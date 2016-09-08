SYDNEY, Sept 9 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. jobless claims fall 4k to 259k, as labor market remains strong; 4-wk MA -1.75k, continuing claims -7k * ECB keeps rate steady, No change to asset-buying programme * ECB's Draghi: Didn't discuss extension of APP, inflation likely to remain low over next few months * ECB's Draghi: Baseline scenario subject to downside risk, will preserve substantial amount of monetary support * ECB's Draghi: Econ recovery to continue at moderate but steady pace, recovery dampened by subdued foreign demand * Markets drop after Draghi fails to impress; EUR to 2-wk high, DAX -1.53%, S&P off slightly near NY EOD * Biggest weekly U.S. crude oil inventory drop since 1999, imports to gulf coast hit record low owing to weather * LatAm stocks, currencies slip on lack of ECB stimulus hints * Macro Themes in Play * Stocks lower, EUR higher after ECB disappoints, leaves policy on hold, damage later mitigated after Street concludes December move now likely * Bond yields higher as central banks not seen adding to QE this month, big supply of paper on tap; US rates firm on better weekly jobless claims number; USD broadly higher, DXY survives another attempt at trend support but still little case to be made for higher dollar * Cable offered, cross bounces on ECB news; GBP shorts still uncomfortable, lots of company and all leaning against 1.3600; USDJPY retraces, random * AUD, CAD, EM ignore commodity strength, end lower on rate/USD move; weakness in copper raising suspicions that EM bull trade nearer end than beginning * Oil sharply higher after EIA data shows huge draw, could be related to tropical storm that ran through Gulf of Mex and disrupted business but won't know until next week's figures Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Electronic Card Retail Sales mth Aug 0.3%-prev * 22:45 NZ Elec Card Retail Sales YY Aug 5.8%-prev * 01:30 CN PPI YY Aug f/c -0.9%, -1.7%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI YY Aug f/c 1.7%, 1.8%-prev * 01:30 CN CPI MM Aug f/c 0.3%, 0.2%-prev * 01:30 AU Housing Finance Jul f/c -1.5%, 1.2%-prev * 01:30 AU Invest Housing Finance Jul 3.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Lift in Europe sees pair near 1.1295 into ECB decision, no changes made * Pair spikes above 1.1315, pulls back, near 1.1305 into Draghi's presser * Drops sub-1.1275 as Draghi begins, says council tasked committee to evaluate options * Dip reverses sharply though as market see nothing new * Draghi notes no discussion of APP extension & forecast change not warranting action * 1.1330 neared but rally stalls, broad based USD bid emerges, gains quickly erode * Pair probes 1.1235/45 support, USD bid abates & pair lifts near 1.1260 late * DE July trade data a minor date risk due tomorrow * Long upper wick on daily candle is a warning to recent longs USD/JPY * JPY a standout loser vs the other majors, with EUR/JPY leading the way * Mkt reacted bullishly to ECB's hold & Draghi's comments * EUR/JPY's failure to close below 50% & 61.8% Fibo props Wed set stage * It's already retraced 61.8% (115.39) of the drop from last Thur's peak * Rise helped by an unexpected US Claims drop & USD/JPY buy stops * Stops were above 101.94 & 102. 102.55 high; offers 102.75-80/3.00 * Little US news until next Fri: Retail Sales first of many releases that day USD/CHF * EUR/CHF failed break below 61.8% at 1.0894 on Wed prepped Thur's rise * Big rally to new intra-week high came on slightly more hawkish Draghi * ECB willing to remain on hold, at least until a possible Dec QE revision * Not much rsst until last Thur's 1.1000 peak & June 24's at 1.1010 * USD/CHF made new Sep low in Ldn, but surged back after Claims, ECB * 0.9738 high by Cloud base & 38.2% of 0.9885-.9650 drop at 0.9739-40 * Probability of Sep Fed hike back up at 25% from sub-10% post-ISMs * Swiss s.a. Aug Jobless rate seen steady at 3.3% on Friday * US Retail Sales first of many releases next Friday, little before then GBP/USD * EUR/GBP higher after ECB's Draghi opts for status quo, no APP extension discussed * After Carney kept further ease on table & UK Mfg o/p miss EUR gains on GBP * EUR/GBP ends NY 0.8465, days range 0.8422-0.8494 * USD moves broadly higher, GBP/USD puts in 1-wk low by 1.3282 ends NY 1.3300 * GBP/USD offered after Carney ready to take whatever" action is needed [nL8N1BJ3M USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.2852/92, Noram 1.2859/2935, Close 1.2919, NY +47 pips * Data emphasized BoC's concerns high HPI, weak cap util, weak starts/permits * Echoed the downside risks to the economy BoC noted yesterday * Brent +1.8%, WTI +2%, Al -0.2%, Cu +0.1%, gold -0.6%, DXY +0.11% (NY +0.44%) * AUD/CAD -0.05%, 0.9874, S&P -0.2% (-0.28% in NY) EUR/CAD +0.41% 1.4538 * US/CA 2Y spr unch (+19.7) CAD/JPY +0.38%, 78.28 Fri-Cda jobs f/c +15k AUD/USD * Europe adds to Asia's gains, NY opens just below day's 0.7732 high * Multiple tries to break high in NY fail, light profit taking ensues * USD & EUR/AUD go bid and slide accelerates, Asia's low taken out * Slide extend below 0.7640, little bounce seen, near day's low late * Daily techs favor bears, RSI diverges & bear engulfing forms on daily candle * Return to 0.7485/90 support zone now looks possible * Oz July house finance & China Aug inflation are data risks due NZD/USD * Lift in Europe can't clear Sep 7 high, dip takes hold, NY opens near 0.7465 * Bear pressure upped as EUR/NZD spikes above 1.5210, NZD/USD slide intensifies * Hourly supports near 0.7440, 0.7420 & 0.7395 break as USD goes broadly bid * Slide extends below 0.7385 and little bounce seen, near day's low late * L-T techs bullish, daily techs warn s-t longs, corrective dip or consolidation likely * NZ Aug electronic card sales due, no f/c prior 0.3% m/m & 5.8% y/y LATAM * USD/MXN once again bounced off lows near 18.26, recent support area * Pair rallied to session high 18.6790, after stops were run by 200-HMA at 18.59 * US hike outlook rises (CME-bit.ly/1LtKN1u), Mex budget cuts seen retarding growth * Add to that Clintons lead narrowing over Trump, all weigh on MXN * USD/BRL hovers near flat, BCB auctions 10k reverse swaps, DI rates follow infl lower * USD/CLP +0.38% to 664.50, USD rises w/broad glbl trend despite higher copper (0.17%) ECB still primed to act on inflation challenge ECB's Draghi struck a less dovish tone than some in the market seemed to have anticipated, with European bond and stock markets especially disappointed that the GC didn't even discuss extending its QE programme at today's meeting. Notable too were marginal downward revisions to the ECB's growth and 2016, 2017 inflation forecasts with 2018 HICP forecast unchanged at 1.6%. Draghi, however, noted that the ECB forecasts remain conditional on the continuation of exceptionally favorable financial conditions. He also cautioned that underlying price pressures lack convincing upward trend and if that remains the case and market expectations remain mired near historic lows, that may prompt substantial revisions in Dec staff forecasts to warrant action. The ECB's committees should have some proposals by Oct on how to address the bond scarcity dilemma to allow at least a discussion on whether to extend the QE programme beyond March 2017. Chart 1) link.reuters.com/zaj94v 2) reut.rs/24Skt8v