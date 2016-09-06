SYDNEY, Sept 7 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US ISM services index falls by most since 2008 financial crisis to 51.4 from 55.5 in July * US ISM Aug Non-Mfg new orders 51.3 v 60.3 pvs, prices pd 51.8 v 51.9 pvs * Fed's Lacker: Fed's governance structure still effective (DJ) * Fed's George: US remains confident in decentralized Fed governance structure (DJ) * Fonterra's GDT Price IDX climbed 7.7%, with an average selling price of NZD2,920 per tonne, volume -2.7% * GBP surges above 1.34 for 1st time since mid-July, Weak US econ data sinks USD broadly * EZ yields were 5-7 bps lower as investors speculated that the ECB may extend its 1.7 trn QE pgm and increase the pool of eligible bonds at Thursday's policy meeting * Iran gives cautious nod to oil deal as bargaining starts, Iranian output close to pre-sanctions levels * Gold extends gains after U.S. data, rate rise prospects pushed back, Silver hits more than 2-wk high * Blackrock Strategist Turnill: Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely Macro Themes in Play * USD, rates down sharply after ISM Services number misses big, weakest print since Jan 2010, follows on heels of poor Manufacturing ISM, jobs data; Sep rate hike chances collapse, leaves Fed (and hawkish message) out on a limb * Fed favorite Labor Market Conditions Index down again, has fallen 7 of last 8 months; market left wondering what basis for Jackson Hole optimism; DXY back looking at trend support * Cable best close since Brexit vote; better string of data piles up against big GBP short trade; CFTC specs cut by only 2k, shorts still stand near record at -92k; eagerness of countries to line up for bilateral UK trade deals belies Street's gloom and doom view * EUR, JPY partially retrace last week, left in no man's land; CAD up but only half as much as peer group, oil stays offered; AUD, EM lead on pure yield play; EEM to new highs at up 18.5% YTD; Gold breaks out, back near 2016 highs Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Manufacturing Sales* Q2 -1.2%-prev * 23:30 AU AIG Construction Index Aug 51.6-prev * 01:30 AU GDP QQ* Q2 f/c 0.6%, 1.1%-prev * 01:30 AU GDP YY* Q2 f/c 0.034, 3.1%-prev * 01:30 AU GDP Final Consumption* Q2 0.7%-prev * 01:30 AU GDP Capital Expenditure* Q2 -1.7%-prev * 01:30 AU GDP Chain Price Index* Q2 -0.4%-prev * 05:00 JP Coincident Indicator MM* Jul -1.5-prev * 05:00 JP Leading Indicator* Jul 0-prev * __:__ CN FX Reserves (Monthly)* Aug f/c 3.19t, 3.20t-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1170, bear pressure early on USD lift * Slide stalls at 1.1154, small bounce takes hold, sharp spike up on non-Mfg ISM miss * 1.1256 trades before initial dip, buyers emerge at 1.1226 & steady ascent takes hold * USD stays heavy & DE-US yield spreads hold at tights, 1.1263 high set * Late USD bounce sees pair slip near 1.1250 heading into the close * German July Industrial Output a minor data risk tomorrow, f/c 0.2% prior 0.8% USD/JPY * USD/JPY hit an air pocket after ISM Services removed hope for a Fed hike * Stops run below 103.15/3.00/2.80/2.50 & 2.19; latter the daily Tenkan * Finally found Kijun & 50% of the Aug-Sep rise support at 101.94 * Comes after soft Jobs & ISM Mfg data & tech rejection from daily Cloud btm * Also comes as BOJ debates how to ease w least negative side effects * Risk-off flows into JPY could increase if US econ is seen as shakier * Beige Book out tomorrow, but compiled before services ISM * Onus now shifting onto BOJ to ease as Fed hikes look highly unlikely * Exactly opposite of what BOJ was hoping; MOF jawboning a stop-gap * Crosses all pulled lower by USD/JPY's drop * EUR/JPY & GBP/JPY already in O/B sell signals despite big spec shorts USD/CHF * Healthy CHF Q2 GDP & slight Aug CPI rise * Pace of growth fastest since SNB withdrew CHF cap * SNB efforts paying off but double-edged sword as CHF rallied after data * Big USD/CHF slide after ISM Services: broke Cloud, Kijun & 50% Fibo * 61.8% of the 0.9538-0.9885 rise is at 0.9671 & Aug 26 low at 0.9631 next * Weak US data may put more pressure on ECB, & SNB, to ease more * 1.0894 is EUR/CHF's 61.8% of the rally from mid-Aug to Fri.'s high * Swiss FX reserves for August out Wed GBP/USD * Cable met early headwind by 1.3352 after heading north early Europe * Stops run above 1.3380 lift pair to session high 1.3444, pair bid into NY close * Record shorts in GBP post-Brexit begin to cover, UK-US data divergence weighs on USD * UK recession fears recede, poor US data sees US-UK rate diff hold steady near-term * 1.3496 Jun 30 high resistance, then Jun 27 high 1.3600, above test Brexit gap * EUR/GBP range 0.9335-0.8384 ends NY flat on the day at 0.8378 * USD broadly weak after US non-Mfg ISM miss, Fed hike odds dip- bit.ly/1LtKN1u USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2887/2933, Noram 1.2827/2927, Close 1.2835, NY -58 pips * Brent crude -0.6% WTI +1.05%, Alum +0.4%, copper +0.7%, gold +1.75% * AUD/CAD +0.6%, 0.9854, S&P +0.14% (+0.08% NY) EUR/CAD +0.27% 1.4447 * DXY -1.05% (-0.8% NY) US/CA 2Y sprd -5.1 bp (+16.0) CAD/JPY -0.67%, 79.49 * WTI tracking Brent gains from yesterday's US holiday * US svcs PMI soft dropping UST yields [page:2417] Wed-BoC meet the focus AUD/USD * Pair slips from 0.7655 in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7635, bear pressure persists * USD bid & EUR/AUD recover aid slip, extends to 0.7614, sharp reversal after ISM misses * Broad USD sales emerge & UST yields dive, AU-US spreads widen further * AUD/USD spikes up above 0.7680, little pullback seen as USD stays heavy * 0.7692 (Aug 19 & 26 highs) res is next bull hurdle, break eyes Aug high * Oz Q2 GDP due, if above f/c rally likely extends as it's more fodder for RBA to hold NZD/USD * Pair hugs 0.7340 area in Europe's morning, NY opens nearby, quiet early * Non-Mfg ISM miss sinks USD & UST yields, NZD/USD spikes higher * 0.7380/00 res easily cleared as 0.7420 trades, brief dip to 0.7396 gets bought * Steady ascent ensues, 0.7425 neared with little pullback, near 0.7415 late * Tech favor bulls, RSIs biased up, August doji looks to be just a pause * Bulls now have May & April 2015 highs in sights * NZ Q2 Manufacturing sales a minor data risk due, -1.2% prior LATAM * USD/MXN softer still, below 100-DMA (18.3892) after soft US ISM data * Pair moves to 2-wk low by 18.2760 ends NorAm near day's low * Oil up & down ends session +0.45%, well below day's high, low odds on OPEC deal * USD/BRL wide 3.2832-3.2082 range, ends NorAm by session low 3.21 * Brazil central bank signals it is open to interest rate cut * USD/CLP -1.55% to 663.25, low US rates & higher copper add to CLP gains BoE likely to wait till 2017 to ease further The latest poll on the BoE from Reuters makes interesting reading in that economists expect a further rate cut this year (55% chance for Nov) but for QE to be on hold until end-2017. Our view is that further easing is unlikely this year with attention turning to fiscal policy in the autumn. We expect the BoE to cut rates and expand QE but not until Aug 2017 although this could be earlier in the year if the government reveals its Brexit plans and this leads to increased uncertainty. The BoE has already come under fire for jumping the gun on the stimulus delivered in Aug and its MPC members should mount a spirited defense tomorrow before the Treasury Select Committee. BoE Gov Carney, Cunliffe, Forbes and Vlieghe will address the TSC from 1315 GMT. Related comment