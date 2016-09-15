SYDNEY, Sept 15 (IFR) - Market Briefs * US import prices post first drop in 6-mos, -0.2% v -0.1% Rtrs f/c, 0.1% pvs; Export prices -0.8% v 0.1% Rtrs f/c * ECB's Knot: ECB needs to be more flexible as it chases inflation * EU's Juncker: Brexit not the end of European Union * BOJ to weigh tougher hurdles for easing exit - Nikkei * BIS: Central banks should learn to live with low inflation * China's Aug c.bank FX sales hit highest in 6-mos, as bank sought to support the yuan; PboC sold 191.9bn yuan * UK labour mkt withstands Brexit shock, but wage growth slows, Jobless rate steady at 4.9%; Claimant count rises, hinting at slowdown * US crude stocks unexpectedly slip, fall 559k bbls vs exp'd 3.8mio bbl build - EIA * U.S. distillate stocks at highest level seasonally since 2010 - EIA * Copper hits 3-wk high on brighter China demand prospects * US yield curve at steepest point in two months, ECB, BOJ seen as less supportive of long-term debt * Ford to move all small-car production to Mexico from US - CEO * Brazil's Lula and wife charged with corruption -Globo TV Macro Themes in Play * Markets lower, less impressed the more they hear about BOJ plan, Nikkei one way trip down since details of potential policy moves began surfacing; European stocks break key support * US yields fall, break in stocks make Fed rate hike even less likely; DXY lower but next 1% a coin toss; EUR firm; USDJPY fades all session * Commodities at low end of summer range, weakness weighing on risk assets, never bought into central bank stimulus promises post-Brexit like stocks did; oil down hard as Libya coming back online; equity energy sector signaling top is in for crude, OIH lowest in four months * EM carry trade takes on a less appealing look as stocks/commodities break; MXN at new record low; AUD, CAD weak; Cable grinds higher despite jobs data miss, GBP shorts still not getting much satisfaction, pain trade is higher, world leaning against 1.3600 Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:30 NZ Manufacturing PMI Aug 55.8 * 22:45 NZ GDP Production QQ* Q2 f/c 1.1%, 0.7%-prev * 22:45 NZ GDP -Annl-Avg, Prod-Bas* Q2 f/c 2.8%, 2.4%-prev * 22:45 NZ GDP -Annual* Q2 f/c 3.7%, 2.8%-prev * 22:45 NZ GDP Expenditure QQ* Q2 0.5%-prev * 23:00 JP Reuters Tankan DI Sep 100%-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Bond Investment w/e -1326.4b-prev * 23:50 JP Foreign Invest JP Stock W/e 1.9b-prev * 01:30 AU New Motor Veh Sales m/m Aug -1.3%-prev * 01:30 AU Employment* Aug f/c 15.0k, 26.2k-prev * 01:30 AU Full Time Employment* Aug -45.4k-prev * 01:30 AU Participation Rate* Aug f/c 64.9%, 64.9%-prev * 01:30 AU Unemployment Rate* Aug f/c 5.7%, 5.7%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens just above the 200-HMA after a quiet European morning * Pair lingers near the MA for most of NY's morning but bull pressure ensues * Broad based USD sales allow a sharp spike up, 21-DMA gets pierced * Rally extends & hits a 1.1275 high, gains erode though * Risk sours a bit & JPY firms, EUR/JPY trades from near 115.55 toward 115.00 * EUR/USD follows, dips near 1.1240, sits near 1.1250 late in the day * Pair's recent range remains intact, likely to stay that way until US sales data Friday USD/JPY * USD/JPY followed the broader USD pullback, but JPY recovered broadly * JPY was sold Tues & O/N on stories about the BOJ eyeing rate cuts or twist * Hamada today stumped for possible foreign bond buying - Kyodo, Nikkei * More likely is an exit strategy/guidance change Nikkei * Digested Tsy bond auctions fm Mon-Tue left Tsy ylds retreating, hit USD/JPY * Also lingering doubts BOJ easing will weaken the JPY or speed reflation * Daily Cloud keeping USD/JPY & crosses under pressure * Oil's slide despite decent DOE data hit CAD/JPY and the like * EUR/JPY try to at Cloud top failed big: Oct was last close above the Cloud * 61.8% of the Jul-Aug drop at 116.10 also weighs on EUR/JPY * All eyes on big US data Thur-Fri. Reuters Sep Tankan due out tonight USD/CHF * EUR/CHF & USD/CHF cleared recent highs at the Ldn open, then fell hard * Follow-on USD & USD/JPY buying from Tues quickly evaporated * The choppy recovery from last Thur's ECB low will keep SNB steady Thur * Plenty of reasons for the SNB to hold tight for now * USD/CHF's nearing 61.8% of the Sep drop & 200-DMA at 0.9795/809 * EUR/CHF found lots of sellers at 1.10 with the Sep 1 high there * Thur & Fri bring a slew of key US data & fresh Fed implications GBP/USD * GBP/USD reverses early losses to 1.3132 on weak UK job claim/avg earnings data * Pair bounced in NY aft moving to high at 1.3235 ending NorAm 1.3225 * Oil dips further in NorAm ends NY -2.75%, equities back to flat, USTs off session high * EUR/GBP unable to hold gains above 50% Fib at 0.8529, set to end session 0.8502 * GBP shorts lighten ahead of US data Thurs, despite low odds for Sep hike next wk USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.3128/76, Noram 1.3139/3209, Close 1.3201, NY +29 pips * Oil lower again as below f/c EIA crude draw offset by distillates * DXY slumped in NY trade, Loonie didn't participate due to oil price slide * Brent -2.5%, WTI -2.9%, Al +1.3%, Cu +2.3%, gold +0.25%, DXY -0.32% (-0.18% NY) * AUD/CAD +0.26%, 0.9855, S&P -0.16% (-0.2% in NY) EUR/CAD +0.42% 1.4841 * US/CA 2Y spread +3bp (+17.5) CAD/JPY -0.4%, 77.53 Thur-light data [page:2417] AUD/USD * NY opens near 0.7480, bear pressure early as USD firms up, 0.7451 hit * Bounce ensues as USD rise reverses pair nears 0.7495 but pair slips again * AUD/JPY gives up day's gains, turns negative, AUD/USD follows, near 0.7470 late * Inability to hold above 100-DMA and daily cloud base bolsters bearish tech view * Oz jobs the big risk due, if data is weak slide likely resumes * 0.7285/0.7325 support zone is then in play NZD/USD * Choppy in early NY, pair hugs the 0.7280, dips below 0.7260 on broad USD bid * Bid fades and USD slides lower, NZD/USD rises sharply toward 0.7320 * Rally fades as stocks stumble and JPY firms to sour risk a bit * NZD/USD slides towards 0.7280 late in the day * NZ Aug Mfg PMI and Q2 GDP are data risks, if weak recent slide likely resumes * Key support in 0.7200/12 area then likely tested, if breaks sub-0.7100 eyed LATAM * USD/MXN higher still, puts in 3-mos high at 19.28, settles near 19.24, oil -3% * Smaller pullback today hints at further gains in the offing, Pivot res by 19.4435 * All-time high Jun 24 (post-Brexit) at 19.5225 in view, mkt on lookout for Banxico * USD/BRL +0.7%, despite BCB reduced reverse swap auction (5k), pair ends NY 3.3350 * Brazil's Lula and wife charged with corruption -Globo TV, weighs on BRL * USD/CLP counter trend -0.4% to 674.50, better china data lifts copper (+2.5%) SNB to leave well enough alone on Thursday There is no pressing reason for the SNB to adjust policy at Thur's meeting, particularly after the ECB postponed an augmentation of its QE program at their meeting and EUR/CHF is comfortably above the SNB's current soft floor at 1.08 and the 1.0623 Brexit nadir. And though the Fed looks unlikely to raise rates at their Sep 21 meeting, USD/CHF remains near the rebound highs scored since the Jan '15 dive due to the EUR/CHF's 1.20 floor removal. Furthermore, Swiss core CPI is back up to flat from -1% last Nov, with deflation the SNB's main concern. Speculation about the BOJ cutting rates at their Sep 21 meeting or beyond, if it were to occur and if it didn't backfire as the last one did, is no reason for SNB unease at this stage given CHF/JPY's roughly 20% fall since May '15. Charts: tmsnrt.rs/2cIpOQX