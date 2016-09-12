SYDNEY, Sept 13 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed's Brainard: warns against removing support for U.S. economy, wants stronger spending, inflation data before tightening * US rate hike odds for Sept dip after dovish Brainard comments to 15% from 21%, Dec rises near 59% * Fed's Lockhart: "Serious discussion" over rate rise warranted, no urgency for Fed to raise rates at a particular time, wage pressures appear to be broadening despite weak inflation * Fed's Kashkari: overall outlook is for moderate econ growth, wants to see more movement in core inflation, politics does not come up in Fed deliberations on policy, highly unlikely Fed would use negative rates * BoE will start to buy corporate bonds on Sept 27 for initial period of 18 months * Wall St rallies, oil up as markets reassess Fed action; European stocks halve earlier losses * European credit pares losses as dip buyers emerge Macro Themes in Play * USD gives back gains after Ldn's response to Friday's risk-off slide * High-betas gain most in the rebound as some yield & stocks chasing resumes and oil recovers * JPY remains bid along with CHF as Brainard's standard dovish view reduces US yield allure while casting doubt on strength of US economy, reflation prospects & financial market stability * Kashkari touched on demographic challenges US face (other DMs in worse shape) * Lockhart & JPM's Dimon both calling for rate hikes to finally begin * Tsy yields down slightly post Brainard, only 15% probability of Sep Fed hike; Dec 59% (CME) Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Food Price Index* Aug -0.2%-prev * 23:50 JP Business Survey Index Q3 -11.1%-prev * 01:30 AU NAB Business Conditions Aug 8-prev * 01:30 AU NAB Business Confidence Aug 4-prev * 02:00 CN Urban investment (ytd)yy Aug f/c 8%, 8.1%-prev * 02:00 CN Industrial Output YY Aug f/c 6.1%, 6%-prev * 02:00 CN Retail Sales YY Aug f/c 10.3%, 10.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 22:30 AU RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent speaks at the Bloomberg Breakfast Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Europe pushes pair back below the 21-DMA as sour risk drives EUR/JPY below 114.30 * NY opens near 1.1220, pair holds tight range around that level until Brianard * Brainard stays dovish & sends UST yields and the USD lower, EUR/USD lifts to 1.1268 * Kashkari tempers USD bears, EUR/USD dips near 1.1220 but lifts near 1.1245 late * Doji candle forms on daily, suggests indecision for now USD/JPY * Despite a NY rebound in risky assets, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY held losses * USD/JPY's slid to 101.72 in Ldn in follow-through derisking from NY on Fri * NY PM low of 101.56 came on Brainard's dovish reiterations * Rebound in risky assets in NY prior to that barely helped USD/JPY * Higher yield & commodity crosses did get a lift from stocks & oil rebounds * But like EUR/JPY, all key JPY crosses remain in the red toward the close * Focus is now on big US data releases Thurs & Fri, amid Fed's quiet time * IP/CU and the Reuters Tankan on the 14th are the next key local releases * Mkt's still unclear what if any policy changes the BOJ will make on 21st USD/CHF * EUR/CHF & USD/CHF both struggled with lingering risk-off flows o/n * A rebound in stocks & other risk assets in NY failed to lift either * Brainard's comments dashed some hawkish hopes, hurt USD slightly * Damage was ltd because most doubted Brainard would shift pre-FOMC * 2nd day below the Cloud top for USD/CHF. 10-DMA is cresting by the high * EUR/CHF reversed most of the last two days' gains * JPM's Dimon said worried about EZ breakup post-Brexit * Italy's Econ Min waiting for better markets to launch MPS recap * Swiss Aug Prod & Import Prices seen +0.2% m/m & -0.3% y/y vs -0.8% GBP/USD * Cable plumbed 11-day low by 1.3236 in in early European trade * USD was bid on increased US rate hike sentiment ahead of Fed's Brainard comments * US election uncertainty also weighed on GBP owing to candidate Clintons pneumonia * Cable rallied into Lon close sat near 1.33 pre-Brainard, rose to high 1.3347 in NY aft * Brainard comments dovish, warns ag preemptively raising rates * EUR/GBP -0.45% sits near 200-HMA support by 0.8430, probes daily cloud top 0.8448 * BoE to begin buying corp bonds and more stimulus exp'd later in yr exp'd to lift cross USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.3036/3122, Noram 1.3035/3123, Close 1.3040, NY -67 pips * USD off highs on dovish Fed speak - & * Brainard comments sunk USD/CAD & & * Brent +0.6%, WTI +0.85%, Al -0.6%, Cu +0.65%, gold +0.1%, DXY -0.2% (all NY) * AUD/CAD +0.24%, 0.9857, S&P +1.5% (+2.1 in NY) EUR/CAD -0.05% 1.4651 * US/CA 2Y spread -1.5bp (+19.7) CAD/JPY -0.8%, 78.10 Tue-light data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning, touches 0.7494 just as NY gets going, NY opens near 0.7500 * Bull pressure as soured risk fades, lifts near 0.7530 then ranges 0.7505/35 * Dovish Brainard sends UST yields & USD lower, AUD/USD spikes up above 0.7560 * Dips on Fed's Kashkari but dip bought as the USD stays heavy across the board * Pair near 0.7565/80 resistance zone late in the day * Oz NAB Aug Bus. confidence & conditions & China Aug sales & IP are data risks * Daily techs warn bears, bull hammer candle forms & RSI diverges on new low NZD/USD * Europe pushes pair below 10 & 21-DMAs & near the t-l off the July 25 low * Small bounce into NY, opens near 0.7300, choppy 0.7290/30 range ensues * Near 0.7320 into Brainard, broad USD sales take hold, pair lifts above 0.7350 * Little pullback seen as USD remains heavy late in the day * Daily techs warns s-t bears, bull hammer forms near t-l and 10 & 21-DMAs, RSI diverges * NZ Aug food price index & China sales & IP for Aug are data risks in Asia LATAM * USD/MXN opened NorAm 19.1570 just below day's high by 19.19, ending near 18.92 * Dovish Fed's Brainard comments take Sept off table for US hike * Pair had rallied on increased election uncertainty, Clinton pneumonia * Banxico wary of low oil, potential US hike(s), & election uncertainty; all in play early Mon * USD/BRL reverses early gains ends NorAm -0.5% by 3.2550, US/Brazil equities rally * Economists raise Brazil's 2016 inflation forecast -poll * USD/CLP reversed early gains ends NorAm -0.5 at 670, copper up 0.65% into NY close Trump keeps the heat on Yellen before FOMC meets Trump said on Monday that Yellen should be "ashamed" of what she was doing which he described as "obviously political" and "doing what Obama wants her to do" . Trump's latest views do not bode well for Yellen's chances of securing a second four-year term when her first term ends in Feb 2018 if Trump gets the Oval Office gig. Four months ago, Trump said that "when her time is up, I would most likely replace her". Bookies recently shortened the odds of victory for Trump on Nov 8, before odds-on favorite Clinton fell ill at a Sept 11 memorial . The event risk of the U.S. presidential election is one reason why the FOMC might be tempted to spring a surprise and hike rates next week, as opposed to waiting until Dec 14. See related BUZZ commentary.