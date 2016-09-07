SYDNEY, Sept 8 (IFR) - Market Briefs
* U.S. job openings (JOLTS) rise to 5.871 million in July from 5.643mn pvs
* Bank of Canada holds rates steady at 0.5% as growth disappoints (as
expected)
* US Beige Book shows little sign of wage pressure, US econ expanded at
modest pace in July & Aug
* Fed's George: US labor market is roughly at full strength
* BoE's Carney: Says never to helicopter money, comfortable w/decision to
cut in August, have stimulus tools not trigger happy
* BoE's Forbes: May be case for add'l easing in future, despite recent
positive data econ will probably still slow
* Mexico's FinMin Videgaray steps down, to be replaced by ex-FinMin Jose
Antonio Meade (Calderon regime)
* Oil rises, but doubt over o/p deal curbs gains, world crude o/p seen high
even with OPEC-Russia o/p freeze
* Yen rises after Japanese media report on BOJ policy disagreement, NZD to
highest vs dollar since May 2015
* Sterling slips after UK factory output posts biggest drop in year
Macro Themes in Play
* Rates soften, USD mildly stronger; crosscurrents, no theme in NorAm
session; Fed keeps talking rate hikes even as market odds fade further, Beige
Book does nothing to advance rate argument, Sep meeting trades in single digits
* Cable down as BOE reinforces possibility of more ease, downplay
significance of recent data upticks; but Street still short and trapped, whole
world leaning against 1.3600
* Only meager USDJPY bounce after Asian drop, mixed messages from BOJ hang
like a cloud; EUR nothing but Euro stock markets bid on ECB expectations, talk
of broadening QE buying criteria
* CAD breaks hard with Canadian rates, BOC holds but outlook weak, Ivey PMI
down big; MXN lower after Finance Minister steps down
* Crude up for third day, coin toss; copper holding key support as Chinese
markets stay firm; Gold pulls back after big run, still bullish
Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT)
* 23:50 JP bank Lending YY Aug 2.1%-prev
* 23:50 JP Foreign bond Investment w/e 105.7b-prev
* 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock w/e -6.8b-prev
* 23:50 JP Current Account NSA JPY* Jul f/c 2090.0b,
974.4b-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP Rev QQ Annualised* Q2 f/c 0%,
0.2%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP Revised QQ*
Q2 f/c 0%, 0%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP Cap Ex Rev QQ* Q2 f/c -0.4%,
-0.4%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ Pvt Consmp Revised* Q2 0.2%-prev
* 23:50 JP GDP QQ External Dem Revised* Q2 -0.3%-prev
* 01:30 AU Trade balance G&S (A$)* Jul f/c -2750m,
-3195m-prev
* 01:30 AU Goods/Services Imports* Jul 2%-prev
* 01:30 AU Goods/Services Exports* Jul -1%-prev
* 05:00 JP Economy Watchers Poll* Aug 45.1-prev
* __:__ CN Exports YY Aug f/c -4%,
-4.4%-prev
* __:__ CN Imports YY Aug f/c
-4.9%, -12.5%-prev
* __:__ CN Trade balance USD* Aug f/c 58.00b,
52.31b-prev
Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT)
* 22:55 AU RBA Dep Gov Lowe speaks at an international conference organized
by the ADB in collaboration w/IGF and the University of New South Wales (UNSW)
in Sydney
* 04:30 JP BoJ Dep Gov Nakaso speaks at seminar hosted by American Chamber
of Commerce in Japan
Currency Summaries
EUR/USD
* Choppy in Europe & NY sessions, NY opens near 1.1245, bull pressure early
on
* USD broadly offered and DE-US yield spread hold near recent tights
* Pair climbs to new s-t high of 1.1272, offers in 1.1280/00 zone left
untouched
* USD bounces and profit taking kicks in, EUR/USD touches 1.1230
* Slight bounce has it near 1.1245 late in the day
* Daily techs warn longs, doji forms after new high set & RSI diverges
* Mkt awaits ECB now, little is expected so pair's broad range likely stays
intact
USD/JPY
* USD/JPY's post-ISM slide took a back seat to drops in the crosses
* GBP/JPY is -1% as MPC comments raised doubts about recent data beats
* Cross is nearing 38.2% of the Aug-Sep rebound at 135.16; 134.03 is key
* EUR/JPY is -0.4% last, but well up from probing 61.8% at 113.86 - 82 low
* USD/JPY broke Wed's low, Kijun & 50% of Aug-Sep rise at 101.94
* Bounce off 101.20 low (61.8% at 101.37) stalled shy of 101.94 hurdles
* Beige Book was as drab as its color, keeping Fed hike doubts high
* JP July C/A seen up big, Aug Eco Watchers & Nakaso speech tonight
USD/CHF
* USD/CHF's post-ISM slide retraced 61.8% of the Aug-Sep rise at 0.9670
* Tighter range today capped by Kijun & broken 50% Fibo at 0.97115
* Close below those props Wed & RSI still has room to fall
* Beige Book did nothing to lift Fed hike expectations, despite stoic Fed
* EUR/CHF's post-1.10 dive took out the Kijun, 61.8% & 21-DMA Thur
* Latter two props at 1.0894/90 are next downside closing pivot points
* SNB to be the spoilers for bears if 1.08 comes into play again
GBP/USD
* Weak UK Mfg o/p data moves traders to take profits after
recent rise
* Cable dropped to threaten 1.3352 in Europe, down to 1.3320 low in NY
* Pair ending NY near day's low 1.3335, upper 30-d Bolli by 1.3415 caps
* BoE policymakers stand by decision to ease in Aug, despite run of positive
UK data
* Carney: I would not support helicopter money, Testimony Highlights:
* EUR gains advantage on softer UK data, dovish leaning BoE testimony
* Pair ends NY 0.8430 +0.7% as GBP weakness outpaces EUR, as USD rallied
USD/CAD
* USD/CAD O/N 1.2833/62, Noram 1.2823/2914, Close 1.28398, NY +54 pips
* BoC surprised markets with a grimmer economic outlook than f/c
* Raw Ivey PMI good, 53.8 vs 49.4 last- Ft McMurray rebuilding effect, SA
poor
* Brent & WTI +1.4%, Al +0.25%, cu +0.5%, gold +1.75%, DXY +0.13% (gain all
NY)
* AUD/CAD +0.2%, 0.9890, S&P -0.05% (unch in NY) EUR/CAD +0.34% 1.4503
* US/CA 2Y spr +3bp (+19.6) CAD/JPY -0.73%, 78.85 Thur-Cda permits, cap
util, HPI
AUD/USD
* Choppy in Europe's morning, AUD/NZD dive sub-1.0270 sees dip near 0.7650
* Dip bought, bounce sees NY open near 0.7680, bounce extends
* USD weak early on and commodities firm up a bit, Aug 19 & 26 highs get
cleared
* Follow through limited, 0.7698 high made before NY gains erode
* USD goes broadly bid, slide ensues & pair nears 0.7660/65, near 0.7670
late
* Oz July trade balance a risk in Asia, f/c -2,750m A$ vs. prior -3,195m A$
* Techs a bit mixed, daily charts warn recent longs, monthly favors bull
view
NZD/USD
* Europe adds to Asia's gains, lift sees NY open just below 0.7470, bull
pressure early
* USD stays heavy and commodities firm, NZD/USD lifts to a new l-t trend
high of 0.7485
* NY's gains erode as the USD bounces, weak hands take profit and a slide
ensues
* Pair nears 0.7440 and lingers just above it late in the day
* No NZ data to drive, OZ trade data might impact via AUD/NZD
LATAM
* USD/MXN reversed o/n losses ends NY a tad below day's high (18.42) at
18.38
* USD gains despite lower UST yields and oil rally (+1.36%)
* Trump poll gains (cnn.it/2bQkoCB) & FinMin change aid
USD lift
* USD/BRL flat on the day ends NorAm session at 3.1960,
* Presidential ambitions put stress on Brazil's new government
* USD/CLP off early NorAm low 658.90, ends NorAm unched by 662; copper
+0.43%