SYDNEY, Sept 21 (IFR) - Calm before CB storm; new MXN low Market Briefs * U.S. Aug housing starts -5.8%; single-family permits 3.7%, Building permits -0.4% on multi-family units * Stocks, dollar edge higher; focus turns to Fed, BOJ * Fonterra's GDT price +1.7% w/an avg selling price NZD 2,975, volume falls 4.5% * Fed again poised to cut longer-run interest rate forecast * BoC's Poloz: Canada's interest rates to stay low given headwinds * Long-dated euro zone yields fall with Japanese influx expected * Yen up as traders doubt BOJ's firepower; next step seen as cutting rates & steepening yield curve * Sterling slides to 5-week low as Brexit chatter weighs, BoE may need to cut rates further * Oil at six-week low as oversupply outweighs output freeze talks; Saudi Arabian oil exports rose in July * OPEC chief Mohammed Barkindo : oil market stabilization deal may last one year -RIA Macro Themes in Play * Bond yields fall, curves flatten as USD (DXY) hints at breakout; dollar on edge vs EUR, GBP and CAD; Fed not expected to tighten tomorrow but tee up December move; EM, commodities and risk assets a good sale on higher USD * Markets mixed, wary of BOJ disappointment, expectations low; Nikkei and USDJPY lower again * MXN down for sixth day to new record as US election polls tighten; AUD up behind lift in copper, Aus coal prices strong Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 23:50 JP Exports YY* Aug f/c -4.8%, -14.00%-prev * 23:50 JP Imports YY* Aug f/c -17.8%, -24.70%-prev * 23:50 JP Trade Balance Total Yen Aug f/c 202.3b, 513.5b-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 00:00 JP Bank of Japan interest rate decision (rate exp'd steady at -0.1%) Currency Summaries EUR/USD * 10 & 21-DMAs stymie rally in Europe's morning, ensuing slip sees NY open near 1.1180 * Tight range early but bear pressure resumes as EUR/JPY slips from 114.00 toward 113.50 * EUR/USD down to 1.1164 then a brief pause before bear pressure resumes * Late day USD bid sees dip sub-1.1160, sits nearby heading into the day's end * Market awaits BoJ & Fed, could be a double dose of bearish results for EUR * If BoJ disappoints & doesn't ease JPY likely drives EUR/JPY down * If Fed is hawkish USD bid will be another weight on EUR * Long upper wick on daily candle & falling RSIs favor bears from tech viewpoint USD/JPY * Tight 101.54-102.07 o/n range kept in NY on eve of BOJ & Fed statements * US Housing Starts missed, but were hurt by severe flooding in the South * Wide spread of BOJ expectations, but most see curve steepening moves * Only moderate USD/JPY weakness seen on BOJ ease; could backfire * Would take a surprise Fed hike to squeeze shorts above daily Cloud * Even then, a Fed hike might trigger a USD/JPY-bearish taper tantrum * Additional GBP/JPY losses came on early '17 Article 50 trigger fears * Retest of 128.81 low lent credence by 161.8% Fibo off Sep high at 128.80 * Kuroda BOJ policy changes have mostly come late, after 12:30 TKY time USD/CHF * EUR/CHF continues to pivot around the 200DMA & bids at 1.0910-25 * Monday's 1.0925-1.0960 range repeated in reverse order so far today * Recover since June 24 stalled on Sep 1 by the June 24's 1.1010 peak * Some angst about EU-Swiss deal on immigration & single-mkt access * Deal even more complicated after Brexit; possible template for UK * Swiss econ could suffer if limit on immigration narrows EU mkts access * USD/CHF also hugging its 200-DMA at 0.9808 ahead of BOJ & Fed Tues * Upside risk here if Fed shocked with a hike, less so if BOJ ease again * Swiss govt revises up its 2016 GDP estimate to 1.5% vs 1.4% prev * Swiss Aug trade surplus CHF3.025 bln vs 2.8 bln; Imp & Exp down GBP/USD * Ramped up fears of a 'hard' Brexit weighs on GBP, support broken by 1.3000 * Pair dips to 5-wk low 1.2947, set to end NY by 1.2975; flows light pre-Fed * Bank of England's Saunders sees more scope to loosen policy * EUR/GBP has risen to a 4-wk high, 0.8631 just abv Aug 23 high 0.8629 * Pair bounced off European low 0.8563 daily pivot support, up TL res 0.8648 USD/CAD * USD/CAD 1.3190/3235, Noram 1.3204/43, Close 1.3220, "unch" in NY * DXY rose 0.16% (+0.07% NY) in response to slightly higher US yields * That squeezed UST/CA 2Y spreads +1.5bp (+20.5) CAD/JPY -0.23%, 77.00 * AUD/CAD +0.32%, 0.9977, S&P +0.21% (-0.15% in NY) EUR/CAD "unch" 1.4753 * Brent -0.78%, WTI +0.44% Al -0.35%, Cu +0.25%, gold +0.05% * US housing data missed -weather Wed- Cda w'sale trade, FOMC AUD/USD * Slide in Europe's morning sees pair open NY near 0.7540, lifts early * USD soft & equities firm allow lift above 0.7560, gains fade though * USD bounces & equities slip sour risk a bit, pair back near NY's open * Further looses likely limited by AUD/NZD recovery toward day's high * No OZ data due, Asia likely quiet, mkt awaits Fed, if hawkish bears likely reign NZD/USD * Europe lifts from 0.7315 toward 0.7260 on AUD/NZD dive & expectation of good milk auction * Slight dip sees NY open below 0.7340, bull pressure resumes as USD is soft & stocks are firm * 0.7358 high hit, just below into Fonterra results, GDT PI +1.7% & WMP -0.2% * Mkt positioned for better result so pair dives, sharp decline seen with little bounce * Nears 0.7300/05 area, bears don't relent, pair near 0.7310 late * Long upper wicks on daily & monthly candles suggest bears have the edge * Market now awaits BoJ and Fed for cues LATAM * No letup for USD/MXN strength, Pair makes new all-time high at 19.8942 * Oil +0.6% off early high adds to USD/MXN lift, pair ends NY near high 19.88 * US election uncertainty weighs on MXN, Trump/Clinton tied in 13 key states (AP) * USD/BRL -0.28% to 3.2645,Goldfajn talks up prospects for Brazil econ * Brazil shares up on Petrobras investment plan * USD/CLP holds 100-DMA supt by 670, ends NY 670.19, copper +0.28% BOJ-In grand scheme, monetary policy is overburdened The BOJ's Comprehensive Review is likely to stick with conventional/unconventional tools of deeper negative rates while leaving QQE unchanged but with more flexible JGB purchases. NIRP already lacks domestic support but this seems to be the only tool available as it looks to maintain expectations that it can meet the 2% inflation while realigning QE such that BOJ buying plays a lesser role in flattening the yield curve. If there is anything new it will be a move toward targeting interest rates out to 10-years versus just short-term rates. The problem is still one of policy effectiveness as the JGB yield curve is already in negative territory out to 10-year maturities. Given how important CBs have been in supporting asset prices, how much tinkering the BOJ does will be important but in the grand scheme of things, it's another example of burdened monetary policy still being asked to do more. Full comment CHART OF THE DAY (GBP/JPY) * May's affirming early '17 Article 50 trigger raises Brexit fears, hits pound * GBPJPY closed below 61.8% of the Aug-Sep rebound at 132.89 on Monday * Full retracement to 129.22 Aug low is likely to follow * 161.8% of the Sep 2-8 drop (138.83-135) is 128.80 v 128.81 July Brexit low * BOJ expectations mixed, but no durable JPY slide is seen afterward * Steady BOJ would bolster JPY, hit risk. (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)