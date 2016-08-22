SYDNEY, Aug 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Spokeswoman for British PM May: position on invoking article 50 has not changed * Britain not to trigger EU divorce before end of year - Downing Street * Canada June retail sales unexpectedly fall 0.1 pct * Canada CPI -0.2% vs exp -0.1%; core flat, +2.1% y/y as expected * China blasts Australian blocking of grid sale; door open to locals * RBS to charge some British corporate customers negative rates * Brazil federal tax revenues down 5.8 pct in July * Trump campaign chairman Manafort resigns * Foreign banks storm dollar market in search of cheaper funding-IFR Macro Themes in Play * USD, rates correct higher; conflicting signals from Fed; Williams: we're in a new low growth, low rate environment but we need to raise rates now!; makes no sense * DXY down 1.25% on week, markets see Fed looking for new framework, to acknowledge flatter trajectory; dollar bulls trapped, EUR closes week at best since early June * Equity markets trade toppy; European banks break bad, doubts linger as Euro QE fails to push most continental indices above pre-Brexit levels; EM runs out of gas despite hype over inflows * USDJPY can't get off mat; Cable hit by talk of April start for Article 50 but gilt yields spike higher, recent UK data points not that bad, GBP should hold * CAD down on Retail Sales miss; AUD heavy, ends down on week; commodities stall on USD uptick Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR pulls back in quiet trading; up 1.5% on week, Street still caught short * Bad week in European banks, most Euro indices fail to get past pre-Brexit levels * Creeping doubts about Euro QE effectiveness * Dollar side likely soft into Jackson Hole next week, speculation over new Fed framework USD/JPY * Inside day for USD/JPY, but up with general USD buying post-Williams * Late Ldn dive in GBP/JPY on A50 & NIR stories also briefly hit USD/JPY * Main pair found bids by 100 & the hourly up TL off last two Asia lows * GBP/JPY's dive was short-lived & held above Thur's low by 130 * Recovery stalled thus far by the steady hourly Cloud base at 131.09 * EUR/JPY still stuck below last Friday's 114.03 high * Japan Aug PMI & Kuroda's speech on Tuesday are the next event risks USD/CHF * USD/CHF's intra-wk slide stalled again at Thur's 0.9538, triggering P/T buys * Fed Williams's comments late Thur underpinned O/S USD pairs * USD/CHF retraced 23.6% of Aug's fall at 0.9610; Thur's 0.9622 high next rsst * EUR/CHF eked out a new low for the week in Asia * It then cleared the last two days' highs & is by the 1.0876 Cloud top now * It's getting a mildly O/S daily Slow Stochs buy to close the week * Swiss July Trade data on Tues are the next local event GBP/USD * GBP/USD moved below 1.3100 as support gives way in early NorAm * Report that A50 may be invoked in April '17, later denied, pushed cable to low 1.3023 * Pair also under pressure as RBS to charge some customers neg rates * Cable drifts higher in NY afternoon, ends session near 1.3080 * EUR/GBP bounced off low by 10-DMA (0.8613), by rising 200-HMA, ends, NY 0.8692 * EUR gains as mkt sees Fed adjusting neutral rate lwr, EU/US rate convergence favors EUR * Main event next week is Chair Yellen's Jackson Hole speech on Aug 26 USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2774/2847, Noram 1.2817/92, Cl. 1.2857, NY +31 pips * Brent crude -0.35%, WTI +0.35%, Alum -0.95%, copper +0.18%, gold -0.7% * AUD/CAD -0.25%, 0.9796, S&P -0.17% (+0.08% NY) EUR/CAD +0.37% 1.4561 * DXY +0.38% (+0.09% NY) US/CA 2Y spread +4.5bp (17.7) on CAD yield slide * Dismal retail sales & soft CPI dashed Loonie lovers hopes * Light data week - Mon Cda wholesale trade only local input [page:2417] AUD/USD * AUD/USD opened NY 0.7617, NY range 0.7603/28, O/N range 0.7600/92 * Oz closing c 0.7622, -0.8% DXY +0.38% (+0.09% NY) AUD/JPY 76.35, -0.52% * AUD/CAD -0.25%, 0.9796, S&P -0.17% (+0.08% NY) Iron ore +2.2%, copper +0.15% * Gold -0.65%. CAD led commodity ccys lower [page:2346] AUD/CAD +0.3% in NY trade * AUD/NZD traded 1.0467/0503 in NY, close 1.0482; AUD/JPY 76.02/42, close 76.34 * Light data week- Wed - NZ trade data & AU skilled vacancies [page:2417] NZD/USD * NZD/USD opened NY 0.7268, traded 0.7249/72, closed @67 (O/N 0.7241/91) * A choppy NY session with no US data, DXY +0.38% (+0.09% NY) S&P -0.14% * CAD led commod bloc down on soft data [page:2417] NZD/CAD +0.25%, 0.9340 * AUD/NZD traded 1.0467/0503 in NY, close 1.0482; NZD/JPY 72.55/88, close 72.75 * NZD/USD bids 0.7230,10 via AUD cross; offers 0.7300/10, more 0.7325/50 * Light data week- Wed - NZ trade data & AU skilled vacancies [page:2417] LATAM * USD/MXN opened NorAm near Friday's o/n high 18.41 as recent shorts exited * Market remains unsure of future Fed policy as Dudley & Fed mins diverge, eyes J-Hole * Pair reversed gains to end NY by 18.26, oil gained 0.4%, USTs & equities move lower * USD/BRL ends NY at 3.2215 -0.57%, BCB reduced swaps amt 10k v 15k Thurs * USD/CLP rallied w/broad risk-off trend, pair ends NY by day's high 662, copper was flat USD/JPY close above 100.50 would be short-term buy USD/JPY hasn't managed a new low since Tuesday's 99.55 failed attempt at 99.50 barriers, and it would only take a 100.50-plus close to brighten the near-term outlook. Potential support might have come from Fed speakers, who this week hinted that a September rate hike is on the table. Trouble is, markets are demurring, having heard this before. Still USD-JPY 2-yr yield spreads are higher than they were to start the month, helping to keep USD/JPY aloft. The N225 is also higher than it was to start the month, though down over the last week, which some see as goading the BOJ into more easing. There's no guarantee easing more will weaken the JPY for long, but it might lift risk markets looking for some fresh central bank money. All of this provides the backdrop ahead of Jackson Hole symposium and the Sep 20-21 Fed and BOJ meetings. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2br5umx CHART OF THE DAY (USD Index) DXY's 3.6% drop from the July peak to yesterday's trough leaves it oversold and finding support by 76.4% of the post-Brexit rally and the up TL from May's low. This week's slide has also run counter to rising Tsy yield spreads over Bunds, JGB & Gilts. Part of the USD underperformance is due to VIX's dive from Brexit highs to very complacent levels. Yield spreads and tech support haven't been enough to get the index back above its pivotal 100-WMA at 94.96 before today's weekly close: a bearish signal for the USD M-T. A close below suggests neither Fed hikes nor severe financial risk are on the M-T horizon. A recent surge in Libor (81bp now) is already a back-door tightening that may or may not recede after new MM regs take effect Oct 14, which means a Sept Fed hike is unlikely, regardless of data. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2bnxtyI