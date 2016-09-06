SYDNEY, Sept 6 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Brent on a charge early Europe Monday: Up 5.0% on Saudi/Russia coop talk * USD/CAD -0.4%, EUR/NOK -0.4%, USD/MXN -0.15%, USD/RUB -0.05% * Generally quiet forex through Europe Monday: U.S Labor Day holiday * Oil backs away from highs as details emerge: Brent +1.2% late Europe * Saudi oil min says signed deal to seek cooperation in oil mkts with Russia * USD/JPY -0.58%, EUR/USD -0.04%, GBP/USD +0.14% * DXY -0.11%. DAX -0.11%, Brent +1.2%, Iron +1.4% * Morgan Stanley rolls back H2 UK recession call - Rtrs * Brexit minister Davis: Britain will regain sovereignty without delay - Rtrs * DE Aug Service PMI 51.7 vs 53.3 prev, 53.3 exp * EZ Aug Service PMI 52.8 vs 53.1 prev, 53.1 exp * EZ Sept Sentix 5.6 vs 4.2 prev, 5.0 exp * EZ Jul R.Sales 2.9% y/y vs rvsd 1.7% prev, 1.9% exp * UK Aug Service PMI 52.9 vs 47.4 prev, 50.0 exp Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Aug Frgn Reserves USD 1264.80 bln prev * 01:30 AU Q2 C/A Def. AUD 20.80 bln prev, 19.75 bln exp Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 04:30 AU RBA Cash Rate decision: No change to 1.50% rate exp * n/a NZ 2wk Milk Auctions and Dairy Prices Currency Summaries EUR/USD * EUR/USD on no-mans land between 200-DMA 1.1130 & 100-DMA 1.1214 * EUR/GBP long unwinding is biggest influence on spot today * Results in modest downside pressure (1.1180-40 since UK data) * Strong July EZ retail sales ignored (2.9% yy vs 1.95 f/c) * Very slow day with Labor Day holiday in the US USD/JPY * USD/JPY fell from 104.14 Asia Mon high to 103.15 in Europe * Decent support noted ahead of 103.00, more bids @102.80 * Cloud continues to weigh with the base at 104.24 * Japanese exporters in size above the 104.00 level * 30/60-day log correlation between 2yr UST/JGB spreads & spot above +0.50 * Note the 2yr UST/JGB spread narrowed throughout last week EUR/CHF * Mixed CHF fortunes last week: 1.10+ Thurs then sharp Friday decline * EUR/CHF had put on 2.0% from the 1.0790 July 29 low * Cross played 1.0923-1.0941 though Monday session * Latest sight depo data showed domestic/total deposits up * Tech reversal of sorts: Friday Doji Star and bear confirmation likely * Cloud twist at 1.0867 Wed then very thin cloud remainder of the week * Bear target 1.0914 = 50% 1.0828-1.10005 run: Chart: reut.rs/2bXFL27 GBP/USD * GBP/USD rose to 1.3376 after the big UK service PMI beat at 4.30am ET * 52.9 vs 50.0 f/c. 1.3376 = 7wk peak (1.3372 was Aug 3 high) * EUR/GBP fell to a 1mth low of 0.8353 on the big UK service PMI beat * 0.8405 was early Europe high. Brexit minister Davis on the wires late Monday USD/CAD * USD/CAD fell to 1.2907 during the European am as oil prices jumped * 1.2907 = 10-day low as WTI rose to $46.50 into Saudi/Russia oil statement * 1.2952 was early Europe low, before WTI jumped from $44.50 * Asia high was 1.2995 (spot was just under 1.31 into NFP miss Friday) AUD/USD * AUD/USD offers just above 0.7600 are keeping a lid on the pair * 0.7608, 0.7604, 0.7603, 0.7606 & 0.7604 = hourly highs 0600-1000GMT * RBA cash rate announcement early Asia, no change expected NZD/USD * NZD/USD ran into resistance pre-0.7350 late Asia/early Europe Monday * Large 0.7350 option expiry NY cut today, NZD 346mn strike * Early Asia low was 0.7278 (0.7270 = pre-weekend pullback low from 0.7361) OPTIONS * Vols generally heavy, with spot markets in ranges and US holiday * Event risk limits deeper declines, RBA Tues, BoC Wed' ECB Thursday * Minimal premium attached to above, more focus on BoJ, FOMC 21 Sep * Low realised/range bound spot make EUR/USD longs a struggle * 2.8bln 1.1115-20, 1bln 1.1250 EUR expiries Tues. 1bln JPY 103 and 104 COMMENT - GBP/USD short squeeze likely with move over 1.35 Those short GBP should be very worried. Stronger data has not altered a mindset to sell GBP strength. The negligible decline in net GBP shorts has diverted focus from the actual rise in the number of those short pounds (reut.rs/2c7JYDz). The minimal number going long after such big upside shocks for UK data is surprising. Today's service sector PMI blew away a bullish expectation and has pushed GBP/USD closer to the key 1.3500 level. That was the major long-term low and a move over will likely trigger a true GBP/USD short squeeze. UK/US bond yield spreads have fully priced a 25bp US rate hike since June, but the low for longer US rate view is evident with the 10-year yield spread narrowing significantly since Jackson Hole. Today GBP/USD has traded higher entirely within its daily Ichimoku cloud offering potential for the cloud top at 1.3910: reut.rs/2bX9NTE 10 yr: reut.rs/2bXCzDx