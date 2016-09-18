SYDNEY, Sept 19 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Rising rents, healthcare costs lift US cons prices; CPI +0.2% v 0.1% Rtrs f/c, Core +0.3% v 0.2% Rtrs f/c * U Mich prelim Sentiment 89.8 v 90.8 Rtrs f/c, Prelim conditions 103.5 v 107.5 f/c; 1-yr inflation 2.3% v 2.5% pvs * EU's Tusk: Quite likely UK will be ready to trigger article 50 in January or February; adds to GBP weakness * Germany's Merkel: Europe situation critical, can't be fixed at one summit; Europe in critical situation since Brexit vote * USD gains after inflation data suggest more hawkish Fed; Uncertainty pre- BOJ meet limits USD gains v yen * Deutsche Bank: Slumps after US DoJ asks it to pay USD14bn; DB 5-yr Sr. CDS +16bp, subordinated +33bp * MXN hits record low, USD/MXN inching toward 20; weak oil, pot'l Fed hikes, uncertain US election wigh on MXN * Sterling skids to 10-wk low by 1.3000, near minor Fib support; * Oil hits multi-week lows on glut worry, Iran oil exports near pre-sanctions level-source Macro Themes in Play * Markets lower, risk aversion theme carries over from last week, BOE/ECB pause and skepticism over BOJ leads drive for exits; oil/commodities weigh, EM underperforms * US data worst combination for Fed, CPI inflation ticks up but real weekly earnings miss badly; numbers continue to argue against Fed desire for higher rates, hike next week a longshot * GBP melts down as Hammond makes Brexit play, says willing to forgo single-market access (for control of borders); EUR gets hit after US goes after Deutsche Bank for $14 Bln, bad week for bank sector; USDJPY ends down for second week, markets fear unintended consequences of BOJ * DXY higher but more to do with non-USD side of pairs; AUD, CAD, EM all lower with commodities, MXN collapses to record; crude at five week lows, rig count highest in seven months Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 22:00 NZ Westpac Consumer Survey Q3 106-prev * 01:30 CN China House Prices YY* Aug 7.9%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Heavy in Europe's morning as EUR/JPY slips from the 114.80 area * EUR/USD follows, hits 1.1215 before bouncing near 1.1230 at NY's open * Bear pressure resumes as CPI sends USD & UST yields up & widens DE-US spreads * EUR/USD drops sharply, virtually no bounce until 1.1155 area is neared * Bids by 55 & 200-DMAs allow a meager bounce toward 1.1165 * USD bid intensifies in afternoon on GBP dump, 1.1150 hit * Bigger drop likely prevented by EUR/GBP's rally above 0.8577 * All eyes look the Fed on Wednesday now USD/JPY * Above-f/c U.S. CPI rallied USD/JPY away 2nd drop toward the 101.70 lows * Move up toward the Tenkan at 12.51 driven by a bounce in STIR spreads * JPY fared best vs the USD's broad rise due to resumed risk-off flows * GBP/JPY is -1.4% last after key tech support breaks & renewed Brexit angst * Big dive early away from broke 38.2% of Aug-Sep rise at 135.16 * Then took out the 50% Fibo & Kijun at 134.03; 61.*5 close by at 132.89 * Thick daily Cloud's been pressing down on the cross since Sep 1 * EUR/JPY pierced the Cloud base & up TL fm Aug at 114.11/05 * But it held above the Sep 13 & 7 range lows at 113.95/81 * BOJ meeting on 21st key, easing options seen ltd, council divided USD/CHF * EUR/CHF continues to churn within the recent 1.10-1.09 range * Price pivots around the 200DMA at 1.0930 and 1.0923-1.0956 today * Nervous forex generally as mkt awaits Fed/BoJ next week * Above-f/c U.S. CPI rallied USD/CHF above Sep's 61.8% Fibo & 200-DMA * A close above the 61.8% at 0.9795 & MA at 0.9808 eyes Sep's 0.9885 high * Prices could easily fall back next week if the Fed doesn't hike, is dovish * Swiss SECO F/Cs and Aug Trade data are out Tuesday GBP/USD * Cable was offered in Europe on Deutsche Bank/DOJ news, fell to 1.3160 in Europe * Pair remained offered after US CPI beat, more UK cuts exp'd also weigh on cable * GBP/USD ends NY -1.7% at 1.3015 near session low, minor Fib support 1.3002 * EUR/GBP rallies above 0.8544 Fib resistance, ends NY at 0.8569 near NorAm high * Cross RSI/Stoch's rising show no let-up, steady US & EZ rate outlook dominates UK * Forbes: GBP slide since Brexit vote should ease UK C/A deficit USD/CAD * USD/CAD O/N 1.3143/3210, Noram 1.3198/3248, Close 1.3213, NY +8 pips * DXY rose +0.8% (+0.6% NY) in response to higher US CPI * That squeezed UST/CA 2Y spreads +2.7bp (+19.0) CAD/JPY -0.14%, 77.51 * AUD/CAD -0.11%, 0.9878, S&P -0.45% (unch in NY) EUR/CAD -0.43%, 1.4732 * Brent -1.5%, WTI -1.75%, Aluminum +0.3%, Copper "unch", gold -0.34% * Cda mfg trade soft, +0.1% f/c +1.0%; Mon- NAHB idx Wed FOMC AUD/USD * Slow drift lower in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7500, bounces early * bounce fades after CPI beat sends USD higher, 0.7475 neared * U. of Mich miss allows a small bounce 0.7495 neared but bounce fades * USD broadly bid in the afternoon, pair back near session low late in the day * Little Oz data next week, trades look for cues from the Fed on Wednesday NZD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, hovers below 0.7320, NY opens near 0.7305 * Bear pressure early after CPI above f/c sharp drop sees 0.7265 neared before pause * Little bounce seen, USD bid persists, hourly supt at 0.7260 breaks * 0.7240/50 support zone neared late in the day * Fonterra milk auction & RBNZ are risks next week, RBNZ expected to be on hold * Fed an even bigger risk, if rate hike seen NZD/USD's slide likely accelerates * Recent consolidation then likely ends & 0.7200 breaks, sub-0.7100 then eyed LATAM * USD/MXN remained bid, pair rose to new all-time high 19.7770 after US CPI beat * Oil off 2.3% added to MXN weakness, Uncertainty over US election also a factor * USD/MXN 1/3-mos vol rising as low gamma abv 19.50 sees rush for protection * Pair ends week near high at 19.70, market wary of Banxico near 20 * USD/BRL -0.53% to 3.2850, BCB auctions 5k reverse swaps approx 38b of 110b remain * BCB's Goldfajn: US rate rises reduce room for Brazil to lower FX swaps * USD/CLP ends NY +0.5% at 675, succumbs to broad commod weakness copper -0.1% BOJ might take Hippocratic Oath to first do no harm The BOJ and other central banks may soon be forced by the markets to take the Hippocratic Oath, pithily summed up as, first do no harm. The ECB last week sidestepped its chance to show how it might prolong its QE program. Now the BOJ has to decide what, if any, policy adjustments it can make that will not be net injurious. The collapse of the JGB curve and the negative rate being charge on QE accumulation balances have left the Japanese banking index languishing near pre-Abenomics levels, with the 10-2 curve nearly disappearing after Brexit. Core CPI has fallen y/y the past four months and options for reviving it are limited. A BOJ reverse twist curve steepening could backfire if negative rates hurt banks more or higher L-T rates (less BOJ buying) triggers further global risk aversion and JPY haven buying. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2cuh9SD