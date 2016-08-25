SYDNEY, Aug 25 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US Jun home prices up 0.2% m/m unchanged from May, y/y 5.6% unchanged as well * US existing home sales -3.2% in July vs -0.4% Rtrs f/c; Homes available for sale drop 5.8% y/y * Oil down more than 2% after big U.S. crude stock build renews oversupply worries * Brazil's Meirelles: long-term austerity key to exit crisis, says Brazil econ could recover more rapidly than exp'd * US money market assets increased in latest week, Taxable funds +27.72bn/tax-free -11.64bn (iMoneyNet) Macro Themes in Play * Markets mixed, sideways churn ahead of Yellen talk on Friday; sharp break in commodities weighs on S&P, hard to ignore collapse in copper * Price action suggests dovish outcome at Jackson Hole, markets not buying Fed rate hike talk even with stocks near record highs * EUR holds pullback to 1.1240-50, was key support last week; still nothing good to say about USDJPY; Cable squeeze fails first time at trend resistance but would rather be long than short * AUD, CAD only small lower, hold in well given big dump in CRB; EM steady, stuck between positive impact of yield plays and negative effect of deteriorating commodity complex; oil down hard on inventory build Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e 1297.5b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e 94.7b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning carries over to NY, pair opens near 1.1280 * EUR heavy in crosses, especially vs. GBP, AUD & JPY; EUR/USD slips near 1.1280 * USD bid emerges & accelerates slide, 10-Day MA cleared & 1.1245 low hit * Pair bounces as USD rise abates & 1.1220/40 support zone exerts influence * Pair lifts above 10-DMA and sits near 1.1265 late in the day * Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down; stops noted sub-1.1225 may get run in Asia USD/JPY * USD/JPY bid out of the NY gate as it was clear sub-100 bids would hold * Second-guessing about a dovish Yellen speech & Fed's Kaplan lifted * Small stops run above the O/N high & 200-HMA, then both by 100.50 * Hourly Channel top capped it quickly; supported by 100.43 hrly Cloud top * Offers thicker in 100.90-101. 1bln+ of 101.00-25 expiries on Thursday * EUR well bid on crosses in NY morning; EUR/JPY heavy below 21-DMA * GBP/JPY's rebound off last week's post-Brexit double-bottom gaining pace * Japan Govt's weaker reflation assessment latest pressure on BOJ in Sept * Weekly Investment flows & July Corp Services prices tonight; CPI Friday USD/CHF * Broad USD rebound ran USD/CHF buy stops above 0.9650 & 38.2% at 55 * 50% of Aug drop at 0.9691; 61.8% 0.9727, weekly Cloud base .9700 * Recent O/S RSIs are now up to neutral levels as books are squared pre-JH * Weak US EHS took some of the shine off the NHS beat; NFP Aug 2 key * EUR/CHF dipped back below the Cloud top at 1.0876, held M-T MAs * Cross remains in consolidation w SNB bid below 1.08 & rsst c1.0920-45 GBP/USD * GBP/USD short-covering boost cable to 3-wk high by 1.3273 * Recent run of positive UK data adds to GBP lift, Brexit fears allayed * Despite recent strength GBP only marginally off post-Brexit low 1.2798 on Jul 8 * Hawkish Yellen comments at Jackson Hole may put those lows back in focus * EUR/GBP tripped stops near 0.8550, pair put in low at 0.8485, ends NY 0.8515 * 30-DMA support by 0.8485 holds, close below eyes Aug 4 low 0.8344 USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2902/53, Noram 1.2911/58, Close 1.2924, NY "unch" * Brent crude -1.9%, WTI -2.8%, Alum -1.4%, copper -1.7%, gold -1.0% * AUD/CAD +0.07%, 0.9835, S&P -0.35% (-0.35% NY) EUR/CAD -0.25% 1.4560 * DXY +0.23% ("unch" NY) US/CA 2Y spread "unch" (19.2) after mixed US data * Existing home sls slumped [page:2417] Crude stocks jumped * Thur- US durable goods, wkly claims, Markit PMIs & KC Fed, no local data AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7620, lifts near day's 0.7635 high on USD & EUR/AUD slumps * Rally stalls short of high, USD rebounds while copper & oil dive * Pair slips towards 0.7595 before late-day bounce has it near 0.7610 * Techs favor bears, pair holds below 10 & 21-DMAs while daily RSI biased down * No OZ data due, Decent US data on tap, impact might be limited ahead of Yellen NZD/USD * Sharp rally in Europe's morning, 0.7340 neared, dip sees NY open near 0.7310 * Bull pressure early as USD slumps, day's high neared but not touched * USD recovers while commodities & equities slide, early gains erode * Slide sees pair trade sub-0.7300, little bounce, nearby late in the day * No NZ data to drive, US claims & durable goods data likely to impact * Techs favor bulls, RSIs biased up & pair holds above 38.2 Fib of 0.8835-0.6244 LATAM * USD/MXN opened NorAm 18.5135 off o/n high at 18.6395 * Pair rallied early to high at 18.5820 before drifting lower, ending NY by 18.48 * MXN rallied in NY aft despite weak oil (-2.8%), mkt discounts hawkish Yellen * USD/BRL ends NorAm -0.2% at 3.2280, BCB sells 10k reverse swaps, mid-mos inf dips * Brazil's Meirelles: long-term austerity key to exit crisis * USD/CLP off high of day by 674, ends NY at 670, despite copper falling to 1 mos low USD index narrows gap with spreads before Yellen speech The USD index is on the rebound ahead of Yellen's speech at the Jackson Hole monetary policy conference Friday, finally narrowing the wide gap the recently opened up between the falling index and rising Treasury yield spreads over Bunds, JGBs and Gilts. Oversold daily studies and a rebound near the bottom of the ascending price channel from May are lending a hand. The negatively correlated WTI has also begun to wobble near where it lost its footing over the summer, as crude's run above USD 50 proved a bit much given serious doubts about a mooted OPEC/non-OPEC production ceiling. Last week's DXY close below the 100-DMA and 100-WMA (95.07/10) raised expectations Jackson Hole would be a dovish, dollar dimming event. It may yet be that, but near-term techs will look bullish if the week ends above 95.10. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/2bF84Tt