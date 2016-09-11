SYDNEY, Sept 12 (IFR) - Market Briefs * U.S. wholesale inventories unchanged in July, sales -0.4% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c, 1.7% pvs * Stocks slide USD rises as Fed speakers increase bets on September rate hike * Fed's Rosengren: Gradual rate hikes appropriate, weakness in GDP growth likely to reverse in H2 '16 * Fed's Tarullo: Doesn't foreclose possibility of rate rise this yr, still room for employment gains * Fed's Kaplan: Fed can be patient, deliberate raising rates, rate hike path will be very shallow very flat * N. Korea's largest nuclear test draws condemnation, threat of more sanctions * FRB NY Nowcast stands at 2.8% for Q3 '16 and 1.7% for Q4 '16; Q4 was previously at 2% * Atlanta Fed's GDPNow down 0.2% to 3.3% on wholesale trade data * U.S. oil drillers add rigs in longest streak in 5 years -Baker Hughes * Oil falls more than 3 pct; U.S. crude draw seen as glitch; Oil up nearly 4 pct for week; first rise in three weeks * Iranian oil output stagnates for 3rd month amid OPEC bargaining; Iran asks for much larger ceiling in any OPEC deal Macro Themes in Play * Markets down hard as yields spike, bond market rally unsustainable as central banks pause and supply wave looms; most commentary (incorrectly, IMHO) aimed at Fed as root cause for rate move but Rosengren, Kaplan still unable to get STIR market to bite, Sep meeting trades around 1-in-4 chance * Fed in tight spot before Sep 20-21 meeting, historically have always had market probability of at least 60% before hike, Brainard speech Monday last chance for members to shape market expectations before Tuesday blackout deadline, known dove to be watched closely for signs of flipping, Retail Sales Thursday only data point of consequence that market would pay attention to * USD higher, mainly by default, commodity/EM currencies underperform as commodities down sharply, oil breaks hard; risk related assets shown to be vulnerable without steady diet of central bank QE Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price MM Aug f/c -0.2%, 0%-prev * 23:50 JP Corp Goods Price YY Aug f/c -3.5%, -3.9%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders MM Jul f/c -3.5%, 8.3%-prev * 23:50 JP Machinery Orders YY Jul f/c 0.3%, -0.9%-prev prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Limited action in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1270, bear pressure emerges * Comments from Doubleline's Gundlach & Fed's Rosengren send USD & UST yields higher * Bear pressure ensues as DE-US spreads see a sharp widening, EUR/USD dives * Pair nears the 10-Day MA before the slide abates, USD's bid fades & light profit taking hits * EUR/USD hovers below 1.1220 but lifts near 1.1230 late as USD slips * Bulls encouraged by pair's bounce from 10-DMA and recapture of ground above 100-DMA * US Aug retail sales & EZ Aug inflation are decent data risks for next week USD/JPY * JPY only down vs the USD today as the Fed-led derisking hit the crosses * USD/JPY was bid from the NY open on rumors about more Fed hike tips * Got above 103, but not 61.8% of Sep wide & Sep 2 low 103.13-15 * Hawkish Rosengren (a dove) underpinned, Tarullo then cooed it lower * Pullback limited to hourly Tenkan at 102.54 so far * Sharp slide in DM & EM stocks & bonds lifted JPY haven flows * Morning gains in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY & others fully reversed * AUD/JPY & other commodity/EM/Asia crosses hit hardest * All eyes on Brainard speech Monday & US data dump on Friday USD/CHF * Swiss Aug jobless rate +0.1% & fresh Fed hike speculation lifted USD/CHF * Pair stopped shy of Cloud top & 61.8% of Sep drop on 0.9790s * EUR/CHF 1.0974 recovery high from Wed's 1.0888 low * Hawkish Rosengren comments followed by dovish Tarullo ones * Damage already done to skittish world financial mkts, w risk-off flows * Heavy losses across asset classes & in core-periph EZ yields helped CHF * EUR/CHF fell gave up the day's earlier gains due to haven flows * USD/CHF also gave back some gains within the Cloud * SNB remains a bidder of dips, particularly near and below 1.08 GBP/USD * Cable cont'd its steady drip lower, ends NY 1.3255, just abv days low 1.3239 * Third consecutive day of lower high/lower low weighs on pair, 38.2% Fib supt 1.3223 * USD broadly bid as Fed's Rosengren/Kaplan renew pre-JH hawkish tone * Rates rise globally, equities hit as well FTSE -1.68%, S&P -1.7%, oil off 3% as well * EUR/GBP traded muted 0.8440-0.8485 range, ends NY 0.8465 * Moves USD based; though dovish tipped Carney, divergence w/US to weigh on GBP * UK CPI/PPI Tues and UK employment metrics Wednesday in focus USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.29 12/65, Noram 1.2940/3053, Close 1.3028, NY +56 pips * Canadian jobs data beat 26.2k (f/c 15k) market reaction skewed * Option positioning caused market imbalance, forced the response * Brent -3.9%, WTI -3.6%, Al -0.8%, Cu -0.5%, gold -0.6%, DXY +0.36% (all NY) * AUD/CAD -0.5%, 0.9835, S&P -2.0% (-1.7% in NY) EUR/CAD +0.38% 1.4623 * US/CA 2Y spr -0.5bp (+20.4) CAD/JPY -0.5%, 78.80 Mon-No data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bear pressure in Europe's morning on soured risk, NY opens near 0.7605 * Pressure upped as broad based USD bid emerges, 10 & 55-DMAs get pierced * AUD/NZD sales around fix, helps push pair below 0.7550, minor bounce seen * Stocks & commodities stay heavy while JPY firms, AUD/USD nears daily cloud top * Little bounce seen, near day's low late in the day * Daily techs favor bears, RSI biased down & pair below 10, 21 & 55-DMAs * Oz Aug employment data a major risk next week NZD/USD * Risk-off weighs in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7370, pressure persists * Sharp drop on broad based USD bid, 0.7315 trades, quick bounce to 0.7355 * AUD/NZD drop below 1.0295 helps pair's corrective bounce, lift fades as USD stays firm * Continues sour risk mood weighs and pair slips back near 0.7330 late * Daily techs suggest correction might deepen, monthly techs still favor bulls * NZ Q2 GDP and current account reports are data risks next week LATAM * USD/MXN bid into the weekend, rose to intraday high 18.9220, ends NorAm 18.88 * Rosengren/Kaplan tipped hawkish, though Sep hike odds hold near 20%, Dec near 60% * Marts lighten or hike risk, EM hit MXN -1%, oil -3%, USTs/equities drop * USD/BRL ends NY +2% at 3.2750, offered by upper 21-d Bolli res 3.2829 * Brazil inflation rises, owing to rising prices for Olympics * USD/CLP +0.9% ends NY 672.50, EM weak broadly on higher rate outlook, copper -0.45% Fed in game of chicken with market over Sep meet Those Fed members who didn't get a chance to make their feelings known last month at Jackson Hole are doing so now before the blackout window (for the Sep meeting) closes next Tuesday. Rosengren and Kaplan beat a similar drum as Yellen and Fischer in saying the case for rate hikes has strengthened. Tarullo, on the other hand, was much more cautious but what has everyone's attention is Lael Brainard's speech on Monday. Normally a reliable dove, the Street now suspects that purely due to the timing of her remarks that she may have been persuaded to flip hawkish to tee up expectations of a September move that the others have been unable to achieve. A lot of reputational capital has been spent by the Fed trying to sell this meeting as a live event but the market is still not buying it with odds bouncing between 1-in-3 and 1-in-5. Based on past history, you'd have to keep your money on the market.