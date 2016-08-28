SYDNEY, Aug 29 (IFR) - USD surges on hawkish Fed tone Market Briefs * Fed's Yellen says case for interest rate hike has strengthened * Yellen: U.S. economy nearing Fed's employment, inflation goals * Fed's Fischer suggests rate hikes on track for this year-CNBC * Fed's Bullard: could see rate hike this year-CNBC * Fed's Mester: Makes sense for U.S. to start raising rates-CNBC * Fed's Powell supports cautious, gradual pace of rate hikes-BBG TV * Fed's Lockhart sees up to two rate hikes this year-Bloomberg * U.S. Q2 GDP growth revised lower just as f/c: +1/1% vs prev +1.2% * Declining inventories curb U.S. Q2 growth; consumption surges * U.S. Core PCE +1.8 pct (cons +1.7 pct), prev +1.7 pct * U.S. U.Mich consumer sentiment index at lowest since April * Dollar Libor hits 7-year high ahead of Yellen * Mexico factory exports, consumer imports climb in July * Fitch: Colombia-FARC Deal Would Have Mid- and Long-Term Benefits * Markets look for show of strength by Brazil's Temer after impeachment-Rtrs Macro Themes in Play * Rates, dollar whipsaw, end higher as Fed's messaging magic continues; initial Yellen headlines bullish, further read of prepared text not so bullish, Fischer bullish; trading nightmare * Lineup of Jackson Hole Fed speakers push hard to get market to bite on Sep rate hike, still only trades at 1-in-3 chance, market unconvinced after US H1 GDP downgraded to under 1%; jobs report next Friday crucial * Dollar strength has predictable result on stocks/commodities; S&P in bearish weekly key reversal; EM underperforms Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1290, USD soft early on, 1.1310 trades * Dips to 1.1290 before bouncing near 1.1300 into Yellen, sharp drop near 1.1240 * Initial comments deemed hawkish as Yellen notes case for hikes strengthen in recent months * Secondary comments about broadening asset buys to deal with downturns halts USD's ascent * EUR/USD quickly spikes up to 1.1341, gains fade quickly though as Fed's Fischer speaks * Fischer takes a hawkish view, USD & UST yields spike higher, EUR/USD bears charge * 1.1220/40 support & 100-DMA cleared, virtually no relief seen, USD bid persists * 21-DMA breaks and pair nears 1.1170/75 support, small bounce near 1.1190 late * Techs bearish, bearish outside candle on daily, RSIs biased down, doji on monthly USD/JPY * Huge intraday volatility amid Yellen, other Fed speakers & data * Upshot is USD surge on ylds rise as Fed taken more seriously * USD/JPY's 2nd surge came after imploding to up TL off Aug lows at 100.06 * Prices since well above Aug 16's 101.29 high & 61.8% of Aug's range * Mkt was very spec short into today & squeezed out * 38.2% of the Jul-Aug drop & Aug's high eyed next at 102,58/83 * Major crosses all dragged higher by USD/JPY surge * EUR/JPY still below Monday's 114.27 high. GBP/JPY rebound resumed * JP Jobs & Retail Trade out Tues, but NFP of Fri is wk's the main event USD/CHF * CHF widely offered today as USD dominated the haven space on Fed view * USD/CHF buy stops run above the Jul-Aug dn TL at 0.9685 & Thur's 87 high * Now above the daily Cloud base & Kijun at 0.9739/47; Cloud top's @0.9776 * Excessive EUR spec shorts squeezed enough by Fed talk to lift EUR/CHF * Cross cleared L-T MAs in the 1.0920s & July's 1.0944 high * Brexit spike high from June 24 is at 1.1010, but 1.1 is eyed GBP/USD * Cable moved to flash high 1.3280 after pair vacillates post-Yellen speech * Pair eventually heads to session low 1.3132 after Fischer seconds hawkish tone * Bevy of Fed speakers out delivering 'strengthening econ' msg, Fed hike odds rise * CME FedWatch sees Sept hike odds at 30% from 18%, Dec at 60% from 52% * EUR/GBP ends NY by 0.8525, session low; support 0.8498 the 30-DMA area * GBP dominates as recent UK data upbeat, US-EZ policy divergence weighs on EUR * Yellen: & Fischer: USD/CAD * Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.2900, slips toward 1.2860 early * Bounces near 1.2890 into Yellen, spikes up near 1.2950 as Yellen initially deemed hawkish * Secondary look at comment then taken dovish, quick dive to 1.2832 ensues * Dive erased as USD & UST yields rally big time on Fisher being hawkish * Daily cloud base & 55-DMA break, daily cloud top then pierced & 1.3015 neared * Light profit taking sees near 1.2995 late in the day * Daily techs bullish, daily RSI biased up & bullish outside candle forms * CA Q2 GDP and US Aug jobs data are big data risks next week AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7630, slight bull pressure heading into Yellen, crazy action post-statement * Near 0.7660 upon release, mkt takes first comments as hawkish, pair spikes down near 0.7610 * Secondary statements taken dovish, USD & UST yields dive, AUD/USD run up to 0.7692 * USD recovers on Fischer's comments, takes back all losses & rallies big * AUD/USD dives through 10 & 21-DMA and 0.7568/85 support zone, nears 55-DMA late * Techs bearish, RSIs biased down, bearish outside on daily &long upper wick on monthly candle * Oz Q2 CAPEX and July retail sales data are risks for AUD next week NZD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7325, bull pressure early, lifts near 0.7370 * Dips into Yellen, near 0.7350, sharp spike below 0.7300 on initial hawkish comments * Quick reversal as secondary comments deemed dovish, new trend high of 0.7380 hit * Massive reversal for USD as Fischer sends out hawkish tone, USD & UST yields spike higher * NZD/USD takes out 10-DMA &0.7269 supt, no let up from bears, 21-DMA gets pierced * Little bounce seen as pair sits just above 0.7200/10 support zone late in the day * Bearish engulfing on daily chart & diverging RSI turns tech outlook bearish for now * NZ Q2 Terms of trade a data risk next week LATAM * Yellen's much-anticipated Jackson Hole speech did not fail to deliver, volatility * USD/MXN moved to flash high 18.44 on initial hawkish read * Bears seized on lack of detail to send pair to low at 18.1700 * Fischer one of many Fed speakers adds to hawkish tilt, pair rallies to 18.56 high * US yields/equities fall, oil off highs of the day, Fed hike odds rise Sep 30%, Dec 60% * USD/BRL ends NY by 3.26 off 3.19 low, Rtrs poll f/c YE Selic rate 13.5% up from 13.25% * USD/CLP ends NY 669 +0.9%, copper reversed early gains, aids USD lift Holes remain in Yellen's strengthened Fed hikes case Fed chair Yellen's speech Friday (Full Story) showed FOMC officials are driving by the same map, but they're likely to hit more bumps on the road to normalization. On the face of it, Yellen's "strengthened" case comment on rate increases appears to increase the risk of a September move, bolstering officials' claims that every meeting is "live." However, the speech won't erase deep-seated doubts that the Fed would act in the midst of a contentious U.S. political campaign and in the face of money markets reform due to take hold in October. Also, today's GDP figures show the economy is still traveling below escape velocity. So, if the Fed doesn't act soon, amid the current backdrop that has apparently reassured policymakers, then the outlook for a December move will remain vulnerable to types of setbacks in domestic data and concerns over global growth that have led it to hesitate before. See (Full Story) CHART OF THE DAY (AUD/USD) * Pair spikes above 10 & 21-DMAs post-Yellen, hits Aug 19 high but falters * Big reversal below 10 & 21-DMAs and inverted hammer forms * Daily RSI deepens bear bias & long upper wick forms on today's candle * Bears gain momentum below 55-DMA at 0.7543 * Opens way for a move to daily cloud base at 0.7411 & 200-DMA by 0.7378 (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)