SYDNEY, Sept 5 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. nonfarm payrolls miss expectations: +151k vs f/c 180k * Traders trim bets on Fed rate hike as U.S. job gains slow-Rtrs * Jobs report gives ammo to Fed skeptics on September rate hike-Rtrs * Fed's Lacker: Aug payroll report suggests U.S. labor market still tightening * Goldman Sachs ups probability of Fed rate hike in September to 55%-research note * Goldman's Hatzius: August payrolls not great but 'just enough'-CNBC * U.S. trade gap -39.47 bln dlrs vs f/c -42.7 bln and June's -44.66 bln * U.S. July factory orders +1.9% vs f/c +2.0%, June -1.8% * Brazil industrial output 0.1% m/m in July vs f/c -0.2% * Canada trade deficit shrinks to CAD 2.49 bln in July vs f/c 3.25 bln Macro Themes in Play * US jobs data misses on all fronts; wages, workweek notable soft spots; Sep rate hike fades to less than 1-in-5 * Fed keeps steady rhetoric on rate hikes despite case being undermined by data; assumption (by me) that recent Fed research paved way for reconciliation with lower market outlook on rates wrong, Lacker says FF should be 'significantly higher', wide gap (both prices and credibility) remains * USD reverses initial drop, DXY ends modestly higher; Japan driving action across markets, sharp break in JGB and rally in Nikkei contagious; JPY falls as market anticipates next move from BOJ * Cable best weekly close since Brexit, improved data turning screws on bears, record short base becoming trapped * Oil, commodities bounce after bad week on fading Fed odds; CRB holds 200 dma, should be trading much better given record QE pace; CAD strong but AUD still unimpressive Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:30 AU AIG Services Index Aug 53.9 -prev * 1:30 AU Business Inventories* Q2 f/c 0.40% 0.40% -prev * 1:30 AU Gross Company Profits Q2 f/c 2.00% -4.70% -prev * 1:30 AU Company Profits Pre-Tax Q2 -15.10% -prev * 1:30 AU ANZ Newspaper Job Ads Aug -12.60% -prev * 1:30 AU ANZ Internet Job Ads Aug -0.70% -prev * 1:45 CN Caixin Services PMI Aug 51.7 -prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * HANGZHOU, China -- G20 Hangzhou Summit (Sept 4-5) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair slips to 1.1174 in Europe's morning, bounces near 1.1185 into NY's open * Bull pressure in early NY as USD is soft, near 1.1195 ahead of jobs data * NFP & AHE come in below f/c, USD & UST yields dive, EUR/USD spikes higher * 1.1255 high quickly made as DE-US yield spreads tighten further * Gains fade though as UST yields reverse course & USD firms, quick drop near 1.1195 * Choppy action for a short while around 1.1200 but USD bid intensifies * Pair slides toward the 55-DMA & hits a 1.1151 low, near 1.1165 late on USD dip * Techs favor bears, RSIs drop, pair into the cloud & below 10.21 & 100-DMAs again USD/JPY * USD/JPY sank to 102.80 on weak US Jobs data, only to make new highs next * NFP graded on curve due to prior weak Augs & Fed's lowered NFP bar * But weaker AHE & lower WW are impediments for Fed hawks & USD bulls * 104.32 hi pierced the Cloud btm, but not 61.8% of Jul-Aug drop @104.45 * Squeezing of big net spec JPY longs the main theme since Jackson Hole * A lot closer to top of July 29 BOJ-day session high 105.75 now & a shade O/B * Weekly down TL from Feb at 104 is in play with today's weekly close * Crosses lifted by USD/JPY, but GBP & CAD outpaced on Cons PMI & oil * JP Services PMI and Cash earnings are out Monday USD/CHF * Weak US jobs data yanked USD/CHF down to its Cloud base at 0.97395 * Tenkan, 10- & 21-DMAs also by that low. Big rebound above the Cloud since * Jobs data graded on curve due to prior weak Augs & Fed's lowered NFP bar * USD/CHF rebound yet to retake the 200-DMA at 0.9824, data-dependent * SNB's Zurbruegg reiterated effectiveness, necessity of NIRP * NIRP didn't help EUR/CHF today. now by Tenkan, 38.2% & Tues-Wed lows * With RSI rolling over, 100- & 200-DMAs at 1.0927/32 are key supports * Swiss CPI and GDP are out Tuesday for local input GBP/USD * Cable best weekly close since Brexit * UK Manufacturing PMI beat adds to string of better than expected data * UK not falling off a cliff, changes trade profile for record GBP short base * Bears starting to feel heat, no reason EURGBP can't retrace to .80-.81 USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.3082/3114, Noram 1.2983/3108, Close 1.2989, NY -6 pips * Brent crude & WTI +3.1%, Alum -1.3%, copper +0.15%, gold +0.75% * AUD/CAD +0.5%, 0.9895, S&P +0.26% (-0.33% NY) EUR/CAD -1.18% 1.4496 * DXY +0.2% (+0.1% NY) US/CA 2Y sprd -2.2 bp (+20.5) CAD/JPY +1.5%, 80.00 * Oil up- NFP data, Putin comment but rig count up * Cda trade deficit beat f/c; NFP missed [page:2417] Mon-US & Cda closed AUD/USD * Slide from 0.7560 to 0.7536 early Europe, dip bought, NY opens near 0.7550 * Early lift on USD weakness, near 0.7655 into jobs data, data softer than f/c * AUD/USD spikes higher as USD & yields sink, 0.7616 high hit very quickly * Gains fade quickly though as USD bounces on UST yield recovery * AUD/USD nears 0.7570/80 for a bit, USD bid upped, AUD/USD dives near 0.7540 * Some USD weakness returns late and pair lifts above the 55-DMA * Long upper wick on daily candle but techs still favor bulls, RSIs rise & trend is up NZD/USD * Muted European morning, NY opens near 0.7285, bull pressure early on soft USD * Near 0.7300 in jobs data, NFP & AHE miss sends USD & UST yields down * NZD/USD spikes up to 0.7361, bulls run out of gas as USD & UST losses reverse * Slides top 0.7320 & pauses a bit, more USD gains push pair to 0.7270 & 10-DMA * Little bounce seen, near 0.7290 late, daily techs favor bears again * No major NZ data next week, China Aug trade & inflation data likely to impact LATAM * USD/MXN closing soft after NFP miss [page:2417] opened NY 18.7665 * 18.7350 given after data, chopped 18.7160/18.5700 after, closed 18.5870 * USD/BRL ends NY mid-range 3.2425 +0.4% but way above low 3.2231 * BcB sold 10k reverse swaps, local attention was offshore NFP response * USD/CLP lower, ends NY -1.27% by 671.50, copper +0.05% * Oil up- NFP data, Putin comment but rig count up U.S. jobs report soft foundation for Fed hike If the Fed really wants to raise rates this month on the back of today's jobs report, then it's got its work cut out. Not that a 151k rise in payrolls is a disaster. Certainly not, but it's a tepid number and well below forecast in this instance. Average hourly earnings growth of 0.1% also seems unlikely to signal that the labor market, which is supposedly near full employment, is creating wage pressures that will ignite inflation. Given the accommodative inclinations of the Fed leadership, this is the type of report that would create doubts and provide reasons to await more data. A hike at this month's meeting, therefore, would be a surprise and would require a considerable rhetorical effort by the Fed to prepare markets.