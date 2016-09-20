SYDNEY, Sept 20 (IFR) - Market Briefs * NAHB housing market index 65 in Sept vs revised 59 in Aug, highest in 11-mos; NAHB Sept Index Of Prospective Buyers 48 versus 44 in Aug * Oil up 2 pct on producer deal speculation, gasoline dips on profit-taking; Venezuela hints at OPEC/non-OPEC deal this month * Italy PM Renzi tells Buba's Weidmann to fix Germany's bank problems, after Weidmann had urged Italy to cut its huge public debt * Brazil's Meirelles says pension reform key to avoid insolvency, recovery of confidence shows govt on right path * Merkel: accepts share of responsibility for Berlin defeat, declines comment on whether she will run in '17 federal election * DoubleLine's Gundlach: 1.70% is new 1.55%, Fed won't hike but will include hawkish no-hike language Macro Themes in Play * Markets mixed, bulls struggle to keep upper hand as clock ticks down to BOJ; markets preparing for disappointment; Nikkei a weak spot, futures -1% to three week lows; USDJPY never recovers London drop, EURJPY breaks trend support; world essentially on hold for Wednesday * EUR, GBP hold Friday lows, bounce small, no interest, DXY tops at 200 dma for second day; CAD slightly better with oil but path still down; MXN at new record low * Rates steady/softer, Wednesday Fed rate hike trades at 1-in-10 chance; Nasdaq key reversal, sets up potential double top with March 2000; traders keep eye on DB stock, down hard again * Oil up on talk of OPEC production agreement, not very convincing; Iron Ore, Copper skeptical of better Chinese data Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 01:30 AU Home Price Index Q2 f/c 2.5%, -0.2%-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * --:-- JP Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Sept. 21) * 01:30 AU Reserve Bank of Australia to release minutes of its September monetary policy meeting Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Pair rallies from 220 & 55-DMAs and clears daily cloud in Europe's morning * Pullback sees NY opens near 1.1160, bull pressure emerges again * Broad USD weakness takes hold, steady climb up to 1.1198 seen * Offers by the 100-DMA repel the rise and the USD slide abates * Pair slips toward 1.1170, sits near 1.1180 late * Only 2nd tier data from EZ & US tomorrow, little impact due,mkt focused on Fed USD/JPY * Yen began the week on a firm note, suggesting ltd risk fm BOJ & Fed Wed * Fri.'s USD/JPY 101.70 low held o/n, but gave way in NY to a 101.58 low * The NAHB beat was a tiny help to yields. Stock improved late, too * Bids above 101 & offers near 102.50. Daily Cloud base is steady at 102.31 * GBP/JPY's breakdown from last week is extending: Jul-Aug lows by 129 key * EUR/JPY broke up TLs from July & Aug & prior Sep lows * AUD/JPY up on commodity/EM bounce after barely breaching 76 last wk USD/CHF * CHF joined the core ccy consolidation ahead of FOMC & BOJ meets Wed * Weekly Swiss Sight Deposits up again, to no one's amazement * USD/CHF held Fri.'s post US CPI gains, stalling near the 0.9808 200-DMA * EUR/CHF bounced ahead of Fri.'s low, but remains in a 1.09-1.10 range * Swiss SECO F/Cs and Aug Trade data are out Tuesday GBP/USD * Cable topped out at 1.3092 by NY option cut, weak into close ending NorAm 1.3030 * 1.2999 = Asia low. 1.2996 = pre-weekend 1-mos low on 'hard Brexit' fears * Pair holds support near 1.3000, 76.4% of 1.2865-1.3445 at 1.3002, dbl bottom area * A50 talk weighs on GBP, Only an iron lady can stop A50 trigger in Q1 '17 * Bbg-Hammond: ready to drop single-mkt access on Brexit Link: bloom.bg/2cCOmrn * EUR/GBP ending NY flat on day, range 0.8535-0.8582, 0.8582 = pre-w/e high for pair * GBP IMM shorts cut in week to Sept 13 USD/CAD * USD/CAD 1.3135/3230, Noram 1.3150/3207, Close 1.3197, NY +32 pips * DXY fell 0.3% (-0.1% NY) in response to slightly lower US yields * That squeezed UST/CA 2Y spreads -0.7bp (+19.0) CAD/JPY -0.4%, 77.11 * AUD/CAD +0.61%, 0.9951, S&P +0.25% (-0.1% in NY) EUR/CAD +0.1%, 1.4747 * Brent +0.5%, WTI +0.8%, Aluminum +0.4%, Copper -0.2%, gold +0.3% * NAHB idx beat f/c [page:2417] Oil up on production cut talk AUD/USD * Quiet in Europe's morning, NY opens just below the 200-Hour MA, bull pressure emerges * Broad USD sales & AUD/NZD rally help pair lift early, 0.7565/70 res zone breaks * Limited follow through, 0.7573 high hit, 55-Day MA helps limit gains * USD slide abates, slide ensues, AUD/USD nears 0.7545 late in the day * Oz Q2 Home Price Index a second tier data risk due, mkt more focused on Fed NZD/USD * Limited action in NY as pair lingers near 0.7320 for most of the session * Pair not above to gain much from broad USD weakness, hits 0.7325 high * AUD/NZD test near 1.0340 helps keep bulls in check * Pair slips towards 0.7305 late as the USD slide stalls and some shorts cover * No NZ data to drive, milk auction might impact tomorrow but RBNZ looms * No cut f/c for RBNZ, if surprise cut seen pair's slide from Sep high likely resumes LATAM * USD/MXN trades in 19.60/6950 range for most of NorAm, ends NY by highs of day * Early NY gains reversed as oil moved off early session highs by 44.15 ends 43.35 * Market on hold pre-Fed meet Wed, FF futures price hold in Sep, Dec hike near 55% * USD/BRL ends NY +0.18% at 3.27, BCB sell 5k reverse swaps * Brazil economic activity edges down in July * USD/CLP ends NorAm flat at 676, flows light owing to local holiday; copper -0.2% Surprise Fed rate hike problematic Market expectations that the Fed will hike rates at this week's meeting have been on a roller-coaster since the Jackson Hole conference late August. These expectations are currently less than 15%, yet a few see merits of the Fed delivering a surprise rate hike this week. Much of this commentary is based on optimism over the growth/inflation data, as well as a view that a surprise hike would help close the confidence gap. There are problems with such a scenario in that it would add weight to concerns over the Fed's ability to effectively communicate, won't help resolve legitimate concerns from Fed doves over inflation and may trigger a 2013-style taper tantrum. The prospect of muddying the communication waters further, an unwarranted tightening of financial conditions as well as increased volatility are all likely to favour the Fed standing pat this week and signaling action in December. Full comment