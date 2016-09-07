SYDNEY, Sept 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. job openings (JOLTS) rise to 5.871 million in July from 5.643mn pvs * Bank of Canada holds rates steady at 0.5% as growth disappoints (as expected) * US Beige Book shows little sign of wage pressure, US econ expanded at modest pace in July & Aug * Fed's George: US labor market is roughly at full strength * BoE's Carney: Says never to helicopter money, comfortable w/decision to cut in August, have stimulus tools not trigger happy * BoE's Forbes: May be case for add'l easing in future, despite recent positive data econ will probably still slow * Mexico's FinMin Videgaray steps down, to be replaced by ex-FinMin Jose Antonio Meade (Calderon regime) * Oil rises, but doubt over o/p deal curbs gains, world crude o/p seen high even with OPEC-Russia o/p freeze * Yen rises after Japanese media report on BOJ policy disagreement, NZD to highest vs dollar since May 2015 * Sterling slips after UK factory output posts biggest drop in year Macro Themes in Play * Rates soften, USD mildly stronger; crosscurrents, no theme in NorAm session; Fed keeps talking rate hikes even as market odds fade further, Beige Book does nothing to advance rate argument, Sep meeting trades in single digits * Cable down as BOE reinforces possibility of more ease, downplay significance of recent data upticks; but Street still short and trapped, whole world leaning against 1.3600 * Only meager USDJPY bounce after Asian drop, mixed messages from BOJ hang like a cloud; EUR nothing but Euro stock markets bid on ECB expectations, talk of broadening QE buying criteria * CAD breaks hard with Canadian rates, BOC holds but outlook weak, Ivey PMI down big; MXN lower after Finance Minister steps down * Crude up for third day, coin toss; copper holding key support as Chinese markets stay firm; Gold pulls back after big run, still bullish Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP bank Lending YY Aug 2.1%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign bond Investment w/e 105.7b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -6.8b-prev * 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* Jul f/c 2090.0b, 974.4b-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Rev QQ Annualised* Q2 f/c 0%, 0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Revised QQ* Q2 f/c 0%, 0%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP Cap Ex Rev QQ* Q2 f/c -0.4%, -0.4%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Revised* Q2 0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Dem Revised* Q2 -0.3%-prev * 01:30 AU Trade balance G&S (A$)* Jul f/c -2750m, -3195m-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Jul 2%-prev * 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Jul -1%-prev * 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll* Aug 45.1-prev * __:__ CN Exports YY Aug f/c -4%, -4.4%-prev * __:__ CN Imports YY Aug f/c -4.9%, -12.5%-prev * __:__ CN Trade balance USD* Aug f/c 58.00b, 52.31b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 22:55 AU RBA Dep Gov Lowe speaks at an international conference organized by the ADB in collaboration w/IGF and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney * 04:30 JP BoJ Dep Gov Nakaso speaks at seminar hosted by American Chamber of Commerce in Japan Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Choppy in Europe & NY sessions, NY opens near 1.1245, bull pressure early on * USD broadly offered and DE-US yield spread hold near recent tights * Pair climbs to new s-t high of 1.1272, offers in 1.1280/00 zone left untouched * USD bounces and profit taking kicks in, EUR/USD touches 1.1230 * Slight bounce has it near 1.1245 late in the day * Daily techs warn longs, doji forms after new high set & RSI diverges * Mkt awaits ECB now, little is expected so pair's broad range likely stays intact USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post-ISM slide took a back seat to drops in the crosses * GBP/JPY is -1% as MPC comments raised doubts about recent data beats * Cross is nearing 38.2% of the Aug-Sep rebound at 135.16; 134.03 is key * EUR/JPY is -0.4% last, but well up from probing 61.8% at 113.86 - 82 low * USD/JPY broke Wed's low, Kijun & 50% of Aug-Sep rise at 101.94 * Bounce off 101.20 low (61.8% at 101.37) stalled shy of 101.94 hurdles * Beige Book was as drab as its color, keeping Fed hike doubts high * JP July C/A seen up big, Aug Eco Watchers & Nakaso speech tonight USD/CHF * USD/CHF's post-ISM slide retraced 61.8% of the Aug-Sep rise at 0.9670 * Tighter range today capped by Kijun & broken 50% Fibo at 0.97115 * Close below those props Wed & RSI still has room to fall * Beige Book did nothing to lift Fed hike expectations, despite stoic Fed * EUR/CHF's post-1.10 dive took out the Kijun, 61.8% & 21-DMA Thur * Latter two props at 1.0894/90 are next downside closing pivot points * SNB to be the spoilers for bears if 1.08 comes into play again GBP/USD * Weak UK Mfg o/p data moves traders to take profits after recent rise * Cable dropped to threaten 1.3352 in Europe, down to 1.3320 low in NY * Pair ending NY near day's low 1.3335, upper 30-d Bolli by 1.3415 caps * BoE policymakers stand by decision to ease in Aug, despite run of positive UK data * Carney: I would not support helicopter money, Testimony Highlights: * EUR gains advantage on softer UK data, dovish leaning BoE testimony * Pair ends NY 0.8430 +0.7% as GBP weakness outpaces EUR, as USD rallied USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2833/62, Noram 1.2823/2914, Close 1.28398, NY +54 pips * BoC surprised markets with a grimmer economic outlook than f/c * Raw Ivey PMI good, 53.8 vs 49.4 last- Ft McMurray rebuilding effect, SA poor * Brent & WTI +1.4%, Al +0.25%, cu +0.5%, gold +1.75%, DXY +0.13% (gain all NY) * AUD/CAD +0.2%, 0.9890, S&P -0.05% (unch in NY) EUR/CAD +0.34% 1.4503 * US/CA 2Y spr +3bp (+19.6) CAD/JPY -0.73%, 78.85 Thur-Cda permits, cap util, HPI AUD/USD * Choppy in Europe's morning, AUD/NZD dive sub-1.0270 sees dip near 0.7650 * Dip bought, bounce sees NY open near 0.7680, bounce extends * USD weak early on and commodities firm up a bit, Aug 19 & 26 highs get cleared * Follow through limited, 0.7698 high made before NY gains erode * USD goes broadly bid, slide ensues & pair nears 0.7660/65, near 0.7670 late * Oz July trade balance a risk in Asia, f/c -2,750m A$ vs. prior -3,195m A$ * Techs a bit mixed, daily charts warn recent longs, monthly favors bull view NZD/USD * Europe adds to Asia's gains, lift sees NY open just below 0.7470, bull pressure early * USD stays heavy and commodities firm, NZD/USD lifts to a new l-t trend high of 0.7485 * NY's gains erode as the USD bounces, weak hands take profit and a slide ensues * Pair nears 0.7440 and lingers just above it late in the day * No NZ data to drive, OZ trade data might impact via AUD/NZD LATAM * USD/MXN reversed o/n losses ends NY a tad below day's high (18.42) at 18.38 * USD gains despite lower UST yields and oil rally (+1.36%) * Trump poll gains (cnn.it/2bQkoCB) & FinMin change aid USD lift * USD/BRL flat on the day ends NorAm session at 3.1960, * Presidential ambitions put stress on Brazil's new government * USD/CLP off early NorAm low 658.90, ends NorAm unched by 662; copper +0.43%