SYDNEY, Aug 30 (IFR) - USD's JH gains trimmed with Tsy yields Market Briefs * Consumer spending rises 0.3% in July boosted by auto sales * US July personal income rises 0.4% vs Rtrs f/c 0.4%; Jun 0.3% * US Core PCE price Idx y/y 1.6% vs 1.6% pvs * US PCE price Idx y/y 0.8% vs 0.8% pvs * US Dallas Fed Mfg bus Idx -6.20 vs -1.30 pvs * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model f/c Q3 GDP is 3.5% on Aug 29, up from 3.4% on Aug 25. * White House says it sees a path to approval of Pacific trade deal (TPP) * German trade group (BGA) slashes exports f/c as Brexit hit looms; cuts 2016 growth view to 1.8-2.0% from 4.5% * US assets gain, European shares dip on rising Fed rate hike bets; USD rallies, weighs on oil & gold * Oil down nearly 1.2% on surging OPEC output, strong USD; Iraq still set on expanding output, market share * Mexico hedges '17 oil export income at USD 42 per barrel, Mex Fin Ministry bought puts at avg USD 38/bbl Macro Themes in Play * Rates, dollar fade from higher open; US data slight disappointment; despite all Fed hype futures market never saw Sep rate hike any better than 1-in-3 chance, settles out at 1-in-4 * Fed credibility deficit on display, market skeptical from past false starts and mixed messaging; US jobs data (Friday) will have to beat big to make Sep move realistic possibility * Stocks grind higher throughout session, yield hunt gathers steam as Fed fades, EM outperforms; USD gives up early gains across board * Oil cracks on higher output, Iraq set on expansion; CRB lowest in 2 weeks, commodities still not excited about further stimulus from BOJ/BOE/ECB, divergence from stocks notable Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spending YY Jul f/c -0.9%, -2.2%-prev * 23:30 JP All H'hold Spending MM Jul f/c 1.1%, -1.1%-prev * 23:30 JP Jobs/Applicants Ratio Jul f/c 1.38%, 1.37-prev * 23:30 JP Unemployment Rate Jul f/c 3.1%, 3.1%-prev * 23:50 JP Retail Sales YY Jul f/c -0.9%, -1.4%-prev * 01:30 AU Building Approvals* Jul f/c 0%, -2.9%-prev * 01:30 AU Private House Approvals Jul -2.3%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slight bear pressure in Europe's morning off the back of EUR/JPY's fall from near 114.70 * NY opens near 1.1180, bear pressure persists ad USD stays firm & EUR/JPY stays heavy * 1.1158 low hit after daily cloud top gets pierced, slide stalls & shorts cover a bit * USD & UST yields fade to aid slow ascent, pair nears 1.1200 late * Pair cannot break above and sits near 1.1190 late in the day * Long lower wick on daily candle could be a warning for recent shorts USD/JPY * Little upside follow-through in USD/JPY after Asia had its crack at JH news * Tumbling Tsy yields, particularly bonds, make it harder for late Fri longs * Small stops run below the Ldn low & NY morning low at 102.10 & then 102 * 23.6% of the Fri-Mon rise & hourly lows at 101.84 are nearby support * Prices likely kept aloft early by expiries at 102.25-40. 1.3b at 102.40 Tues * Fri.'s rise was exaggerated by fresh IMM spec shorts being squeezed * US data no influence today. All eyes on Fri.'s US Jobs report * JP Jobs & Retail Trade out tonight, but doubt it will have much influence * Kuroda still talking about ability & likely need to ease more * Decent band of resistance & exporter offers in the 102.50 vicinity * Crosses remain tied closely to USD/JPY at this point USD/CHF * Drop in Tsy ylds left Fri.'s overripe USD/CHF rally to rot on the vine a bit * Minor new trend high at 0.9806 and a dip back inside the Cloud * Cluster of sppt from the 30-DMA, Kijun, Cloud base & 38.2% at 0.9739-45 * 200-DMA & the Aug 9 high at 0.9831/43 are the next hurdles * EUR/CHF fell back between the 100- & 200-DMAs by Thur's 1.0922 high * Sight depos show back-to-back wkly gains ; SNB support * SNB's sub-1.08 bid stymied specs all summer, but USD/CHF of late, too * June 24 Brexit spike high at 1.1010 may take some work: Aug KOF Tues GBP/USD * Cable remained on the back foot in early NorAm, moved to low at 1.3060 * Fed policy barometer swinging deeper into Hawkish zone * CME dials back Sept hike odds 33% from 30%, Dec up a tad 60.2 from 59.1% * Pair rallies into close ends NY 1.3117, UST yields dip, gives GBP slight lift * EUR/GBP ends NY session 0.8535 +0.12%, day's range 0.8517-0.8555 * Recent UK data beats providing boost relative to low growth f/c's for EZ USD/CAD * NY opens near 1.3005 after quiet European morning, bull pressure early * Firm USD & oil price slump help pair clear the daily cloud top & hit 1.3048 high * No further gains as USD rally stalls, longs then lighten up, USD/CAD slips * Nears 1.3000 in the afternoon, little bounce seen, near 1.3010 late * Techs still favor bulls, RSI biased up & pair above 55-DMA & daily cloud AUD/USD * NY opens just below 0.7560 after muted European morning, choppy in early NY * Bull pressure emerges as USD bid fades and equity markets take back Friday's losses * Commodity bounce aids lift as well. steady ascent sees pair hit 0.7582 high * Little pullback seen, just below 0.7580 late in the day * Oz July building approvals due in Asia, 0.0% f/c against prior -2.9% NZD/USD * Muted European morning, NY opens just above 0.7240, slight bear pressure early * Early AUD/NZD lift helps pair slip to 0.7224 but losses erode * USD bid fades & equity mkts rally, steady ascent then for NZD/USD * Pair climbs above 0.7260 in NY's afternoon, holds near 0.7265 late in the day * NZ July Building Consents is a minor data risk due in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN ends NorAm by 18.58 Despite lower commods, oil -1.3%, * USD a touch weaker as mkt dials back some of Friday's rate hike euphoria * MXSE +0.4%, Mex 3/5 yr rise, 10-yr flat, CME Sept hike odds dip to 30% from 33% * USD/BRL outpace LatAm peers moves down 0.66% * Rousseff trial nears end, Senate to vote late Tues/early Wed * USD/CLP ends NY +0.4% by 672, Copper either side of flat Fed sets dollar index on course to test 96.52 The USD index is on the road to retesting Augusts' 96.52 high by the weekly cloud base at 96.56 after receiving help from Fed officials in Jackson Hole. Two-yr Treasury yield spreads over Bunds, JGBs and Gilts broke out last week above this year's ascending pennant formation. This set the stage technically for the retest, while the Fed's hawkish tone provided fundamental impetus. More broadly, the USD index's low this year found support by 38.2% of the rise from Sep '12 to Dec '15. If DXY clears the down trend-line from the Dec '15 peak and weekly cloud top at 97.18-19, it would indicate the market is convinced the Fed will hike again this year. That Cloud thins to its steady 96.56 base by early Oct, beckoning a breakout above it and the then nearby TL, perhaps on firmer Dec Fed hike assumptions, if there's no Sept hike. Charts: 1) tmsnrt.rs/2bM4EAW 2) tmsnrt.rs/2buom4M CHART OF THE DAY (USD/CAD) * New s-t high set after 55-DMA supports o/n & daily cloud top pierced * RSI biased up with room to run, bulls still have momentum * Slump in oil helps to lift from the fundamental side * Aug. 11 hourly highs near 1.3060 & 1.3080 are next hurdles for bulls * Beyond that 1.3120/25 and Augusts' high are resistance (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)