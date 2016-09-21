SYDNEY, Sept 22 (IFR) - Market Briefs * Fed Keeps rate target steady at 25-50bps, Vote 7-3; dissenters George, Mester & Rosengren * Fed: Econ conditions will evolve in a way that warrants only gradual increases in FF rate * Fed: GDP f/cs: '16 1.8% v 2% prev; '17 & '18 unch at 2% * Fed DOTS: '16 DOTs mean 0.6% v 0.9%; '17 1.1% v 1.6%, '18 1.9% v 2.4%; '19 2.6% * Fed's Yellen: expects core inflation to rise to 2% on back of strong labor gains over next 2-3 yrs * US mortgage demand to buy homes -7.3%, hits 6-mos low; Weekly refinancing activity -4% - MBA * BOJ reboots policy, offers little boost for economy, commits to keep 10-yr JGB yield around zero pct * Yen strengthens on skepticism about BOJ's new framework, moves to NY low 100.57 * Mexico's Meade: Fed decision likely to have some impact on peso; MXN to new all-time low 19.9140 * Text of Fed hold: Macro Themes in Play * Markets higher but BOJ underwhelms, banks cheer steeper yield curve play but FX market (USDJPY) sees unintended consequences of manipulating long rates; not good news if JGB no longer a freely traded market * Fed holds rates but tries to keep future meeting 'live', three (out of 10) dissenting votes produces initial hawkish reaction but falling dot plot and very modest long term GDP projections (1.7-2.0%) send rates, USD lower; dovish * DXY bear reversal, fails at 200 dma again; gold recovers, best in two weeks; commodities pop on lower USD/rates, EM flies * Overall outcome of day's events: economies sideways, foreign CBs low on ammo, Fed not a threat; buy spread product/yield until further notice Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * No Significant Data * Japan Holiday (Autumnal Equinox Day) Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * 21:00 NZ RBNZ Bank Interest Rate f/c 2.00%, 2.00%-prev Currency Summaries EUR/USD * NY opens near 1.1150, tight range early, holds basically 1.1140/60 * Spike up to 1.1165 on broad based USD sales but slides near 1.1145 * Slight lift into Fed, near 1.1160, very choppy after headlines hit * Unch target rates sees spike near 1.1190, dives sub-1.1140 on hawkish talk * Back higher and 100-DMA pierced on lowered Fed projection to GDP & FF * USD short covering sees another dip but it's bought & pair near 1.1180 late * Techs lean bullish, daily RSI diverges on new s-t low &pair above 200-DMA USD/JPY * USD/JPY's post-BOJ losses extended to 100.35 after FOMC hold, DOTs, etc * JPY broadly firmer after BOJ's rates targeting plan failed to impress bears * USD/JPY looks at risk of retest Aug & Jun lows at 99.55/00 * Market is short gamma below 100; barrier defenses seen at 99.00/50 * A break below could accelerate if MOF intervention isn't seen likely * EUR/JPY broke below the 112.32 Aug low as EUR/USD broke 200-DMA * Holiday in Japan Thur, so no local data USD/CHF * USD/CHF yanked dn to the 0.9721 up TL fm Aug after FOMC hit Tsy ylds * Pair was already heavy after another fleeting 200-DMA topside test o/n * Back up to pre-Fed levels as dissenters not on board & Yellen hints Dec * EUR/CHF made new Sep lows after BOJ & EUR/USD broke 200-DMA * 1.0875 early NY low almost retested after Fed; 1.0973 Cloud top held * Also back above up TL off July-Aug lows at 1.0887 now * Swiss Q2 c/a surplus narrows by CHF3 bln to CHF 17 bln * SNB conference in Zurich on Thur GBP/USD * GBP/USD moves to flash high 1.3044 after Fed 7-3 rate hold * Mkt shifts focus from dissent to lwr Fed GDP/Inflation f/c, lwr hike path * Pair ends NY near 1.3000 after bouncing off dbl bottom low by 1/2945 * With US rates likely on hold until Dec, potential BoE Brexit-related cuts in focus * EUR/GBP res at 0.8632- 76.4% of 0.8743-0.8336, supt rising daily cloud top 0.8543 * Future BoE cuts put GBP on backfoot vs EUR USD/CAD * USD/CAD 1.3152/3204, Noram 1.3139/3225 pre Fed, 1.3144/3240 post * USD/CAD last 1.3151, DXY -0.41% (-0.25% NY) 2-Yr yield -3 bp post Fed * UST/CA 2Y spread -1.8bp (+19.0) CAD/JPY -1.04%, 76.32, Oil +2.5/3.25% * AUD/CAD +0.42%, 1.0006, S&P +0.44% (unch in NY) EUR/CAD +0.07% 1.4713 * FOMC had 3 dissenters for higher rates but GDP f/c & L/T dot plots lower * Risks balanced, jobs & housing strong but investment weak AUD/USD * NY opens just below Europe's high, bear pressure early, slips sub-0.7565 * JPY strength sinks AUD/JPY and takes AUD/USD with it, dip is short lived * AUD/USD near 0.7580 into the Fed, choppy action after news hits wires * Trades 0.7556-0.7622 in quick fashion, action settles a bit during Yellen presser * Pair sits near 0.7590 late; No Oz data, impact possible from RBNZ via AUD/NZD * Techs favor bulls for now, RSIs biased up & pair above 55-DMA NZD/USD * Choppy in early NY, opens near 0.7325, spikes near 0.7355 as USD dives early * Gains fade as USD slide abates, sharp drop toward 0.7305, then ranges into Fed * Near 0.7325 on Fed hitting wires, unch rate decision sees spike near 0.7350 * Hawkish talk of hikes by year-end send pair sub-0.7300 but losses fade * Lowered GDP & FF projections spike pair toward 0.7360, dips near 0.7320 late * Market now looks to RBNZ for cues, if surprise cut seen recent lift erodes LATAM * USD/MXN back to flat 19.80, after volatile session; pair made early high 19.9140 * Settled 19.81 ahead of Fed stmt, algos latched onto 3 dissenters, pair dips to 19.71 * Focus of Fed stmt shifts to lower hike path, inflation/GDP f/c lower * USD/MXN hovers near all-time high despite rising oil, US election now main event * USD/BRL ending NorAm by session low 3.2222, benefits from MXN exit * Brazil's Temer promises investors political and legal stability * USD/CLP -1% to 665, risk improves post-Fed hold, copper +0.1% Fed's attempt at hawkish hold gets initial B-grade Fed headlines that there were three dissenters who wanted to hike rates nudged up US 2-year rates 3bps but they then slumped back to 0.7662% on lower long-term dot plots and outlooks on GDP and inflation. The 2-yr yield is back at 79.8bps as Fed chair Janet Yellen painted a slightly different view to the headlines. The Fed is generally pleased with the state of the economy, specifically that payroll gains have been solid, well above the level required to provide jobs for new entrants to the labour force over time. The FOMC feels the unemployment rate is running pretty close to its longer run equilibrium but is a little concerned it hasn't improved since January. It cites the employment/population ratio as a factor and reports some workers outside the labour force in January are being tempted back in. If things stay as they are with no fresh exogenous economic threats, one 2016 hike is deemed appropriate.