SYDNEY, Sept 14 (IFR) - USD surges amid global risk retreat Market Briefs * Tumbling oil sends Wall St into a slide, Oil prices fall more than 2% on IEA, OPEC comments * No Article 50 before Brexit ministry fully staffed - UK minister * ECB's Lautenschlaeger: ECB should not change policy stance: skeptical about further rate reductions * BOJ plans to position taking interest rates further into negative territory - Nikkei * Japan confirms it will increase 40-year JGB issuance by Y400mln this FY * Global bonds & stocks lashed by policy rethink, talk of turning point as c.banks fail to stir growth & inflation * Atlanta Fed's Lockhart to step down Feb 28, no timetable set for naming new president * Former US Treasury Sec Geithner: Financial system more stable now because capital cushions are 'thicker' Macro Themes in Play * Markets down as yields spike, curves steepen; BOJ does it again (like January), plan to make JGB curve more attractive having unintended consequences across risk markets; bonds break hard, widely watched risk benchmarks like HYG, EEM fail support, banks hammered * Fed not a factor in selloff, Brainard (yesterday) buried hopes of Sep rate hike, meeting trades at 1-in-10 * Cable lower following inflation data, weak Manpower survey; EUR sideways; JPY down on talk of deeper rate cut; AUD, CAD, EM smoked as carry trade goes into reverse; MXN looks at record lows * Energy sector down big, market reminded that large Kazakh project to come online next month, demand/supply balance difficult to achieve Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:45 NZ Current Account - Qtrly Q2 f/c -0.411b, 1.306b-prev * 22:45 NZ Current Account- Annual Q2 f/c -6.74b, -7.50b-prev * 22:45 NZ Cact Balance To GDP Q2 f/c -2.7%, -3%-prev * 00:30 AU Consumer Sentiment Sep 2%-prev * 04:30 JP Industrial Output Rev Jul 0%-prev * 04:30 JP Capacity Util Idx Chg MM Jul 1.5%-prev * Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 1.1230, bull pressure on EUR/JPY's rally * EUR/USD makes two tries at cracking 1.1260 but fails, slide ensues * Fall gathers pace as USD's bid intensifies, 200-HMA stems slide briefly * Drop extends and USD's climb persists, EUR/USD pierces 10 & 100-DMAs * September 9 low neared, little bounce seen, near days low late * Little data to drive tomorrow, action likely limited as mkt awaits US sales data Friday USD/JPY * Mixed session for the JPY, mostly up save for vs USD & CHF havens * Widespread bond and stock mkt selling helped JPY on crosses * USD/JPY ran buy stops in early NY & ran higher w Tsy ylds & BOJ story * Nikkei story said BOJ looking at rate cuts & options to steepen JGB curve * JPY weakened on the story w USD/JPY past 200-HMA now * With global back-up in bond ylds & stocks, BOJ taking a chance on 2nd cut * Jan NIRP move wrong-footed mkts, sent JPY higher & Nikkei lower * If US Thur-Fri data not clearly hawkish, BOJ's on the hook to weaken JPY * Offers 103.00-15 & Cloud base at 103.47 * EUR/JPY rebounded by TL, Sep 7 low & Fibo supports * GBP/JPY cracked repeated lows by 135 before BOJ rate cut story lifted it USD/CHF * EUR/CHF lifted by weak Swiss PIP (SNB inducement), USD/JPY rise & ECB * Producer & Import Prices unexpectedly -0.3% m/m after a 0.1% drop in July * USD/CHF rallied on rising US yields & risk-off flows favoring the USD * ECB's Lautenschlaeger dimmed QE expansion hopes * Worse for CHF was that it couldn't find a haven bid amid risk-off flows * Talk of BOJ rate cut/twist that hurt JPY also likely weighed on the franc * If BOJ does cut rates it could revive competitive CB easings at some stage * EUR/CHF not yet above last two days' 1.0975/76 highs; 1.1000/10 key * USD/CHF back up by Fri's 0.9785 high. Offers 0.9795-810 * Swiss ZEW Wed after weak German ZEW today GBP/USD * Lingering Brexit concerns remain a major negative for GBP, pair ends NY 1.3181 * UK annualized Aug CPI inflation +0.6% vs +0.7% f/c * Bank of England's Carney fends off critics of Brexit stimulus * GBP support at 1.3155 50% Fib of 1.2865-1.3445 & daily cloud base * EUR/GBP higher on weak UK inflation data, dovish UK tilt lifts EUR v GBP * Pair ends NorAm 0.8504 after trading 0.8420-0.8534 range, rising cloud supports * ECB's Lautenschlaeger: ECB should not change policy stance USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.3030/3108, Noram 1.3092/3190, Close 1.3170, NY +76 pips * Oil crushed on EIA & OPEC seeing glut lasting longer * EM currencies got whacked, particularly BRL, RUB and ZAR- risk aversion rising * Brent -2.65%, WTI -3.0%, Al -0.2%, Cu +0.1%, gold -0.7%, DXY +0.55% (+0.35% NY) * AUD/CAD -0.38%, 0.9821, S&P -1.7% (-1.1 in NY) EUR/CAD +0.76% 1.4761 * US/CA 2Y spread +1.2bp (+20.0) CAD/JPY -0.2%, 77.92 Wed-light data [page:2417] AUD/USD * Bounce in Europe's morning sees NY open near 0.7540, bear pressure immediate * Risk sours as stocks & commodities slump while JPY firms, AUD/JPY dives * AUD/USD taken lower, tests 0.7485/90 support, pauses briefly * Broad based USD bid takes hold, pair's slide intensifies, 100-DMA & daily cloud break * Pair nears 0.7440, bounce sees pair near 0.7460 but bounce fades, near low late * Techs favor bears, RSIs falling, long upper wick on monthly, below daily cloud & 100-DMA NZD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7335, bear pressure right out of the gate * Sour risk environment hits high beta ccys, stocks & commodities while JPY firms * Steady & unrelenting slide sees t-l off July 25 low & Sep 2 low break * Slide gathers pace on USD rally, 0.7225/35 support neared * Small bounce sees pair near 0.7245 but bounce fades, near day's low late * Techs grow bearish, gravestone doji on monthly RSIs biased down LATAM * USD/MXN remained volatile, trading wide 18.9520-18.2160 range in NorAm * Pair set to close NY session near 19.1200, key driver oil -2.74% by days end * Weak global econ activity sees mkts exited broadly, USTs, gold, equities all lwr * USD/BRL +2.47% at 3.3250 leads LatAms lower, Ret sales miss f/c * Brazil launches privatization plan to rescue economy * USD/CLP +1.39% ends NY by 678.50, copper reverses early gains ends flat on day Abe, markets grasping for remaining reflation options Now that markets sense a Fed rate hike on Sept 21 is a long shot again, despite Jackson Hole steering to the contrary, the focus is shifting in part to what, if anything, the BOJ can announce that same day. Unlike the Fed, the BOJ continues to aggressively expand its balance sheet. Yet, that expansion is only a few quarters away from running into scarcity issues unless the MOF issues more JGBs. The MOF confirmed today it will increase 40-year JGB issuance by Y400 billion this FY. It's presumed the BOJ will gobble up much of that debt to enhance the helicopter-like appearance of its QE. But that and other tweaks to QQE are unlikely to lift reflation as much as hoped even with the government's already announced fiscal stimulus, leaving the 2% CPI target, JPY bears, JGB bulls and risk traders globally wanting in the end. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2cpdYYs