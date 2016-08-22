SYDNEY, Aug 23 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Japan plans $33 bln budget for Abe's spending programme, draft version shows * Mexican economy contracts by 0.2 pct Q/Q in second quarter * Mexico cuts growth outlook after Q2 contraction, no recession seen * Brazil 2017 inflation, growth expectations improve-c.bank poll * China eyes broad business cost cuts to underpin growth * Canada June wholesale trade increases 0.7 pct on autos * Industry group warns currency rally to hurt Brazil car exports * Swedish cbank's Floden: technically can cut repo rate further but not clear how far can cut in meaningful way Macro Themes in Play * USD, rates give up early gains after another Fed staff paper steps on hawkish narrative; Fischer comments outweighed by research prepared for Jackson Hole conference; reinforces market opinion that primary motivation for rate hikes to provide monetary ammo for next downturn; not exactly bullish outlook * Stocks down small, led by Europe, momentum stalled ahead of Yellen speech Friday * Dollar steady vs EUR and JPY, dead quiet in NorAm; CAD down hard for second day with oil; AUD, EM lower as commodities turn south; Cable firm, last week's better than expected data points and record spec shorts limit downside * Crude sharply lower after Iraq ups production, rig count expands for eighth week; copper lowest in five weeks, softening commodities could prove problematic for Street's love affair with EM Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 2:00 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Aug 49.3 -prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:00 JP BOJ Gov Kuroda Speaks at BOJ's Fintech Conference Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Shorts cover in Europe's morning as effects of Fischer's comments fade * Lift sees NY open near 1.1295, ascent persists as broad based USD sales emerge * Rally extends to hourly res near 1.1330/35 from Friday, no further gains seen * Pair slips from 1.1332 high as USD slide stalls, pair dips near 1.1310 * Late USD weakness sees pair near 1.1325 towards the close * Techs lean bullish, RSIs biased up & long lower wick forms on today's candle * August EZ & US Markit Mfg & services PMIs are data risks tomorrow USD/JPY * Like other USD pairs, USD/JPY shed O/N USD gains linked to Fischer * Kuroda's not ruling out more NIRs, a la the ECB et al, also shrugged off * Fleeting breaches of daily Tenkan & 200-HMA hit sub-101 offers wall * NY extended Ldn's slide toward the thin hourly Cloud with a 100.21 low * New Fed paper released more in line with Williams on the low rates view * GBP/JPY built on last week's post-Brexit near double-btm; huge spec short * CAD/JPY hit by renewed oil drop. EUR/JPY followed USD/JPY's lead * Kuroda to speak at BOJ FinTech conference tonight USD/CHF * EUR/CHF ran stops above Fri's high, the Cloud top & Tenkan at 1.0875-77 * Reversal began w Fri's new low and close above Thur's high * Kijun's at today's 1.0863 low. O/S Slow Stochs providing lift as well * Converging 100- & 200-DMAs at 1.0922-27 are decent upside target * Upticks in Swiss sight deposits tipped SNB's presence below EUR/CHF * USD/CHF's 0.9649 o/n high stopped shy of 38.2% of Aug slide at 0.9654 * Fell back as mkt cut bait on Fischer's comment * Swiss July Trade and Markit PMIs are tomorrow's features GBP/USD * Cable reversed early European weakness rallied to high by Lon close near 1.3055 * Hawkish-leaning Fischer lifted USD early, mkt takes show-me stance * Pair ends NY 1.3130, res 1.3178 61.8% Fib of Aug dip, 10-DMA at 1.3023 supports * EUR/GBP offered as GBP shorts lighten on exp'd lower-for-longer US rates * Dudley & Fischer hawkish likely means Yellen tipped same way * J-Hole disappointment may press GBP to new post-Brexit lows USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2874/2936, Noram 1.2904/65, Close 1.2948, NY +22 pips * Brent crude -3.4%, WTI -3.0%, Alum +0.05%, copper -1.25%, gold -0.17% * AUD/CAD +0.95%, 0.9877, S&P -0.07% (+0.19% NY) EUR/CAD +0.58% 1.4661 * DXY +0.01% (-0.17% NY) US/CA 2Y spread +1.3bp (18.6) Fischer comments * Cda w'sale trade gave CAD temporary lift but oil kept sliding [page:2417] * Light data week- Tue- US Redbook, Markit Mfg PMI, new home sales, Richmond Fed AUD/USD * Pair bounces off Asia's low in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7605 * Sharp rally in NY's morning on broad based USD slide, 0.7640 high set * Tighter AU-US spreads and soft oil & copper prices help temper gains * USD slide stalls & light short covering ensues, AUD/USD slips near 0.7620 * Pair holds above 21-DMA late but is still down marginally from Friday's close NZD/USD * Lift in Europe's morning sees 200-HMA pierced, NY opens just above the MA * Choppy early but sharp rally takes hold as the USD gets sold across the board * Rally sees gap from Friday's close filled and the rally extend to 0.7294 * USD slide abates, light profit taking sees NZD/USD slip below 0.7270 * Near 0.7270 late to leave the pair down small on the day * L-T techs lean bullish & mkt questioning RBNZ cuts, bulls have the edge * Above 0.7350/00 sees little resistance until above 0.7600 LATAM * USD/MXN reversed early Fischer-related gains, trades 18.27/32 in NY, ends NY 18.31 * Pair bid early after Fed's Fischer said US econ close to achieving inf/emp targets * Fischer Joins Dudley w/hawkish tipped comments, mkt awaits Chair Yellen Friday * USD/BRL trades muted 3.2008-3.2268 in NY ends NorAm 3.2150, * Brazil inflation seen steady in mid-Aug on high food prices * USD/CLP Ends NY 669.75 60.94%, copper -1.2% & hawkish tipped Fed weigh on CLP Fed policy: the show-me central bank Like it or not, the Fed has become a show-me central bank, and comments such as those from Fischer (Full Story) and others, aimed at increasing perceptions that rates could rise soon, won't change things. Such statements don't alter the perception that their halting normalization drive has demonstrated more stop than start. Fischer's almost-there assessment of the Fed's economic targets is similar to comments he made in March (Full Story). Remarks from Williams (Full Story) suggesting that waiting too long to hike risks undesirable economic consequences are reminiscent of Yellen's May 22, 2015 speech that mentioned the possibility of overheating (bit.ly/20MYe2G). The Fed has only managed one hike, and, in fairness it's been operating in an environment of low visibility. While it would be wrong for the Fed to make policy changes just to prove it can, it will also take more than words to change perceptions that FOMC remains hamstrung by events beyond its control.