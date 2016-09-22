SYDNEY, Sept 23 (IFR) - CHF, EMs winners in CB aftermath Market Briefs * US jobless claims dip to 2-mos low (252k v 262k Rtrs f/c) as labor mket firms, Continuing claims drop 36k * US home prices +0.5% in July, +5.8% y/y - FHFA * U.S. Aug existing homes sales -0.9% v +1.1% Rtrs f/c, -3.4% pvs; lack of supply blamed for drop * BoE's Forbes: latest data may point to faster growth in 2017 * USD falls broadly after Fed cuts longer-term ('17/'18) rate view; DXY at 1-wk low * GBP off 5-wk lows, Forbes (hawk): effect of Brexit on UK econ less stormy than many expected * Stocks climb as Fed calms investors; bond prices up * Moody's: Mexico, Central American economies are most exposed to shift in US trade policy * Gold shines as dollar slips after Fed decision; Silver, palladium, platinum at two-week highs * Japan MOF Asakawa: Will take necessary action if speculative moves seen in yen Macro Themes in Play * Fed 'hawkish hold' narrative collapses; rates and USD down, stocks and commodities up; weak data, long-term GDP forecasts outweigh Fed desire for rate hikes; world piles back in to yield plays; Nasdaq record highs * DXY looks at trend support but holds; USDJPY bounces on back of higher stocks but still fragile; upbeat Forbes comments put bid in Cable; CHF strong despite soaring equity markets, USDCHF worst close in almost a month * AUD, CAD better with commodity and carry plays; EEM prints new highs on year; MXN stops the bleeding; oil up for third day on continued production freeze talk Looking Ahead - Economic Data (GMT) * 00:30 JP Nikkei Mfg PMI Flash Sep 49.5-prev Looking Ahead - Events, Other Releases (GMT) * No Significant Events Currency Summaries EUR/USD * Rallies in Europe's morning as break of Sep 20 high and 10 & 21-DMAs trips stops * Nears 1.1250, dips near 1.1230 into NY's open, bull pressure resumes * USD soft early on, steady ascent seen, below f/c housing data softs USD a bit more * EUR/USD hits 1.1258 but rally stalls and gains erode as USD slide reverses a bit * EUR/USD slide ensues, intensifies a bit on break of hourly supt near 1.1225 * USD bid persists in afternoon, EUR/USD trades back below the 10 & 21-DMAs late * Long upper wick forms on daily candle, could be a warning for recent longs * EZ Sept Markit Services Flash PMI the main data risk tomorrow USD/JPY * BOJ's fixing of 10-yr yield at zero & MOF jawboning enough save USD/JPY * Importer, semi-official and option-related bids held it above 100 * Exporter & spec offers by 101 are capping rebounds thus far * Soft US HS data & Claims drop mostly ignored as Fed's seen flat into Dec * JP holiday kept focus on re-risking flows post-BOJ & Fed; a JPY - * Might see USD/JPY consolidation until Sep econ data filter in * EUR/JPY bounced by Wed's low to Mon-Tues pre-CB breakdn pt by 113.50 * Rare up day for GBP/JPY, but just an inside day * AUD/JPY still struggling below the daily Cloud cover * Nikkei Sep PMI & July JPY All-Industry Index are out Friday * MOF et al FX jawboning also on the market's mind USD/CHF * CHF was broadly firmer Thur, stealing ground from major post fed & BOJ * Franc also helped lower house deal meant to keep access to EU single-mkt * EU immigration dispute law change goes to Upper House in Dec * Swiss National Bank conference today, Rogoff (cashless) lead speaker * USD/CHF below Aug-Sep up TL, Cloud & Kijun props to 0.9660 * Lower Tsy ylds paved the way. Sep's 0.9650 low is next key support * EUR/CHF broke Cloud top & 61.8% of the Aug-Sep rise sppt by 1.0870 * Those props held yesterday. Getting closer the SNB 1.08 support bids * See if Rogoff can convince SNB to go more negative w less cash GBP/USD * Cable rallied off 5-wk lows, above 1.3100 to session high 1.3122 in early NorAm * BoE's Forbes said she sees no case for further rate cuts * Cable dipped near 1.3080 ahead of BoE's Carney speech in Berlin, no mention of rates * GBP rallies sold on talk of A50 being invoked in early '17 & dovish Carney stmts * Jan/Feb 2017 has been mooted for UK to trigger A50 * EUR/GBP sold off on Lon close, probes near Sep 20 low 0.8563 on profit-taking * GBP rallies continue to be sold as Brexit-related econ malaise weighs on UK growth USD/CAD * USD/CAD 1.3027/3104, Noram 1.3000/75, close 1.3060 (NY +22 pips) * DXY -0.24% (+0.22% NY) UST/CA 2Y spread -0.75bp (+20.75) Oil +1.5/1.85% * US 2-Yr yield 0.7785% (-1bp) CAD/JPY +0.74%, 77.17, AUD/CAD -0.17%, 0.9968 * S&P +0.64% (+0.4% in NY) EUR/CAD -0.17% 1.4633. Cu +2%, Al +3.3%, gold +0.1% * FOMC statement still filtering through the markets GEM bid except BRL * US data slew was mixed, claims strong [page:2417] Fri- Cda CPI & retail sales AUD/USD * Lifts in Europe's morning on AUD/NZD nearing 1.0470 & soft USD, NY opens near 0.7655 * USD slips more, sees lift extend, housing data sinks USD more, AUD/USD up to 0.7675 * Gains fade, USD rebounds & firms up a bit, AUD/USD slide, pauses by daily cloud top * Slide resumes, pair nears 0.7610/25 support zone late in the day * Long upper wick forms on daily candle, could mean recent rally is stalling NZD/USD * A bit heavy in Europe's morning, NY opens near 0.7320, bounces early * Broad USD sales help pair lift above 0.7340, gains short lived * USD slip after housing data is limited, USD shorts covering a bit * NZD/USD slides, trades below 10 & 21-DMAs, eyes 0.7280/95 support late * No NZ data to drive, US Sep Markit MFG PMI due but impact likely limited * Pair might stay heavy as longs unwind a bit into the weekend LATAM * USD/MXN remained weak in aftermath of Wed dovish Fed hold * US rates lower as Fed lowers US hike path and GBP/inflation outlook * Pair holds supt by 23.6% Fib of Sep rise at 19.5229, ends NY near 19.57 * MXN outpaces LatAm peers as recent MXN shorts v BRL & CLP are unwound * USD/BRL +0.34% ends NY 3.2175, PBR/Political turmoil remains * Brazil's inflation eases, bolstering case for rate cut * USD/CLP -0.48% to 660, higher copper and lower US glbl rate outlook lifts peso Germany, French elections complicate UK's A50 timing Jan/Feb 2017 has been mooted by both Irish PM Kenny and European Council President Tusk as the month when Britain could trigger Article 50. Setting the two-year clock ticking for Britain to negotiate its EU exit early in the new year would be popular with Brexiteers. However, the French presidential election and German federal election event risks in Q2 and Q3 2017 respectively may prevent rapid progress if UK PM May sets the Brexit negotiation ball rolling in Q1 2017. In an interview with parliament's "The House" magazine, published Wednesday, Labour shadow minister Barry Gardiner questioned "why would you start the clock when you know that for half the time no serious negotiation can happen? It doesn't make sense". The lack of clarity is bound to keep sterling markets on edge. See: bit.ly/2dduAqh CHART OF THE DAY (NZD/USD) * Post-RBNZ sees new s-t high set but pair now down on the day * Converging 10 & 21-DMAs are now threatened on broad USD buys * Bears breath sigh of relief as daily RSI diverges on new s-t high * Sep 21 low eyed below the MAs, a close below it ups bear sentiment * A bear engulfing candle would then be in place, 0.7225/35 then in play Below that key supt near 0.7200 in play (Reporting by IFR and NY buzz team)