent experience suggests that conditions can turn stormy rather quickly, which usually leads the Fed to back away from hikes.