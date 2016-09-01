SYDNEY, Sept 2 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. ISM mfg misses big: 49.4 vs f/c 52.0, prev 52.6 * Fed's Mester says case for rate increases is compelling * U.S. jobless claims 263k vs f/c 265k, prev 261k * U.S. Q2 nonfarm labor costs revised to +4.3% (f/c 2.1%) from 2.0% * US July construction spending flat, f/c +0.5% pct * U.S. June construction revised to +0.9% vs prev -0.6% * New Zealand evacuates some coastal areas due to tsunami fears after quake * Daily FX trading volume falls 5.5 pct to $5.1 trillion -BIS * Chinese yuan is most actively traded emerging market currency -BIS * S&P affirms Japan's debt rating as negative rates lower govt debt burden Macro Themes in Play * Rates, USD down after Manufacturing ISM misses badly, dips into contraction, New Orders down big; Sep rate hike trades at 1-in-4 chance * All eyes on August US jobs report tomorrow; need healthy beat in NFP and/or wages to get market to believe in Sep move; Fed has talked big game, need data to support * EUR (and DXY) turned away by 200 dma, 1.1120-30 key support now; bear reversal in USDCHF; Cable holds UK PMI gains for best close in a month, GBP shorts becoming trapped; EURGBP first close below 40 dma since Brexit, weak Euro PMIs contrast sharply; France, Italy awful * AUD, CAD in limbo; NZD unmoved on earthquake; EM holds in despite meltdown in commodities, spread product exhibiting no fear of Fed move * Oil cracks hard for second day after tropical storm swerves away from Gulf (of Mex) production areas, exposes poor fundamentals in energy market, production runs defy OPEC threats Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * JP Consumer Confid. Index Aug 41.3 -prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Slide toward 200-DMA repelled in Europe's morning, lift sees NY open above 1.1150 * Bear pressure early on better than f/c claims data, USD & UST yields lift, 1.1130 trades * ISM misses big and sub-components have little to offer USD bulls, USD & UST yields sink * DE-US yield spreads tighten further, EUR/USD spikes up near 1.1200 before pausing * Dip off spike high is shallow and USD stays heavy, slow & steady climbs ensues * Pair nears Aug 29 high & 21-DMA, little pullback seen, near 1.1200 late * Techs favor bulls ahead of jobs data, if jobs are weak rally off 200-DMA likely extends USD/JPY * 104 USD/JPY came after Q2 ULC +4.3% fed the Fed-hike machine again * But that high a tic from the daily Cloud base was a fade after ISM's big miss * Pair held above the 103.06 O/N low, which was Wed's Kijun placement * 104 high also close to day's big 103.90 expiries: 4bln+ 101-102s on Fri * Still needs a close above 103.52 - 50% of Aug-Jul drop - to bolster uptrend * Props in 101.70s & huge 101-102 expiries eyed if US Jobs data miss badly * GBP/JPY's uptrend got UK PMI help; breached 61.8% of Jul-Aug drop * Cross is O/B on daily RSI, but historic IMM net spec shorts being squeezed USD/CHF * USD/CHF hiccup Wed on Chi PMI was reprised & then some by a weak ISM * And yet again, EUR/USD found buyers by the 200-DMA & Cloud base * Wed's bearish Harami followed by a new high & 1st lower low this week * 4.3% Q2 US Unit Labor Cost surge keeps Fed hike hopes up a bit * RSI's crested near O/B. Cloud base at 0.739 looks pivotal Friday * EUR/CHF nearly the Jun 24 Brexit peak of 1.1010 wit a 1.10005 high * USD/CHF ISM dive triggered EUR/CHFs 1.0957 low GBP/USD * GBP spiked after better than f/c UK PMI - 53.3 vs 49.0 f/c & 48.3 last * A second leg up came on the poor ISM, with 1.3318 high off that * Still working off an historic 95k in net spec shorts on the IMM * All eyes on NFP et al. Fed's drastically lower bar for what's full speed * Markit's UK Aug Construction PMI the only local release Fri * EUR/GBP ran stops below the July-Aug up TL at 0.8468: 0.8389 low * 38.2% of May-Aug rise, Cloud top & July lows next near 0.83 USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.3093/3129, Noram 1.3083/3149, Close 1.3098, NY -6 pips * Brent crude -2.9%, WTI -3.25%, Alum +0.1%, copper +0.15%, gold -0.4% * AUD/CAD +0.5%, 0.9895, S&P -0.15% (-0.33% NY) EUR/CAD +0.3% 1.4665 * DXY -0.39% (-0.36% NY) US/CA 2Y spread +1.25 bp (+22.35) * Oil off on EIA data hangover and glut worries * RBC Mfg PMI missed [page:2417] Fri- Cda trade & Q2 productivity AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7540 after choppy action in Europe's morning * Bear pressure after US claims data better than f/c & USD goes broadly bid * 0.7505 trades before bounce into ISM data, big miss on ISM send USD diving * AUD/USD quickly rallies above 0.7555 as shorts scramble to cover * Pair holds near day's high & eyes 0.7560/70 res as the USD stays heavy * Daily techs favor bulls, 8/31 doji sees upside today, RSI biased up & cloud supports * Good res above 0.7580, if US jobs weak it likely breaks as squeeze likely extends NZD/USD * Choppy in NY, opens just below the 200-HMA, USD bid emerges on below f/c claims * Pair sinks to 0.7505 low, ISM miss sees USD reverse course, sharp lift toward 0.7300 * Tight range just below day's high in the afternoon as the USD holds near session lows * Tsunami warning issued for NZ & some coastal evacuations ordered after 7.1 quake reported * NZD/USD sees little impact from quake news, affected more by late day USD action * Market more focused on US jobs report for now LATAM * USD/MXN rise continued after US Q2 wages revised much higher * Fresh 3-wk high 18.9300 Mexican Aug PMI 52.7 helped Peso after US ISM 49.4 * US yields ebbed and pulled USD/MXN down to 18.7500 PM lows, close 18.7650 * USD/BRL ends NY mid-range 3.2430 -0.55% BcB sold 10k reverse swaps * BcB left SELIC rate unchanged, opened door for cuts * USD/CLP "unch" ends NY by 680.2, oil weak glut fears USD not quite priced for an on-forecast NFP report Given a heightened market sense that Friday's NFPs could prize a second rate hike out of the Fed in Sep, USD traders should keep in mind how market expectations have compared to actual NFP results, the lower bar the Fed has set for itself and the quirks of August NFPs in recent years. Consensus estimates for payrolls have tended to come in a fairly narrow range but the actual results have varied widely, which calls into question the value of the Street's 180k Aug forecast. Some at the Fed, including Mester today (BN), say NFP growth need not be much above 100k to keep the jobless rate by its NAIRU, thus drastically lowering the bar for a hike. Aug NFPs have mostly missed f/c the past 7 years only to then be revised sharply higher. Seems like an oddly on-/f/c 180k result is not priced into rates and only partly in the USD.