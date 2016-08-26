SYDNEY, Aug 26 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US July durable goods orders rise 4.4% vs 3.3% Rtrs f/c, -4.2% pvs * US jobless claims 261k vs 265k Rtrs f/c, 262k pvs; Cont'd claims 2.145m vs 2.175m pvs * US Markit comp flash PMI 51.5 vs 51.8 pvs; svcs flash PMI 50.9 vs 52 Rtrs f/c, 51.4 pvs * Fed Atlanta's GDPNow pares US Q3 GDP growth view to 3.4% from 3.6% on August 16 * Fed's Kaplan: case for hiking rates strengthening, need US fiscal policies to grow workforce, infrastructure spending * Fed's George (Hawk) in Jackson Hole: Fed should hike rates gradually * Obama's Asian trade deal (TPP) won't get Senate vote this year-McConnell * Oil prices up nearly 1 pct on soft dollar, on speculation that next month's informal meeting between OPEC and other major oil producers could result in production curbs * Oil pared gains after Saudi energy minister says does not believe any significant intervention in mkt needed * USD dips as investors await Yellen's Jackson Hole speech Macro Themes in Play * Markets roll over out of caution ahead of Yellen speech; Sep rate hike odds improve to 1-in-5 but DXY remains heavy as long term prospects for higher rates remains dim; markets still think Fed looking to raise rates for wrong reason (more room to cut in future) * USD steady vs EUR, JPY; nothing learned from NorAm session; AUD, CAD trade poorly, warning flag for broader EM bull trade * Markit US Aug Services PMI misses, chief economist (at Markit) predicts Q3 near 1%, Atlanta Fed model sees 3.4%, big difference Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP CPI, Core Nationwide YY Jul f/c -0.4%, -0.40%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Nationwide* Jul -0.40%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI Core Tokyo YY* Aug f/c -0.3%, -0.40%-prev * 23:30 JP CPI, Overall Tokyo* Aug -0.40%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy action in NY, opens near the 200-HMA, early lift on the back of EUR/JPY rally * 1.1300 neared but left untouched, USD bid emerges and trumps EUR/JPY * EUR/USD drops sharply & nears 1.1270, interest fades quickly as mkt awaits Yellen * USD lift abates and allows EUR/USD to bounce toward 1.1285 late * DE September consumer sentiment data due, impact to be limited though * If Yellen leans hawkish pair likely tests big 1.1220/40 zone, if cleared 1.1110/20 eyed USD/JPY * Yen modestly softer across the board, but in tight ranges still * USD/JPY rebounded in Ldn fm 100.30; 61.8% of Wed's wide/hrly Cloud btm * Decent early US data enough to force retests of 100.61-62 two-day highs * Yield spreads mildly supportive, but Markit Services PMI data a caution * Pair remains inside Aug 16's 99.55-101.29 range; barriers at 99.50 * 1-mo Vols retreat from spike on inclusion of Fed & BOJ Sep 20-21 meets * RRs shed bearish bias as BOJ easing risk & Fed risk factored in * US Senate leader said no TPP action until next admin, as suspected * GBP/JPY saw recent rally trimmed in nervous mkt pre UK GDP Fri * Japan July & Aug CPI data tonight seen little change in deflation rates USD/CHF * EUR/CHF rallied toward the 100- & 200-DMAs, Aug hi & July Aug dn TL * Those hurdles are in the 1.0920-28 range; July's post-Brexit high at 1.0945 * Swiss Q2 New Ind Ords -5.6% vs -2.3% Q1 German IFO soft * USD/CHF got closer to 0.9691, the 50% retrace of the Jul-Aug drop * US data were mixed, but Tsy yields inched higher ahead of JH & Yellen GBP/USD * Softer bias as o/n rally stalls at 1.3262 near Wed high(1.3273) * More to do with mkt waiting for Yellen at J-Hole than any fresh sterling flow * UK CBI ret sales positive adds to recent string of upbeat UK data * Second failure to close abv 1.3252 76.4% Fib of 1.3372-1.2865 dip weighs on GBP * EUR/GBP in relatively muted 0.8500-64 range, ends NY by day's high * GBP sets up for possible hawkish lean by Yellen at J-Hole * Support by 0.8487 50% Fib of 0.8251-0.8725 & 30-DMA 0.8493 USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2899/2936, Noram 1.2915/40, Close 1.2929, NY +14 pips * Brent crude +1.3%, WTI +1.25%, Alum -0.5%, copper +0.05%, gold -0.1% * AUD/CAD +0.04%, 0.9842, S&P -0.24% (unch NY) EUR/CAD +0.18% 1.4584 * DXY -0.02% (+0.05% NY) US/CA 2Y spread +1 bp (20.2) durable goods +4.4% * Oil stopped sliding but is off its highs after Saudi comments * Fri -US adv. retail sls, GDP 2nd est. U-Mich [page:2417] Jackson Hole meet AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning, slide sees NY opens near 0.7615 * USD is firms across the board, slide persists, pair nears 0.7600 * Market interest fades quickly though & USD rise abates * Pair lifts back near NY opening level late in the day * No Oz data to drive, market awaits Yellen, if hawkish recent slide resumes NZD/USD * Pair heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7315, bear pressure persists * Broad USD bid & commodity weakness aid pair's slide to 0.7287 * USD lift stalls & small bounce takes hold, near 0.7300 late in the day * L-T techs still favor bulls although daily techs suggest a pullback is possible * No NZ data due, all eyes on Yellen LATAM * USD/MXN limps into close ends near 18.40, off day's low by 18.3900 * Pair off earlier high of the week abv 18.60, sets up for steady Fed at J-Hole * Banxico concerned about growth, US election &oil * USD/BRL +0.15% ends NY 3.23, BCB does 10k reverse swaps * Brazil defaults show signs of stability despite July rise * USD/CLP -1% to 663.50, copper flat; China stimulus exp'd to prop up property mkt GBP/JPY-US econ doubts may hurt risk trades GBP/JPY has fallen back today from an overnight failure to clear yesterday's 133.29 high, but it's found supports on the hourly charts, even if the solid Aug CBI data didn't do much good at first. There is general concern that today's weak US Markit PMI, with its lowest employment index since Dec '14 will prove a drag on USD/JPY, the crosses and risk generally. Others are fading GBP/JPY's Aug rally because they doubt the mostly above-forecast UK data since Brexit can last and see the BOE cutting again. A broader issue for all risk markets would be if Markit's economist [bit.ly/2bDTZYL] is correct today in saying that their PMIs point to US GDP near 1%, not 3.4% GDPNow is touting [bit.ly/2bDTZYL]. GDPNow grossly overestimated Q1-2 GDP. A 3-qtr US GDP slump wouldn't bode well for a wobbly global economy or risk trades like GBP/JPY. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/2bl7Anm